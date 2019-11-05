影／身體出現毛病時 醫：不要只相信Google！

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

身體出現毛病的時候，你都會先做什麼呢？直接去找醫生？還是上網查查自己的症狀呢？這位醫生唱出他真心的建言：生病的時候，不要用 Google 的！

VVIP 會員限定！ 免費使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞，抽 iPhone 11、仟元現金。 贊助好新聞 使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞， 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 剩餘的活動金幣 枚 免費活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途。參與贊助後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 贊助好新聞 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 × ■ 活動時間 2019年10月21日 - 2019年11月20日 ■ 活動辦法 活動期間您可獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚，當您看到優質新聞，即可點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」按鈕贊助該篇文章，且可隨時至會員中心查詢目前金幣的使用狀況。 ■ 贊助說明 聯合新聞網與經濟日報合計，共有 3,000 枚金幣。

每篇文章僅能贊助一次，每次扣 10 枚金幣。

不限一天能贊助幾篇文章。(可一天把3,000枚金幣發完，亦可一天發100枚、 分30天把金幣發完)

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高。(一天把3,000枚金幣發完，同等有一次抽 獎機會，分30天把金幣發完，同等有30次抽獎)

活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途；活動結束後系統將自動回收金幣並關閉該功能。

參與灌溉新聞後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 ■ 活動贈品 協助獎：U利點數 200 元， 500 位

灌溉獎：現金獎 5000 元，共 20 位

成長獎：iPhone 11 (64G)，共 2 位 活動結束後，將由系統抽出得獎者，於 11/30 前公佈得獎名單，並以 e-mail 方式通知得獎者領獎。 中獎名單 個資聲明 注意事項 × 恭喜您獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚 在聯合新聞網及經濟日報網點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高 × 提醒：您今天尚未使用活動金幣 點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。

iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高！

看影片時，你有沒有發現影片中出現 symptom 和 sign 這兩個字？

剛好前幾天也有 攻其不背 的學員問到：「symptom 和 sign 在字典中都有「徵兆」的意思，差別在哪裡呢？」

今天我們就一起來搞清楚這兩個字到底該怎麼用吧！

分享 facebook

symptom 的用法

Symptom 這個字只能當「名詞」，聽起來比 sign 正式，通常用在「負面」的情況，尤其是指生病的徵兆，有時也可以用來表示壞事發生的前兆。舉例：

When I get a cold, the first symptom is usually a sore throat.（我感冒時，第一個症狀通常是喉嚨痛。）

It seems that you have all the classic symptoms of the flu. I think it’s better for you to take the afternoon off and go to the doctor as soon as possible.（你似乎有所有流感的典型症狀。我覺得你還是下午請假盡快去看醫生比較好。）

The recent protests are considered a symptom of dissatisfaction with the government.（最近的抗議行動被視為對政府不滿的徵兆。）

sign 的用法

Sign 這個字可以當「名詞」和「動詞」。

當「名詞」時，原本是「符號記號、指示牌、手勢、示意的動作」等等的意思，可以引申為事情發生的「徵兆、跡象」，用在「正面或負面」的情況。舉例：

I saw him eating more this morning, which is a good sign that he is gradually recovering.（我看到他今天早上吃比較多，是他正在漸漸康復的好兆頭。）

Amy’s teacher told me she has shown signs of improvement in the past few weeks.（Amy 的老師告訴我她在過去幾星期有進步的跡象。）

Is it a bad sign that a job interview is very short?（工作面試很短是不好的徵兆嗎？）

Sign 當「動詞」時，則常有「簽名」的意思。舉例：

Could you please sign here?（可以請您在這裡簽名嗎？）

相信你下次再看到 symptom 和 sign，就不會困惑囉！

推薦閱讀

1. 他自學英文竟然比上補習班還有效！究竟是怎麼做到的？

2. ship、boat、vessel 明明都是『船』，到底差在哪裡？

3. 一樣都是『應該』，要用 should 還是 be supposed to？

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】