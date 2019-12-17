會考生活英語／【採購篇】 電子郵件下訂單

★ 單字

1. twice [twaɪs] n. 兩倍；兩次（國中基本1200字） 2. same [sem] adj. 相同的（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. place an order 下訂單 2. wonder 想知道；納悶 3. ink cartridge 墨水匣

Benson is writing an email to place an order.

Benson正在寫一封電子郵件下訂單。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We’d like to／place an order of／100 boxes of A4 paper.

我們想要／訂購／一百箱A4紙張。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please let us know if the price is still the same as last year’s.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the email for?

(A) Buying things for offices

(B) Selling paper and ink cartilages

(C) Asking about special sales

2. How much paper did GoGlobal order last year?

(A) 100 boxes

(B) 50 boxes

(C) 200 boxes

3. What can we know from the email?

(A) Kathy is a worker at GoGlobal.

(B) Benson needs 30 ink cartilages in total.

(C) The A4 paper costs less this year.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please let us know／if the price is still the same／as last year’s.

請讓我們知道／是否價格仍然相同／和去年的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)