會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 農曆新年

2020-01-22 09:33聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. rat [ræt] n. 老鼠（國中基本1200字）

2. family [ˋfæməlɪ] n. 家庭（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. family reunion dinner團圓飯

2. set off firecracker(s) 放鞭炮

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about how to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論如何慶祝農曆新年。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I will／visit my grandparents／in Kaohsiung City／on the New Year's Eve.

我將會／探望祖父母／在高雄市／於新年除夕時。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Maybe my brother and I will set off firecrackers in the park.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. According to the conversation, what do the Chinese people do on the New Year’s Eve?

(A) They have a family reunion.

(B) They kill the rats

(C) They go to the park.

更多題目及答案請參考︰

https://ppt.cc/fjCMbx

www.englishok.com.tw

