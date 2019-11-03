親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
教育者有話說
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

警察快發瘋！恐嚇信滿天飛 一查竟都以這理由結案

影／看卡通佩佩豬學英文 himself 與by himself的差異？

2019-11-03 07:20希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

對話簡單、內容有趣又貼近日常的「佩佩豬」是大人小孩一起學英文的好選擇。今天就跟著佩佩一起到菜園採蔬菜、吃午餐吧！

看影片時，你有沒有發現影片中這句話的結尾有個 himself 呢？

This is Grandpa Pig's vegetable garden. He has grown all these vegetables himself.（這是爺爺豬的菜園。這裡這些菜全是他自己種的。）

反身代名詞 himself 除了單獨使用之外，也很常在前面加 by 變成 by himself，中文意思都是「他自己」，但你知道兩者之間有什麼差異嗎？

分享

himself 和 by himself 的用法差異

若是單獨用 himself，有兩種常見的使用情境。

1. 「主詞」和「受詞」都是「他」的時候，「受詞」的部分通常會用 himself。舉例：

He bought himself a designer jacket as a reward after finishing that big project.（完成那個大案子之後，他買給他自己一件知名設計品牌的外套作為獎勵。）

2. 想要強調「他本人、他親自」做某事時，就會在句尾額外加上 himself 來加強語氣。若想讓語氣聽起來更強，還可以把 himself 挪到 he 或其他男性名字後面喔。舉例：

Instead of buying a ring for his fiancee, he made one for her himself.（他親自做了一個戒指給他的未婚妻，而非用買的。）

I want to help David too, but it was David himself who told me he didn’t need our help.（我也想要幫 David，不過是 David 本人告訴我他不需要我們的幫忙。）

像影片中 He has grown all these vegetables himself. 的 himself，就是強調爺爺「他親自」種這些蔬菜的意思喔！

若是用 by himself 則有「他自己獨自一個人做某事」的意思，沒有其他人在身旁幫忙。舉例：

He lives in a huge house by himself.（他獨自住在一棟超大的房子裡。）

It was his first time traveling abroad by himself.（這是他第一次獨自出國。）

除了 himself，其他的反身代名詞像是 myself、yourself、herself、ourselves、themselves 等等，也有類似的應用喔！

推薦閱讀

1. 英文都記不住？快速培養「語感」的秘密在這裡！

2. loss、lost、lose 長得好像！到底該如何正確使用？

3. beside 和 besides 意思一樣嗎？差一個 s 差很大！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

