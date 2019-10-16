會考生活英語／【採購篇】 超市購物
★ 單字
pack [pæk] n. (一)包；捆（國中基本1200字）
club [klʌb] n. 俱樂部；社團（國中基本1200字）
★ 實用字詞
1. receipt 收據
2. white bread 白麵包；whole wheat bread 是「全麥麵包」。
3. at … prices 以……價格
This is a receipt Joe got from Sunny Day Supermarket.
這是 Joe 的一張「晴天超市」收據。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
We give you fresh food／every day／at the best prices.
我們給您新鮮食物／每天／以最好的價格。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Join Sunny Day Club to save more on your shopping!
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. How many cans of cola did Joe buy?
(A) Two
(B) Twelve
(C) Six
2. Which is the most expensive?
(A) Bread
(B) Vegetable oil
(C) Beef
3. What is NOT shown on the receipt?
(A) Where the supermarket is.
(B) How many kinds of things Joe bought.
(C) How much Joe saved on this shopping.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Join Sunny Day Club／to save more／on your shopping!
加入「晴天會員社團」／來省更多／在你的採購上！
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (C)
留言