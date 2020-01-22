會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 農曆新年
★單字
1. rat [ræt] n. 老鼠（國中基本1200字）
2. family [ˋfæməlɪ] n. 家庭（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. family reunion dinner團圓飯
2. set off firecracker(s) 放鞭炮
Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about how to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論如何慶祝農曆新年。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I will／visit my grandparents／in Kaohsiung City／on the New Year's Eve.
我將會／探望祖父母／在高雄市／於新年除夕時。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Maybe my brother and I will set off firecrackers in the park.
1. According to the conversation, what do the Chinese people do on the New Year’s Eve?
(A) They have a family reunion.
(B) They kill the rats
(C) They go to the park.
