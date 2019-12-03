會考生活英語／【美食篇】 煮玉米濃湯
★ 單字
1. prepare [prɪˋpɛr] v. 準備（國中基本1200字）
2. step [stɛp] n. 步驟（國中挑戰800字）
3. add [æd] v. 添加（國中挑戰800字）
★ 實用字詞
1. recipe 表「食物製作方法」；若指「整本食譜」則是cookbook。
2. mix 動詞表「混合」，在此是名詞，指「（糕點）預拌粉」。
3. whisked eggs 攪拌的蛋糊
Here is the recipe on the bag of the sweet corn soup mix.
以下是印在玉米濃湯預拌粉包裝袋上的製作方法。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Put the hot water／in a pot／and add the mix.
放置熱水／在鍋裡／然後加入濃湯預拌粉。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It takes you only 3 minutes to have delicious soup on the table.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What do people need to make the corn soup?
(A) Eggs
(B) Soda
(C) Cake Mix
2. What is true about making the soup?
(A) You need only 1 minute to make it.
(B) There are more recipes online.
(C) You should boil the eggs in the water first.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
It takes you／only 3 minutes／to have delicious soup／on the table.
你花費／只有三分鐘／就有美味好湯／上桌。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2.(B)
