會考生活英語／【文化篇】 萬聖節

2019-10-29 09:30 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

scare [skɛr] v. 使驚嚇（國中基本1200字） ghost [gost] n. 鬼魂（國中基本1200字）

shape [ʃep] n. 形狀（國中基本1200字）

每篇文章僅能贊助一次，每次扣 10 枚金幣。

不限一天能贊助幾篇文章。(可一天把3,000枚金幣發完，亦可一天發100枚、 分30天把金幣發完)

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高。(一天把3,000枚金幣發完，同等有一次抽 獎機會，分30天把金幣發完，同等有30次抽獎)

活動金幣僅能作為灌溉新聞使用，不能折現、亦不能另作其他用途；活動結束後系統將自動回收金幣並關閉該功能。

參與灌溉新聞後，可以參加活動抽獎，並成為 udn 產品的搶先使用者。 ■ 活動贈品 協助獎：U利點數 200 元， 500 位

灌溉獎：現金獎 5000 元，共 20 位

成長獎：iPhone 11 (64G)，共 2 位 活動結束後，將由系統抽出得獎者，於 11/30 前公佈得獎名單，並以 e-mail 方式通知得獎者領獎。 中獎名單 個資聲明 注意事項 × 恭喜您獲得活動金幣 3,000 枚 在聯合新聞網及經濟日報網點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高 × 提醒：您今天尚未使用活動金幣 點按文章中的「贊助好新聞」，以活動金幣贊助該篇文章，支持心中優質新聞。

iPhone 11、仟元現金....等您帶回家。

越多天登入贊助，中獎機率越高！ shape [ʃep] n. 形狀（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. Boo! 嚇人時的語氣詞，拖長音時則成為「喝倒采」的噓聲。 2. a (big) fan of… （非常）喜愛…… 3. skull 骷顱頭

Sean is talking with his Taiwanese friend, Peggy, about some ghost holidays.

Sean正在和他的台灣朋友Peggy閒聊關於一些鬼節日。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

In fact,／I’m not a big fan／of any ghost holidays.

事實上，／我並不是非常喜愛／任何鬼節。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

People there even make skull-shaped chocolate and bread.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why does Sean scare Peggy?

(A) It’s Halloween.

(B) Peggy likes ghosts.

(C) Sean isn’t happy.

2. What do people do on the Ghost Festival in Taiwan?

(A) They don’t eat any food.

(B) They put out food for ghosts.

(C) They scare their friends with ghost food.

3. Who makes skull-shaped chocolate on the Ghost Festival?

(A) Taiwanese

(B) Mexicans

(C) Americans

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

People there／even make skull-shaped chocolate／and bread.

那裡的人們／甚至會製作骷顱頭形狀的巧克力／和麵包。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)