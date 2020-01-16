會考生活英語／【校園篇】 學生會選舉

★單字

1. elect [ɪˋlɛkt] v. n. 選出、選舉（國中挑戰800字） 2. vote [vot] v. n. 投票（國中挑戰800字） 3. president [ˋprɛzədənt] n. 總統、會長、大學校長（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. run for 競選 2. from A to B 從A到B

The Student Union is electing the new president today.

學生會今天正在舉行會長選舉。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The Student Union／is electing the new president／today!

學生會／正在選新會長／在今天！

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The vote is taking place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the election?

(A) Yesterday

(B) Today

(C) Tomorrow

2. Where is the election held?

(A) In the office

(B) At the gym

(C) At the library

3. How long does the vote take?

(A) For 8 hours

(B) For 12 hours

(C) For 1 day

