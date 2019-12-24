親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
教育者有話說
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

當背後槍聲響起：「作秀才能升官」的警界歪風幾時休？

55歲婦沒抽煙也無家族病史 左右肺竟有「2個肺癌」

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 宿舍將關閉

2019-12-24 13:04聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. leave [liv] v. 遺留；離開（國中基本1200字）

2. campus [ˋkæmpəs] n. 校園（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. dormitory (dorm) 宿舍

1. sign up 登記；報名

2. Student Housing Office 學生住宿事務處

Here is a notice from the Student Housing Office.

以下是來自學生住宿事務處的一則公告。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

School and most of the dormitories／will be closed／on December 22.

學校及大部分的宿舍／將會關閉／在12月22日。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For anyone who needs to stay on campus during the holidays…

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why are the dormitories closed?

(A) They need cleaning.

(B) There will be a safety check.

(C) The holidays are coming.

2. How long can students stay in Dorm A?

(A) One month

(B) One to three weeks

(C) The whole school year

3. What is true about the notice?

(A) Students should pay to stay in Dorm A.

(B) Students don’t move out during the holidays.

(C) The Student Housing Office is closed on Dec. 19.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For anyone／who needs to stay／on campus／during the holidays…

對任何人／需要待著／在校園／於放假期間……

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

多益宿舍會考國中會考生活英語
【2020總統立委大選】深度選情分析、即時開票數據下載搶先看→

相關新聞

影／加式旅行是什麼樣？ 加拿大人都愛吃什麼神奇的食物

2019-12-19 09:21

讀墨年度暢銷榜 文學賣得比理財好

2019-12-22 08:06

華文文學閱讀指標誰當？ 網路書店奉「神主牌」吳明益

2019-12-22 07:41

用100張以內A4紙打造摩天樓 智慧機械競賽即日起徵件

2019-12-21 14:29

東方科技大學董事會異動 林財源接任董事長

2019-12-19 12:23

紐時賞析／地方報退場 美面臨全國性危機

2019-12-18 15:46

紐時賞析／紐約市圖 擴充維吉尼亞．吳爾芙主題館藏

2019-12-18 15:28

影／經典名著《小婦人》改編電影－－《她們》！

2019-12-18 08:50

會考生活英語／【採購篇】 電子郵件下訂單

2019-12-17 15:30

國際小學堂／排碳量便宜賣 碳交易可減碳？

2019-12-13 01:46

影／每次都聽得霧煞煞的機上飛安宣導 一次教會你！

2019-12-12 09:59

影／拒當冷場王！ 五個技巧讓你再也不會找不到話題

2019-12-12 09:55

寫作教室／閱讀愛的餘溫 大體老師與器官捐贈的探討

2019-12-11 16:01

紐時賞析／氣候威脅升高 更多城市抗拒開發

2019-12-11 15:35

紐時賞析／「科技業監督人」矽谷死敵續任 變得更難纏

2019-12-11 15:24

數感實驗室／教授算台灣4年來的成長率 為何被抨擊？

2019-12-10 15:50

會考生活英語／【節慶篇 】12月10日 國際人權日

2019-12-10 09:19

矽谷創業家把世界帶進台南中學教室 離家是為了回家

2019-12-06 18:06

光華高中附設國中部有夠棒 英語文競賽三喜臨門

2019-12-06 14:08

公民時事題／西班牙國會改選執政黨沒過半 政府仍難產

2019-12-05 15:31

影／一分鐘英語 raise跟rise有什麼不一樣？

2019-12-05 11:16

使用人次破180萬 教育部英語學習平台增高中職區

2019-12-05 10:19

紐時賞析／自行車葬身台伯河計畫告終止 羅馬再度推共享單車

2019-12-04 15:38

紐時賞析／印尼輸出汞禍害無窮 數以千計兒童嚴重先天缺陷

2019-12-04 15:26

中女中樂儀隊360校友表演 資深學姐：身材大考驗

2019-12-04 14:29

影／科普小教室 鸚鵡為什麼會說話？

2019-12-04 11:14

會考生活英語／【美食篇】 煮玉米濃湯

2019-12-03 12:00

寫作教室／國寫情意題 引文與己例的對話

2019-12-02 16:15

數感實驗室／數學亦是一門藝術 你覺得哪道證明比較美？

2019-12-02 11:56

讀者12月號 雍正大解密

2019-11-30 13:02

國際小學堂／建立到崩解 從柏林圍牆看鐵幕史

2019-11-29 00:00

數感實驗室／剪刀、石頭、布 猜拳獲勝的策略

2019-11-28 16:08

影／穿搭英文教學教你十種技巧 把素色T-shirt穿得超有型！

2019-11-28 10:53

影／steal someone’s thunder 意思不是「偷走某人的雷」！

2019-11-27 15:37

紐時賞析／旅遊業流行生態之旅 秘魯這飯店聘科學家開工作坊

2019-11-27 15:36

紐時賞析／森林消失中 完整森林有更好的減碳效果

2019-11-27 15:21

哪國人幽默？台師大研究：義國居冠 台灣在中後段

2019-11-27 10:43

會考生活英語／【保健篇】 山區診所

2019-11-26 13:12

沒上才藝班可以嗎？家長：我國中才學英文也未輸人

2019-11-23 10:55
看更多

熱門文章

獨／歷時六年定案 台南高工最快明年8月併入成大

2019-12-24 09:41

南藝大師生抗議校長濫權、空降親信 教育部要調查

2019-12-23 16:57

少子化衝擊進修學校 成大附工全校只剩200人將停招

2019-12-24 10:11

航管系美甲論文不符專業？ 海大海運院長：合企管範疇

2019-12-24 09:06

實驗教育大爆發 家長團體盼發「教育券」補助

2019-12-23 13:12

用報廢練習人頭做聖誕樹 被虧：也太省了吧

2019-12-23 14:13

台大110位傑出校友 女性僅9人

2019-12-23 23:29

數感實驗室／美國高中數學不上進階代數 改上資料科學？

2019-12-23 15:22

台越互認高教文憑 助招越南生

2019-12-23 23:38

影／小五教科書加入健保故事 健保署長今樂扮耶誕老人

2019-12-23 13:51

女性傑出校友好少 台大近4年人數掛蛋

2019-12-23 14:26

育達高中餐飲觀光周 詩詞美景入菜好吃又好看

2019-12-23 20:27

女傑出校友占比少 學者：因不符社會對女性期待

2019-12-23 14:26

AI機器人跳舞、解剖、書寫 靜宜圖書館「秀」給你看

2019-12-24 11:39

台越簽高教文憑互認協定 簡化學歷採認流程

2019-12-23 19:12

元旦升旗典禮 外國交換生舞龍舞獅

2019-12-23 16:24

長興國小歌謠棒擊隊機場演出 原住民天籟慶佳節

2019-12-23 15:42

移民署偕業者前進校園 扮麋鹿慶耶誕

2019-12-23 13:49

輔英科大未來世界學習館揭牌 VR專技實訓鏈結系所教學

2019-12-24 09:24

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 宿舍將關閉

2019-12-24 13:04
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top