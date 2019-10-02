影／為何老照片裡的人都不笑？ 笑得合不攏嘴英文怎麼說

你還記得嗎？國高中歷史課本上總是會有許多老照片，而這些黑白老照片上的人，表情總是死板板的都不笑，看起來好像心情很差，難道以前的人都這麼嚴肅嗎？快來看今天的影片一探究竟吧！

影片中出現好多次本日關鍵字 smile（微笑），你對這個字認識多少呢？你知道 smile 還有好幾個有趣的慣用語嗎？趕快繼續往下看囉！

smile 的常見用法

Smile 這個字可以當「名詞」或「動詞」喔，一起來看看可以怎麼用：

That girl just gave me a big smile. She is so adorable.（那個女孩剛剛給我一個大大的微笑。她好可愛喔。）→ smile 作為名詞

I knew everything went perfectly when she came out of the room and smiled at me.（她從房間走出來並且對著我微笑時，我就知道一切都進行得很順利。）→ smile 作為動詞

五個 smile 慣用語

1. put a smile on someone’s face

字面上是「把一個微笑放在某人的臉上」，也就是「讓某人開心」的意思喔。

例句：

The good news will definitely put a smile on my mom’s face.（這個好消息絕對會讓我媽很開心。）

2. be all smiles

這個慣用語是「某人看起來很開心的樣子」，有時也會用在「用表面上的開心隱藏內心痛苦」的情境。

例句：

I had no idea her dog died last night. When I saw her at the meeting this morning, she was all smiles.（我不知道她的狗昨天死掉了。我今天早上在會議上看到她時，她看起來滿開心的啊。）

3. flash someone a smile

Flash 當動詞時有「使...快速地閃過去」的意思，所以 flash a smile 字面上就是「使一個微笑快速地閃過去」，那 flash someone a smile 整個就有「對某人很快地微笑一下」的意思囉。另外也可以說成 flash a smile at someone。

例句：

Amy flashed me a smile when we met in the breakroom. I think she is in a better mood now.（我在休息室遇到 Amy 時，她有對我笑一下。我想她現在心情有好一點了吧。）

4. smile from ear to ear

這個慣用語字面上有「微笑從一個耳朵到另一個耳朵」的意思，可以想像有人「咧嘴大微笑」的樣子。那要注意，這裡的 smile 是當動詞用喔！

例句：

David smiled from ear to ear when our boss told him that he would get a huge bonus this year.（當我們老闆告訴 David 他今年會得到很大一筆獎金，他笑得合不攏嘴。）

另外，還有一個類似的有趣說法是 smile like a Cheshire cat，意思是「像 Cheshire 貓一樣地微笑」。那 Cheshire 就是《愛麗絲夢遊仙境》裡面的那隻紫紅色的條紋貓喔，可以參考 此圖 。那 Cheshire 的發音可以參考 這裡 。

例句：

She has been smiling like a Cheshire cat all morning. Did she win a lottery or something?（她一整個早上都笑得合不攏嘴。她是中樂透了還是怎樣？）

5. Fortune is smiling on someone

Fortune 有「幸運、好運」的意思，所以這個慣用語字面上是「幸運正在我們上面微笑著」，也就是指「好運降臨」。這裡的 smile 也是動詞的用法。

例句：

Steve just got a raise, and his old house was sold at a very good price. It seems that fortune is smiling on him.（Steve 剛剛加薪，而且他的舊房子被賣在一個很好的價格。他似乎運氣很好。）

以上就是今天的趣味 smile 慣用語，用字都不難，但會用就能讓別人覺得你的英文比較厲害喔！

