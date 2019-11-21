親愛的網友：
影／開口就像母語人士 though放在句尾怎麼用？

2019-11-21 09:27希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

都是「雖然」，though、although、even though 差在哪呢？though 放在句尾又是什麼用法？快點進影片，四分鐘讓你學會母語人士超愛講的 though！

看完影片後，想必大家對 though、although、even though 的用法也有所認識了，但如果還是有些似懂非懂的感覺該怎麼辦呢？別著急，今天希平方就要來幫大家把影片內容整理整理，並補充幾個例句，幫助大家更加深入的了解這些詞的差別及用法喔！現在就來瞧瞧吧！

though、although、even though 作為連接詞，表「儘管、雖然」

首先，though、although、even though 都可以作為「連接詞」用來連接兩個句子，這個時候它們是「即使、儘管、雖然」的意思。

其中，though 跟 although 大致是同義詞，差別在於有些人認為 although 比 though 更正式一些，所以 though 更常用在口語，although 則在書面更為常見，但不管是書面或口語，兩個詞都可以使用喔。例如：

Though he’s been quite tied up recently, he shows up for practice every day.

= Although he’s been quite tied up recently, he shows up for practice every day.

（儘管最近他很忙，他仍然每天都出席練球。）

那如果想強調的話，我們可以在 though 前面加上 even，用 even though 將句子改寫成：

Even though he’s been quite tied up recently, he shows up for practice every day.

→ 使用 even though 時的語氣會比 though、although 更強一些

至於 though、although、even though 的擺放位置，放在句首或句中都可以喔！我們來看幾個例子：

I didn’t pass the exam, though I stayed up late last night to study.（儘管我昨晚熬夜讀書，我還是沒能通過考試。）

Although he overslept, he still caught the flight.（儘管他睡過頭，他還是成功趕上飛機。）

They lost the game, even though everyone had put on their best performance.（儘管每個人都拿出了最好的表現，他們還是輸了比賽。）

though、although 作為連接詞，表「不過、然而、可是」

Though、although 作為連接詞時，除了有「儘管、雖然」的意思，也能用來表示「不過、然而、可是」，意思類似 but（不過）或 but it is also true that …（不過...也是真的），可以用來「弱化先前論述的語氣或重要性」。這個時候，though 跟 although 會放在句中。例如：

I will probably fail, though it’s worth trying.（我很可能會失敗，不過值得一試。）

She said she would call you tonight, although I don’t know the exact time.（她說她今晚會打電話給你，不過我不知道確切時間。）

至於 even though 則沒有這個用法喔！

though 作為副詞，表「不過、然而、可是」

Though 表「不過、然而、可是」，用來「弱化先前論述的語氣或重要性」時，也可以作為「副詞」使用，這是較不正式的用法，在口語中相當常見，而這時候 though 經常會放在句尾。例如：

He said he had told me his phone number. I have no memory of it, though.（他說他告訴過我他的電話號碼。不過我沒印象。）

I think they are seeing each other. I could be wrong, though.（我認為他們倆正在交往。不過我也可能是錯的。）

至於 although 跟 even though 則沒有這種用法喔！

看完影片和今天的專欄後，相信你對 though、although、even though 的用法也更加了解了。別忘了在生活中多找機會運用看看，多用才會越用越順喔！

希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

