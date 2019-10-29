親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【文化篇】 萬聖節

2019-10-29 09:30聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

scare [skɛr] v. 使驚嚇（國中基本1200字）

ghost [gost] n. 鬼魂（國中基本1200字）

shape [ʃep] n. 形狀（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. Boo! 嚇人時的語氣詞，拖長音時則成為「喝倒采」的噓聲。

2. a (big) fan of… （非常）喜愛……

3. skull 骷顱頭

Sean is talking with his Taiwanese friend, Peggy, about some ghost holidays.

Sean正在和他的台灣朋友Peggy閒聊關於一些鬼節日。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

In fact,／I’m not a big fan／of any ghost holidays.

事實上，／我並不是非常喜愛／任何鬼節。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

People there even make skull-shaped chocolate and bread.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why does Sean scare Peggy?

(A) It’s Halloween.

(B) Peggy likes ghosts.

(C) Sean isn’t happy.

2. What do people do on the Ghost Festival in Taiwan?

(A) They don’t eat any food.

(B) They put out food for ghosts.

(C) They scare their friends with ghost food.

3. Who makes skull-shaped chocolate on the Ghost Festival?

(A) Taiwanese

(B) Mexicans

(C) Americans

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

People there／even make skull-shaped chocolate／and bread.

那裡的人們／甚至會製作骷顱頭形狀的巧克力／和麵包。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

