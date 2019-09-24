會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 教師節
★單字
teacher [ˋtitʃɚ] n. 老師（國中基本1200字）
celebrate [ˋsɛlə͵bret] v. 慶祝（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. Teachers’ Day 教師節（此處教師必須為「複數」）
2. How will you. . .? 你將如何做呢…？
Jack, Zoe, and Irene are talking about Teachers’ Day.
杰克、柔伊和艾琳正在討論關於教師節的事情。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
How will you／celebrate the day／for your teachers?
你將如何／慶祝這一天／為你的老師們？
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will make a card for my English teacher.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When is Teachers’ Day?
(A) Next weekend
(B) This weekend
(C) Last weekend
2. What will Zoe do?
(A) Give teachers money.
(B) Bake some cookies.
(C) Make a card.
3. What does Jack think about Irene’s idea ?
(A) He believes that teachers will love the cookies.
(B) He feels that teachers will hate the cookies.
(C) He thinks that teachers will love more gifts.
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will／make a card／for my English teacher.
我將／製作一張卡片／為了我的英文老師。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)
