影／steal someone’s thunder 意思不是「偷走某人的雷」！

steal someone's thunder 意思不是「偷走某人的雷」！

和西方國家一樣，每年萬聖節時不少台灣人也會一同慶祝或購買萬聖節商品，但你可知道萬聖節和南瓜燈籠的由來嗎？一起來看看這則有趣的影片吧！

影片中提到了 steal my thunder 這個片語，可別誤以為是字面的意思喔！今天就和希平方一起來學 thunder 的用法還有各種和 thunder 有關的片語吧！

steal someone’s thunder

影片中 pumpkin 用到的片語 steal someone’s thunder 並不是「偷走某人的雷」的意思喔，而是「搶走某人鋒頭」的意思。我們一起看一下英文字典的解釋：to prevent someone from having success or getting attention, praise, etc., by doing or saying whatever that person was planning to do or say（先做或先說某人原本要說或做的事，來避免某人獲得成功或得到關注、讚揚等）

所以這裡正好是 pumpkin 用來指責 turnip 搶走了它原本要做的事情，也就是成為唯一、創始的 jack-o’-lantern。來看個例子吧：

We were about to announce our engagement when Zak and Anna stole our thunder and revealed that they were going to have a baby.（當我們正要宣布我們訂婚的消息時，Zak 和 Anna 搶走了我們的鋒頭，透漏他們即將要有小孩了。）

另外，steal someone’s thunder 也可以指「偷走或搶走某人的靈感、點子」，英文字典的解釋是：to steal one's idea, plan, or intellectual property and use it for profit or some benefit（偷走某人的點子、計畫或智慧財產以謀取利益），舉例來說：

The slogan was Karin’s idea, but they stole her thunder and used it for their own advertising campaign.（那個標語是 Karin 的點子，但他們擅自將它用在自己的行銷活動中。）

thunder 和 lightning 的差別

在中文裡，我們常常會說「雷電」，但你可知道英文中的「雷」和「電」是不同的單字嗎？英文中的 thunder 是「雷鳴、雷聲」，特別指的是聲音，舉例來說：

Sue hid under the duvet because she was scared of thunder.（Sue 躲在棉被裡，因為她害怕打雷聲。）

Lightning 則是「閃電」，特別指的是視覺上能看到的光線，舉例來說：

I managed to take photos of the lightning from my window last night.（昨晚我順利從我的窗戶拍了些閃電的照片。）

thunder 作動詞使用

那麼，你知道怎麼描述「打雷」這個動作呢？其實只需要把 thunder 當作動詞使用就行了，來看個例子吧：

It was raining and thundering all day.（一整天都在下雨和打雷。）

除了打雷的意思外，thunder 當動詞時也有「怒吼」的意思，例如：

“How dare you come into my room!” Nancy thundered.（「你竟敢闖入我的房間！」Nancy 怒吼。）

have a face like thunder

最後我們再來學一個和 thunder 有關的片語 have a face like thunder，它的意思其實是從字面上衍伸而來的，指的是「看起來非常憤怒」，舉個例子：

When I stepped into the classroom, the math teacher had a face like thunder, and I knew I was in big trouble.（當我走進教室時，數學老師看起來非常憤怒，我也意識到我麻煩大了。）

看完這些有趣的用法後，別忘了要和希平方一起複習，把道地的英文學以致用喔！

