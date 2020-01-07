親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【活動篇】 元旦升旗典禮

2020-01-07 11:19聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. raise [rez] v. n. 舉起、提高（國中基本1200字）

2. flag [flæg] n. 旗子、國旗（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. flag-raising ceremony 升旗典禮

2. get up 起床、起立

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about the flag-raising ceremony on New Year’s Day.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論關於元旦升旗典禮的事。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We attended／the flag-raising ceremony／in Taipei.

我們去參加了／升旗典禮／在台北市的。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So we got up at 5:00 AM, and then left home at 5:45 AM.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What did the girls do?

(A) Got a raise

(B) Held a flag

(C) Attended a ceremony

2. When was the event?

(A) 5:45 AM

(B) 6:30 AM

(C) 6:30 PM

3. When did they get up?

(A) 5:00 AM

(B) 5:45 AM

(C) 5:45 PM

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

So we got up／at 5:00 AM,／and then left home／at 5:45 AM.

所以我們起床／早上5點，／然後出門／早上5點45分。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

