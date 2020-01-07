會考生活英語／【活動篇】 元旦升旗典禮
★單字
1. raise [rez] v. n. 舉起、提高（國中基本1200字）
2. flag [flæg] n. 旗子、國旗（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. flag-raising ceremony 升旗典禮
2. get up 起床、起立
Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about the flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論關於元旦升旗典禮的事。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
We attended／the flag-raising ceremony／in Taipei.
我們去參加了／升旗典禮／在台北市的。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So we got up at 5:00 AM, and then left home at 5:45 AM.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What did the girls do?
(A) Got a raise
(B) Held a flag
(C) Attended a ceremony
2. When was the event?
(A) 5:45 AM
(B) 6:30 AM
(C) 6:30 PM
3. When did they get up?
(A) 5:00 AM
(B) 5:45 AM
(C) 5:45 PM
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
So we got up／at 5:00 AM,／and then left home／at 5:45 AM.
所以我們起床／早上5點，／然後出門／早上5點45分。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
