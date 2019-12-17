親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
教育者有話說
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

警察鎮壓激起學運？印度「反公民法」抗爭的大學大串連

韓國瑜創大選特異案例？網：蔡再次執政將是大災難開始

會考生活英語／【採購篇】 電子郵件下訂單

2019-12-17 15:30聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. twice [twaɪs] n. 兩倍；兩次（國中基本1200字）

2. same [sem] adj. 相同的（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. place an order 下訂單

2. wonder 想知道；納悶

3. ink cartridge 墨水匣

Benson is writing an email to place an order.

Benson正在寫一封電子郵件下訂單。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We’d like to／place an order of／100 boxes of A4 paper.

我們想要／訂購／一百箱A4紙張。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please let us know if the price is still the same as last year’s.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the email for?

(A) Buying things for offices

(B) Selling paper and ink cartilages

(C) Asking about special sales

2. How much paper did GoGlobal order last year?

(A) 100 boxes

(B) 50 boxes

(C) 200 boxes

3. What can we know from the email?

(A) Kathy is a worker at GoGlobal.

(B) Benson needs 30 ink cartilages in total.

(C) The A4 paper costs less this year.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please let us know／if the price is still the same／as last year’s.

請讓我們知道／是否價格仍然相同／和去年的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

多益會考國中會考生活英語
【2020總統立委大選】深度選情分析、即時開票數據下載搶先看→

相關新聞

國際小學堂／排碳量便宜賣 碳交易可減碳？

2019-12-13 01:46

影／每次都聽得霧煞煞的機上飛安宣導 一次教會你！

2019-12-12 09:59

影／拒當冷場王！ 五個技巧讓你再也不會找不到話題

2019-12-12 09:55

寫作教室／閱讀愛的餘溫 大體老師與器官捐贈的探討

2019-12-11 16:01

紐時賞析／氣候威脅升高 更多城市抗拒開發

2019-12-11 15:35

紐時賞析／「科技業監督人」矽谷死敵續任 變得更難纏

2019-12-11 15:24

數感實驗室／教授算台灣4年來的成長率 為何被抨擊？

2019-12-10 15:50

會考生活英語／【節慶篇 】12月10日 國際人權日

2019-12-10 09:19

熱門文章

獨／互補提升競爭力 海洋大學預計明年加入台聯大系統

2019-12-17 09:27

前教長批：大學系統是世界趨勢 台灣政府卻小鼻小眼

2019-12-17 09:35

幫父割檳榔顧生計 中興高中周昕儀拚進清大成大

2019-12-16 20:10

光明國中女籃成軍1年拿全市乙組冠軍 校長：籃板灰姑娘

2019-12-16 22:02

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top