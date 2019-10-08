會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 雙十節

2019-10-08 14:25 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

follow [ˋfɑlo] v. 跟隨（國中基本1200字） during [ˋdjʊrɪŋ] prep. 在……期間（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. celebration 慶祝活動 2. national day (ceremony) / Double Tenth Day / flag raising / fireworks display 國慶日(典禮)／雙十節／升旗／煙火表演 3. Presidential Office Building 總統府

分享 facebook

Here’s some online information about Taiwan’s National Day.

以下是關於台灣國慶日的一些網路資訊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Celebrations start／with the morning flag raising ceremony／in front of the Presidential Office Building.

慶祝活動開始／以早晨的升旗典禮／在總統府前面。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It is followed by the National Day Ceremony during the day.

1. What do we know about Taiwan’s National Day?

(A) People also call it “Double Tenth Day.”

(B) It falls on a different day in October.

(C) Celebrations start with fireworks in the evening.

2. When is the National Day ceremony?

(A) It comes before the flag-raising.

(B) It is held after the flag-raising.

(C) It starts with fireworks displays.

3. What can people do on this year’s National Day holiday?

(A) Join the flag-raising ceremony on Friday.

(B) Enjoy a four-day holiday starting from Thursday.

(C) Watch the fireworks on Sunday night.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

It is followed／by the National Day Ceremony／during the day.

跟隨在後／是國慶典禮／在白日。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)