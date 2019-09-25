影／《黑魔女》公主Elle Fanning 與Vogue合拍超荒謬影片！

《黑魔女：沉睡魔咒》中飾演公主的艾兒．芬妮（Elle Fanning）與 Vogue 合作幽默影片，大玩文字遊戲，用 fan 這個單字的一字多義性組出二十種不同情境，慶祝 Elle Fanning 第一次登上 Vogue 封面。一起來看你看懂幾句！

看完影片後，想必你也發現到原來看似簡單的 fan 其實一點都不簡單，放在不同情境中，它的意思和用法可能天差地別。今天就跟著希平方一起將 fan 的幾個常見意思及用法一次搞定吧！

首先要知道的是：fan 可以作為名詞，也可以作為動詞。

fan 作為名詞

◎ 扇子、風扇

Fan 可以用來指那些「使空氣流動、讓人感到涼快」的機械或裝置，像是「扇子、風扇」，而我們常說的電扇、吊扇......也都會用到這個字：

● fan / electric fan 電扇

● ceiling fan 吊扇

● exhaust fan 排氣扇

I recommend buying a fan so that you can set the AC temperature higher and thus cut your electricity bill.（我建議買台風扇，這樣你就可以把冷氣溫度調高並因此降低電費。）

Don’t forget to turn on the exhaust fan to dry the bathroom after showering.（洗完澡後別忘了打開排氣扇讓浴室變乾。）

◎ 迷、粉絲

要表示「...迷、...粉絲」的時候，可以直接在 fan 前面加上名詞修飾，像是：

● music fan 樂迷

● movie fan 電影迷

● baseball fan 棒球迷

Philippe is a huge movie fan; he watched at least 50 movies last year.（Philippe 是個狂熱的電影迷；他去年至少看了五十部電影。）

或者也可以使用 fan of … 這個表達法。例如：

My brother was a big fan of that show; he got really depressed when it was canceled.（我弟弟是那節目的忠實粉絲；節目停播時他非常沮喪。）

fan 作為動詞

◎ 搧風

fan 後面加上名詞，可以用來表示「為...搧風」。例如：

It was so hot in the stadium that we fanned ourselves with our hands throughout the game.（球場太熱了，以致於我們整場比賽都在用手幫自己搧風。）

When morning came, she opened the window and let the breeze fan her face.（早晨來臨時，她打開窗戶讓微風拂過她臉頰。）

除了一般的「搧風」，fan 也可以用來表示「藉由煽或吹讓空氣流動、使火燒得更旺」。例如：

Fanned by the strong east wind, the fire spread quickly and caused serious damage.（在強勁東風的助長下，火勢迅速蔓延並造成嚴重災情。）

◎ 煽動、激起

除了指「搧風」，fan 也有「煽動、激起某種情緒或行為」的意思。例如：

Playing dumb with her just fanned her anger even further.（跟她裝傻只是激起她更多怒火。）

或者也可以運用 fan the flames of something 這個表達法來表示。例如：

Her sensational article fanned the flames of panic in the public.（她聳動的文章引起大眾恐慌。）

看完這篇專欄後，相信你也更認識 fan 的各種常見用法了。生活中別忘了找機會實際用用看喔！

