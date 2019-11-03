影／看卡通佩佩豬學英文 himself 與by himself的差異？
對話簡單、內容有趣又貼近日常的「佩佩豬」是大人小孩一起學英文的好選擇。今天就跟著佩佩一起到菜園採蔬菜、吃午餐吧！
看影片時，你有沒有發現影片中這句話的結尾有個 himself 呢？
This is Grandpa Pig's vegetable garden. He has grown all these vegetables himself.（這是爺爺豬的菜園。這裡這些菜全是他自己種的。）
反身代名詞 himself 除了單獨使用之外，也很常在前面加 by 變成 by himself，中文意思都是「他自己」，但你知道兩者之間有什麼差異嗎？
himself 和 by himself 的用法差異
若是單獨用 himself，有兩種常見的使用情境。
1. 「主詞」和「受詞」都是「他」的時候，「受詞」的部分通常會用 himself。舉例：
He bought himself a designer jacket as a reward after finishing that big project.（完成那個大案子之後，他買給他自己一件知名設計品牌的外套作為獎勵。）
2. 想要強調「他本人、他親自」做某事時，就會在句尾額外加上 himself 來加強語氣。若想讓語氣聽起來更強，還可以把 himself 挪到 he 或其他男性名字後面喔。舉例：
Instead of buying a ring for his fiancee, he made one for her himself.（他親自做了一個戒指給他的未婚妻，而非用買的。）
I want to help David too, but it was David himself who told me he didn’t need our help.（我也想要幫 David，不過是 David 本人告訴我他不需要我們的幫忙。）
像影片中 He has grown all these vegetables himself. 的 himself，就是強調爺爺「他親自」種這些蔬菜的意思喔！
若是用 by himself 則有「他自己獨自一個人做某事」的意思，沒有其他人在身旁幫忙。舉例：
He lives in a huge house by himself.（他獨自住在一棟超大的房子裡。）
It was his first time traveling abroad by himself.（這是他第一次獨自出國。）
除了 himself，其他的反身代名詞像是 myself、yourself、herself、ourselves、themselves 等等，也有類似的應用喔！
