會考生活英語／【美食篇】 煮玉米濃湯

2019-12-03 12:00聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. prepare [prɪˋpɛr] v. 準備（國中基本1200字）

2. step [stɛp] n. 步驟（國中挑戰800字）

3. add [æd] v. 添加（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. recipe 表「食物製作方法」；若指「整本食譜」則是cookbook。

2. mix 動詞表「混合」，在此是名詞，指「（糕點）預拌粉」。

3. whisked eggs 攪拌的蛋糊

Here is the recipe on the bag of the sweet corn soup mix.

以下是印在玉米濃湯預拌粉包裝袋上的製作方法。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Put the hot water／in a pot／and add the mix.

放置熱水／在鍋裡／然後加入濃湯預拌粉。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It takes you only 3 minutes to have delicious soup on the table.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do people need to make the corn soup?

(A) Eggs

(B) Soda

(C) Cake Mix

2. What is true about making the soup?

(A) You need only 1 minute to make it.

(B) There are more recipes online.

(C) You should boil the eggs in the water first.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It takes you／only 3 minutes／to have delicious soup／on the table.

你花費／只有三分鐘／就有美味好湯／上桌。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2.(B)

考題多益會考食譜解答

