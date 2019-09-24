親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
實驗教育行不行
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

日職／張奕先發 首局因安打及保送失分0:1落後

川普意外現身氣候峰會 16歲環保少女怒瞪被拍到

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 教師節

2019-09-24 17:10聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

teacher [ˋtitʃɚ] n. 老師（國中基本1200字）

celebrate [ˋsɛlə͵bret] v. 慶祝（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. Teachers’ Day 教師節（此處教師必須為「複數」）

2. How will you. . .? 你將如何做呢…？

Jack, Zoe, and Irene are talking about Teachers’ Day.

杰克、柔伊和艾琳正在討論關於教師節的事情。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

How will you／celebrate the day／for your teachers?

你將如何／慶祝這一天／為你的老師們？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will make a card for my English teacher.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is Teachers’ Day?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. What will Zoe do?

(A) Give teachers money.

(B) Bake some cookies.

(C) Make a card.

3. What does Jack think about Irene’s idea ?

(A) He believes that teachers will love the cookies.

(B) He feels that teachers will hate the cookies.

(C) He thinks that teachers will love more gifts.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will／make a card／for my English teacher.

我將／製作一張卡片／為了我的英文老師。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)

考題教師節多益國中會考生活英語

相關新聞

矽谷科技冬令營 3C巨頭教創意

2019-09-23 23:48

寫作教室／學生問「寫這幹麻？」 他：生活中的寫作會反饋

2019-09-23 14:46

國際小學堂／美軍18年打不垮 神學士憑什麼？

2019-09-20 00:06

影／爆笑喜劇看翻譯宿命 「史上最爛的翻譯」

2019-09-18 17:08

紐時賞析／串流媒體時代 對古典樂不利

2019-09-18 17:02

紐時賞析／保護區開放探油 川普政府美化收益

2019-09-18 16:54

影／常用片語go with the flow 到底是什麼意思？

2019-09-18 09:22

寫作教室／議論最基本要求 你的說明清楚嗎？

2019-09-16 16:25

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（下）

2019-09-16 16:15

紐時賞析／受虐遭棄… 印度寡婦庇護所 她們找到新家

2019-09-11 16:06

紐時賞析／美眾院告川普 史無前例法律戰

2019-09-11 15:40

好人緣必備！請他人幫忙 一定要學會的英文句型！

2019-09-11 15:12

公民時事題／充電用這條「Lightning線」 一插駭客就能偷你資料

2019-09-10 16:01

影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

2019-09-10 15:54

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（中）

2019-09-09 15:23

寫作教室／點燃寫作之火 而非知識填鴨

2019-09-09 12:10

國際小學堂／G7成員 為何沒大陸又趕走俄

2019-09-05 23:27

U值媒／面對頭痛孩，老師的同理心練習

2019-09-05 12:48

紐時賞析／電商網站 「黑暗模式」充斥

2019-09-04 16:55

紐時賞析／取代上司角色 改由AI扮演

2019-09-04 16:36

影／「冰雪奇緣 2」預告出爐 超實用字seem的4個常見用法

2019-09-04 15:52

影／「我的爸爸是騙子」泰國暖心廣告 讓百萬網友哭了

2019-09-04 15:28

寫作教室／思維的解構重組

2019-09-02 09:18

U值媒／沒品德只是製造恐怖份子！品德教育怎麼教？

2019-08-29 12:38

紐時賞析／史坦貝克喜感短篇 英文原貌面世

2019-08-28 17:30

紐時賞析／YouTube推薦極右派人物影片 使巴西變得更激進？

2019-08-28 17:23

影／《艾倫秀》就是這些荒謬爆笑的照片讓 Ellen 不想生小孩！

2019-08-28 15:37

影／暑假旅遊好去處 宿霧必去五景點

2019-08-28 09:33

數感實驗室／11種不同的「25×16％＝？」

2019-08-26 16:19

寫作教室／送給自己 用一首歌閱讀人生

2019-08-26 10:21

好書上線／《薩賓娜之死》破格文學

2019-08-24 13:50

好書上線／《白鯨記》經典再現

2019-08-24 13:49

好書上線／《空間正義》都市省思

2019-08-24 13:47

好書上線／《阿勒坡的養蜂人》戰爭故事

2019-08-24 13:45

U值媒／教孩子別打架，最好的方法是

2019-08-23 12:48

國際小學堂／貨幣戰若開打 美中誰最受傷

2019-08-22 23:43

台灣傳統節慶名稱 農曆7月鬼門開英文怎麼說？

2019-08-21 16:23

紐時周報／昂貴核武競賽 可能再次上演

2019-08-21 16:17

紐時賞析／武器自主殺人 你敢想像嗎？

2019-08-21 16:01
看更多

熱門文章

少子化海嘯 215大學系所將停招

2019-09-23 23:50

專訪／教改讓補習變本加厲 他們寧願在家自學

2019-09-24 07:09

中央大學 明年8月首設「太空系」

2019-09-23 23:29

專訪／沒有考試、成果展…和平實小重學習歷程 學生樂：這裡不一樣！

2019-09-24 10:28

專訪／用魔術方塊翻轉世界 清大李孟一：對學習負所有責任

2019-09-24 12:03

他捨成功高中讀開平餐飲 轉學兩次立志當調飲師

2019-09-24 15:49

實驗教育參與人數大爆發 學者提醒「二高一低」

2019-09-24 10:59

課程百花齊放 實驗教育師資哪裡來？

2019-09-24 11:01

升學向上銜接 「實驗大學」行不行？

2019-09-24 10:58

海外實習夯！畢業即就業 玄奘大學推動日本海外實習課程

2019-09-24 11:12

亞洲第一！台大公衛加入ASPPH 籲政府設立公衛師證照

2019-09-24 11:19

不怕少子化 南華增生死學博班 文大培養洗錢防制師

2019-09-23 23:50

專訪／毫不起眼卻蘊藏生命力 讓孩子一眼就愛上的種籽實小魅力何在？

2019-09-24 10:32

2020全球大學就業力排名 台大上升25名

2019-09-24 17:21

雙語國際化夯 高中境外生十年成長5.7倍

2019-09-24 11:52

專訪／無界塾謝忠瑋：實驗教育最大挑戰 老師如何帶領學生認識自己

2019-09-24 10:30

偏遠小校師資臥虎藏龍 廣興國小獲教學卓越金質獎

2019-09-24 13:43

專訪／學生提案讓你去TRY 清大蘇寄偉：自由發展 才知最後結果

2019-09-24 11:57

實驗教育十大Q&A 哪間學校畢業前須爬完五座百岳？

2019-09-24 14:29

教團憂多元選修「不多元」 呈現城鄉差距

2019-09-24 10:51

兩岸關係緊張+支持反送中 陸生限縮來台 應會更明顯

2019-09-23 23:37
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top