影／看卡通佩佩豬學英文 himself 與by himself的差異？

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

對話簡單、內容有趣又貼近日常的「佩佩豬」是大人小孩一起學英文的好選擇。今天就跟著佩佩一起到菜園採蔬菜、吃午餐吧！

VVIP 會員限定！ 使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞，抽 iPhone 11、仟元現金。 使用活動金幣灌溉優質新聞，抽 iPhone 11、仟元現金。 贊助好新聞 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 剩餘的活動金幣 枚 活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途。參與贊助後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 贊助好新聞 如何使用金幣灌溉新聞 × ■ 活動時間 2019年10月21日 - 2019年11月20日 ■ 活動辦法 活動期間您可獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚，當您看到優質新聞，即可點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」按鈕贊助該篇文章，且可隨時至會員中心查詢目前金幣的使用狀況。 ■ 贊助說明 聯合新聞網與經濟日報合計，共有 3,000 枚金幣。

每篇文章僅能贊助一次，每次扣 10 枚金幣。

不限一天能贊助幾篇文章。(可一天把3,000枚金幣發完，亦可一天發100枚、 分30天把金幣發完)

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高。(一天把3,000枚金幣發完，同等有一次抽 獎機會，分30天把金幣發完，同等有30次抽獎)

活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途；活動結束後系統將自動回收金幣並關閉該功能。

參與灌溉新聞後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 ■ 活動贈品 協助獎：U利點數 200 元， 500 位

灌溉獎：現金獎 5000 元，共 20 位

成長獎：iPhone 11 (64G)，共 2 位 活動結束後，將由系統抽出得獎者，於 11/30 前公佈得獎名單，並以 e-mail 方式通知得獎者領獎。 中獎名單 個資聲明 注意事項 × 恭喜您獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚 在聯合新聞網及經濟日報網點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高 × 提醒：您今天尚未使用活動金幣 點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。

iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高！

看影片時，你有沒有發現影片中這句話的結尾有個 himself 呢？

This is Grandpa Pig's vegetable garden. He has grown all these vegetables himself.（這是爺爺豬的菜園。這裡這些菜全是他自己種的。）

反身代名詞 himself 除了單獨使用之外，也很常在前面加 by 變成 by himself，中文意思都是「他自己」，但你知道兩者之間有什麼差異嗎？

分享 facebook

himself 和 by himself 的用法差異

若是單獨用 himself，有兩種常見的使用情境。

1. 「主詞」和「受詞」都是「他」的時候，「受詞」的部分通常會用 himself。舉例：

He bought himself a designer jacket as a reward after finishing that big project.（完成那個大案子之後，他買給他自己一件知名設計品牌的外套作為獎勵。）

2. 想要強調「他本人、他親自」做某事時，就會在句尾額外加上 himself 來加強語氣。若想讓語氣聽起來更強，還可以把 himself 挪到 he 或其他男性名字後面喔。舉例：

Instead of buying a ring for his fiancee, he made one for her himself.（他親自做了一個戒指給他的未婚妻，而非用買的。）

I want to help David too, but it was David himself who told me he didn’t need our help.（我也想要幫 David，不過是 David 本人告訴我他不需要我們的幫忙。）

像影片中 He has grown all these vegetables himself. 的 himself，就是強調爺爺「他親自」種這些蔬菜的意思喔！

若是用 by himself 則有「他自己獨自一個人做某事」的意思，沒有其他人在身旁幫忙。舉例：

He lives in a huge house by himself.（他獨自住在一棟超大的房子裡。）

It was his first time traveling abroad by himself.（這是他第一次獨自出國。）

除了 himself，其他的反身代名詞像是 myself、yourself、herself、ourselves、themselves 等等，也有類似的應用喔！

推薦閱讀

1. 英文都記不住？快速培養「語感」的秘密在這裡！

2. loss、lost、lose 長得好像！到底該如何正確使用？

3. beside 和 besides 意思一樣嗎？差一個 s 差很大！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】