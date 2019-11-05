影／身體出現毛病時 醫：不要只相信Google！

親愛的網友：
2019-11-05 希平方

身體出現毛病的時候，你都會先做什麼呢？直接去找醫生？還是上網查查自己的症狀呢？這位醫生唱出他真心的建言：生病的時候，不要用 Google 的！

看影片時，你有沒有發現影片中出現 symptom 和 sign 這兩個字？

剛好前幾天也有攻其不背的學員問到：「symptom 和 sign 在字典中都有「徵兆」的意思，差別在哪裡呢？」

今天我們就一起來搞清楚這兩個字到底該怎麼用吧！

symptom 的用法

Symptom 這個字只能當「名詞」，聽起來比 sign 正式，通常用在「負面」的情況，尤其是指生病的徵兆，有時也可以用來表示壞事發生的前兆。舉例：

When I get a cold, the first symptom is usually a sore throat.（我感冒時，第一個症狀通常是喉嚨痛。）

It seems that you have all the classic symptoms of the flu. I think it’s better for you to take the afternoon off and go to the doctor as soon as possible.（你似乎有所有流感的典型症狀。我覺得你還是下午請假盡快去看醫生比較好。）

The recent protests are considered a symptom of dissatisfaction with the government.（最近的抗議行動被視為對政府不滿的徵兆。）

sign 的用法

Sign 這個字可以當「名詞」和「動詞」。

當「名詞」時，原本是「符號記號、指示牌、手勢、示意的動作」等等的意思，可以引申為事情發生的「徵兆、跡象」，用在「正面或負面」的情況。舉例：

I saw him eating more this morning, which is a good sign that he is gradually recovering.（我看到他今天早上吃比較多，是他正在漸漸康復的好兆頭。）

Amy’s teacher told me she has shown signs of improvement in the past few weeks.（Amy 的老師告訴我她在過去幾星期有進步的跡象。）

Is it a bad sign that a job interview is very short?（工作面試很短是不好的徵兆嗎？）

Sign 當「動詞」時，則常有「簽名」的意思。舉例：

Could you please sign here?（可以請您在這裡簽名嗎？）

相信你下次再看到 symptom 和 sign，就不會困惑囉！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