出國品牌

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
【愛喝咖啡的您 請進】經典咖啡 獨享 10 杯周周抽

相關新聞

影／求職英文 面試官最討厭遇到這八種人

2019-11-01 15:34

日本這大學把「鮪魚梗」用好用滿 讓包正豪聽講不想睡

2019-11-01 15:11

國際小學堂／「無國之民」庫德族 另一個中東火藥庫

2019-11-01 00:07

會考生活英語／【文化篇】 萬聖節

2019-10-29 09:30

清大「三便士歌劇」跨院演出首登場 即日起免費索票

2019-10-28 11:32

淡大「熊貓講座」 國際大師接力開講

2019-10-28 00:40

公民時事題／另類諾貝爾獎出爐 16歲少女桑柏格獲獎

2019-10-24 08:57

紐時賞析／船民哀歌 搬上歌劇舞台

2019-10-23 16:15

紐時賞析／婚禮後感到悲傷失落 歡愉化作婚後憂鬱

2019-10-23 15:43

影／櫥櫃製造師辭掉工作 一次旅行成人生轉捩點

2019-10-23 15:14

影／魔術師切斷人體魔術 原來是「視錯覺」欺騙了大腦

2019-10-23 13:31

會考生活英語／【文學篇】 童書裡的短詩

2019-10-22 09:16

寫作教室／分析文字故事入手 心中的那間小店

2019-10-21 15:26

台灣文學結合電影、音樂呈現 全國研討會豐富有趣

2019-10-21 11:21

「比村上春樹寫得好」自學生獲台積電青年文學獎首獎

2019-10-20 18:14

數感實驗室／運用數學思考 棒球壘包的兩種擺法

2019-10-20 13:41

國際小學堂／伊朗與沙國 中東版冷戰

2019-10-17 23:48

好讀周報／顛覆認知 2學者摘物理獎、3教授享化學獎

2019-10-17 13:47

紐時賞析／「色彩密碼」性格測驗 看出職場潛能

2019-10-16 16:05

紐時賞析／果樹面臨生存威脅 對抗地球暖化的長征

2019-10-16 15:45

影／Netflix 背後秘辛 為什麼 Netflix 能有這麼多節目？

2019-10-16 15:33

NG 英文／迷路了！ 這是哪裡？其實不能說Where is here

2019-10-16 15:14

會考生活英語／【採購篇】 超市購物

2019-10-16 15:11

台日高中締結姊妹校 台生帶日生吃臭豆腐、喝珍奶

2019-10-15 15:07

數感實驗室／「賽制」單淘汰與循環賽的比較

2019-10-14 09:47

寫作教室／將角度多元化 可採用材料變更廣

2019-10-14 08:52

紐時賞析／外送等「零工經濟」的侷限正在浮現

2019-10-09 16:15

紐時賞析／攻擊過後 美國緊盯極端分子標記

2019-10-09 16:12

影／倫敦中心區竟然大搖大擺 蓋了兩棟假房子？

2019-10-09 15:42

好讀周報／從當紅炸子雞淪為遭世人奚落 小賈斯汀學會負責

2019-10-09 10:54

好讀周報／美泰爾推出中性芭比 強調性別認同

2019-10-09 10:29

公民時事題／更勝石化料 英靚妹發明魚皮塑膠

2019-10-09 08:51

影／小熊維尼和跳跳虎 竟然是他配音的！

2019-10-08 16:20

數感實驗室／質數忍者 遊戲學習數學

2019-10-08 16:18

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 雙十節

2019-10-08 14:25

公民時事題／關稅戰 中國大陸向WTO提告

2019-10-04 08:40

國際小學堂／亞馬遜雨林大火 為何全球緊張

2019-10-04 00:17

好讀周報／700 歲冰川死亡 冰島立碑告別

2019-10-03 09:20

紐時賞析／「鐵粉」現象 當網路融合政治與流行文化

2019-10-02 15:51
看更多

熱門文章

桃園陽明高中校慶變調 500師生抗議換校長

2019-11-02 12:39

陽明高中校慶變抗議事件 其一導火線是「早自習」

2019-11-02 18:01

師生黑衣抗議 陽明高中校長駁指控願接受調查

2019-11-02 17:40

興大百年校慶 創校校長阿部文夫3名孫子都來祝福

2019-11-02 19:55

垂楊國小校慶校友方龍海捐百萬回饋母校 市長黃敏惠加碼

2019-11-02 13:40

第一志願高中生棄升學先就業 賺到人生第一桶金

2019-11-03 02:40

百年興大「學生會校友會」成立 公立大學校友組織創舉

2019-11-02 19:19

靠學生證吃喝玩樂消費！南華推「無現金智慧校園」

2019-11-02 09:21

屏東老師研發屠「龍」刀 讓特教生就業更自信

2019-11-02 12:04

「新五專」去年滿招 今年現缺額

2019-11-02 13:45

明年度大學個人申請 10醫學系採計國英數自

2019-11-02 13:39

桃市陽明高中「反宋」 校慶運動會變調

2019-11-02 23:49

高中英聽第二次考試 報名7日截止

2019-11-02 10:14

111學年各校系採計數A或數B 明年4月公布

2019-11-02 13:42

教部公費留學考 15日寄筆試成績

2019-11-02 13:46

興大創校百年慶祝大會 陳副總統錄影獻祝福

2019-11-02 18:33

華語教學證照考 考生創8年新高

2019-11-02 13:43

影／看卡通佩佩豬學英文 himself 與by himself的差異？

2019-11-03 07:20

用新聞報導手法探究回收流程 高中生獲環署微電影首獎

2019-11-02 15:03
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top