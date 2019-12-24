會考生活英語／【校園篇】 宿舍將關閉

★ 單字

1. leave [liv] v. 遺留；離開（國中基本1200字） 2. campus [ˋkæmpəs] n. 校園（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. dormitory (dorm) 宿舍 1. sign up 登記；報名 2. Student Housing Office 學生住宿事務處

Here is a notice from the Student Housing Office.

以下是來自學生住宿事務處的一則公告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

School and most of the dormitories／will be closed／on December 22.

學校及大部分的宿舍／將會關閉／在12月22日。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For anyone who needs to stay on campus during the holidays…

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why are the dormitories closed?

(A) They need cleaning.

(B) There will be a safety check.

(C) The holidays are coming.

2. How long can students stay in Dorm A?

(A) One month

(B) One to three weeks

(C) The whole school year

3. What is true about the notice?

(A) Students should pay to stay in Dorm A.

(B) Students don’t move out during the holidays.

(C) The Student Housing Office is closed on Dec. 19.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)