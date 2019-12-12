影／拒當冷場王！ 五個技巧讓你再也不會找不到話題

親愛的網友：
2019-12-12 09:55希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

你一定有過這種經驗：一群人聊天聊到一半，突然一陣尷尬的沉默出現。這時候就會焦慮地想著：「怎麼突然一陣安靜？是不是該說點什麼？天哪！好尷尬！」別擔心，今天的影片教你五種超實用方式破解尷尬！

看完影片後，相信下次聊天突然陷入尷尬沉默時，就知道該怎麼反應囉！說到聊天，相信大家都有「開啟」談話、「引導」談話、「結束」談話的經驗，但你知道該如何用英文表達嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起來看看 conversation（交談、談話、對話）有哪些經常搭配的動詞吧！

◎ have a conversation 交談

要表達「交談」，就可以使用這個說法。例如：

They are having a conversation in the back yard.（他們正在後院交談。）

那如果要說明「跟誰有這段對話」，可以說 have a conversation with someone；如果要表達「有段關於...的對話」，則可以說：have a conversation about something。我們來看幾個例子：

He couldn’t fall asleep after having a strange conversation with his mysterious neighbor living upstairs.（他跟樓上的神秘鄰居有段奇怪的交談之後，就睡不著覺了。）

We had an interesting conversation about whether aliens existed the other day.（我們前幾天有段關於外星人是否存在的有趣對話。）

◎ start a conversation 開啟一段談話

如果是在原先沒有交談的狀況下去「開啟」一段談話，我們可以運用 start 這個動詞，例如：

She tried to start a conversation to break the awkward silence, but she couldn’t think of any topics.（她試圖開啟一段對話來打破尷尬的沉默，卻想不出任何話題。）

◎ strike up a conversation 開啟一段談話

Strike up 則可以用來表示「開啟（對話）」或「建立（關係）」。來看個例子：

Carol is a people person and is not afraid of striking up a conversation with a complete stranger.（Carol 喜歡跟人打交道，也不怕跟素不相識的人攀談。）

◎ lead a conversation 主導對話、引導對話

Lead 有「領導、帶領」的意思。舉個例子：

You should lead the conversation instead of letting everyone say whatever they want.（你應該引導對話，而不是讓大家想說什麼就說什麼。）

◎ steer a conversation 主導對話、引導對話

Steer 有「掌舵、掌控方向盤」的意思，除此之外也可以用來表示「引導、帶領」。來看個例子：

I tried to steer the conversation when Tony was off-topic, but he was just so into it.（我試著在 Tony 離題時引導對話，但他實在太投入了。）

◎ keep a conversation going 讓對話繼續

Keep something going 有「讓某事物繼續」的意思。我們來看個例子：

Andrew is worried that he may not be able to keep the conversation going on his first date.（Andrew 擔心他第一次約會中可能沒辦法讓對話不中斷。）

◎ run out of conversation 沒話聊

Run out of something 有「用完某物、耗盡某物」的意思。這個片語字面意思是「用光話題、耗盡話題」，其實就是要表達「沒話聊、沒話說」的意思囉！來看個例子：

We have little in common so we run out of conversation quickly.（我們的共通點很少，所以很快就沒話聊了。）

◎ end a conversation 結束對話、終止對話

End 有「結束」的意思。那要表示終止一段對話，我們就能使用這個表達法。來看個例子：

Jack ended the conversation soon after realizing that Tiffany was just making conversation.（Jack 意識到 Tiffany 只是在說場面話之後，便很快結束了對話。）

※ make conversation 有「沒話找話、說應酬話」的意思喔。

這些經常與 conversation 搭配的詞大家都記起來了嗎？別忘了找機會實際運用看看喔！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

