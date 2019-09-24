會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 教師節

2019-09-24 17:10 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

teacher [ˋtitʃɚ] n. 老師（國中基本1200字） celebrate [ˋsɛlə͵bret] v. 慶祝（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. Teachers’ Day 教師節（此處教師必須為「複數」） 2. How will you. . .? 你將如何做呢…？

Jack, Zoe, and Irene are talking about Teachers’ Day.

杰克、柔伊和艾琳正在討論關於教師節的事情。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

How will you／celebrate the day／for your teachers?

你將如何／慶祝這一天／為你的老師們？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will make a card for my English teacher.

1. When is Teachers’ Day?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. What will Zoe do?

(A) Give teachers money.

(B) Bake some cookies.

(C) Make a card.

3. What does Jack think about Irene’s idea ?

(A) He believes that teachers will love the cookies.

(B) He feels that teachers will hate the cookies.

(C) He thinks that teachers will love more gifts.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will／make a card／for my English teacher.

我將／製作一張卡片／為了我的英文老師。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)