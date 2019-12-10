親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【節慶篇 】12月10日 國際人權日

2019-12-10 09:19聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. notice [ˋnotɪs] v. 注意到（國中基本1200字）

2. design [dɪˋzaɪn] v./n. 設計（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. stand for 代表；表示

2. human rights 人權

3. two weeks away 還有兩週；「一段時間+ away」指某事距今「尚有……時間」。

Two friends are talking about the sign for human rights on Human Rights Day.

兩個朋友在國際人權日當天談論著代表人權的標誌。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I guess／there must be／a story／behind it.

我想／必定有／一個故事／在其後。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s designed to let people know about human rights in an easy way.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does Sandy see on Victor’s shirt?

(A) A picture of a bird

(B) A sign for Christmas

(C) Two shaking hands

2. Why is Victor wearing the sign?

(A) Christmas is coming.

(B) He wears it for work.

(C) It’s Human Rights Day.

3. What is NOT true about Human Rights Day?

(A) It’s on December 10th.

(B) It’s still two weeks away from now.

(C) Being “free as man” is a human right.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It’s designed／to let people know／about human rights／in an easy way.

它是被設計／讓人們知道／關於人權／以簡單的方式。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (B)

人權多益國中會考生活英語

