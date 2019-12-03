會考生活英語／【美食篇】 煮玉米濃湯

2019-12-03 12:00 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

1. prepare [prɪˋpɛr] v. 準備（國中基本1200字） 2. step [stɛp] n. 步驟（國中挑戰800字） 3. add [æd] v. 添加（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. recipe 表「食物製作方法」；若指「整本食譜」則是cookbook。 2. mix 動詞表「混合」，在此是名詞，指「（糕點）預拌粉」。 3. whisked eggs 攪拌的蛋糊

Here is the recipe on the bag of the sweet corn soup mix.

以下是印在玉米濃湯預拌粉包裝袋上的製作方法。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Put the hot water／in a pot／and add the mix.

放置熱水／在鍋裡／然後加入濃湯預拌粉。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It takes you only 3 minutes to have delicious soup on the table.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do people need to make the corn soup?

(A) Eggs

(B) Soda

(C) Cake Mix

2. What is true about making the soup?

(A) You need only 1 minute to make it.

(B) There are more recipes online.

(C) You should boil the eggs in the water first.

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It takes you／only 3 minutes／to have delicious soup／on the table.

你花費／只有三分鐘／就有美味好湯／上桌。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2.(B)