會考生活英語／【文學篇】 童書裡的短詩

2019-10-22 09:16聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

pond [pɑnd] n. 池塘（國中基本1200字）

smile [smaɪl] v./n. 微笑（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. go for a swim 表「去游泳」，或可說go swimming。

1. at one end 表「在一端」，end 在此指「端點」。

2. day after day 日復一日

Here’s a short poem in a children’s book.

以下是一首童書裡的短詩。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Do you see my friend,／a gray fish-like animal／with a big head／at one end?

你有看見我的朋友，／一隻灰色像魚的動物／帶有一顆大頭／在一端？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The little fish is left to think, “Should I wait here day after day?”

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where does the frog see the little fish?

(A) In the pond

(B) In the sea

(C) In the pool

2. What does the fish’s friend look like?

(A) Its head is small.

(B) It is gray.

(C) It has four legs.

3. What happens after the fish talks to the frog?

(A) The frog helps the fish find his friend.

(B) The fish swims away with the frog.

(C) The fish doesn’t know what to do.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The little fish is left／to think,／“Should I wait here／day after day?”

小魚兒留下來／思考著，／「我該不該在這裡等／一天又一天？」。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

多益會考童書國中會考生活英語
