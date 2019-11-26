親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【保健篇】 山區診所

2019-11-26 13:12聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. notice [ˋnotɪs] n. 通知、公告（國中基本1200字）

2. doctor [ˋdɑktɚ] n. 醫生、博士（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. due to 因為…（某些因素）

2. thanks to 幸虧、由於

A clinic in the mountain area announces that it will reopen very soon.

山區裡的一家診所宣布即將重新開業。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Three months ago,／the clinic closed／due to／a shortage of doctors.

三個月前，／診所關閉／因為／缺少醫生。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The clinic will soon open on weekends and some weeknights.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why did the clinic close?

(A) No doctor

(B) No patient

(C) No money

2. What will the clinic do?

(A) Close

(B) Reopen

(C) Move

3. When will the clinic reopen?

(A) Three months ago

(B) This month

(C) Next month

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The clinic／will soon open／on weekends／and some weeknights.

診所／即將開業／在週末／和某些平日晚間。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

