親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
實驗教育行不行
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

神展開！ 威京集團砸372億元標回京華城

郭台銘退黨案 國民黨中常會通過予以慰留

影／《黑魔女》公主Elle Fanning 與Vogue合拍超荒謬影片！

2019-09-25 15:40希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

《黑魔女：沉睡魔咒》中飾演公主的艾兒．芬妮（Elle Fanning）與 Vogue 合作幽默影片，大玩文字遊戲，用 fan 這個單字的一字多義性組出二十種不同情境，慶祝 Elle Fanning 第一次登上 Vogue 封面。一起來看你看懂幾句！

看完影片後，想必你也發現到原來看似簡單的 fan 其實一點都不簡單，放在不同情境中，它的意思和用法可能天差地別。今天就跟著希平方一起將 fan 的幾個常見意思及用法一次搞定吧！

分享

首先要知道的是：fan 可以作為名詞，也可以作為動詞。

fan 作為名詞

◎ 扇子、風扇

Fan 可以用來指那些「使空氣流動、讓人感到涼快」的機械或裝置，像是「扇子、風扇」，而我們常說的電扇、吊扇......也都會用到這個字：

● fan / electric fan 電扇

● ceiling fan 吊扇

● exhaust fan 排氣扇

I recommend buying a fan so that you can set the AC temperature higher and thus cut your electricity bill.（我建議買台風扇，這樣你就可以把冷氣溫度調高並因此降低電費。）

Don’t forget to turn on the exhaust fan to dry the bathroom after showering.（洗完澡後別忘了打開排氣扇讓浴室變乾。）

◎ 迷、粉絲

要表示「...迷、...粉絲」的時候，可以直接在 fan 前面加上名詞修飾，像是：

● music fan 樂迷

● movie fan 電影

● baseball fan 棒球迷

Philippe is a huge movie fan; he watched at least 50 movies last year.（Philippe 是個狂熱的電影迷；他去年至少看了五十部電影。）

或者也可以使用 fan of … 這個表達法。例如：

My brother was a big fan of that show; he got really depressed when it was canceled.（我弟弟是那節目的忠實粉絲；節目停播時他非常沮喪。）

fan 作為動詞

◎ 搧風

fan 後面加上名詞，可以用來表示「為...搧風」。例如：

It was so hot in the stadium that we fanned ourselves with our hands throughout the game.（球場太熱了，以致於我們整場比賽都在用手幫自己搧風。）

When morning came, she opened the window and let the breeze fan her face.（早晨來臨時，她打開窗戶讓微風拂過她臉頰。）

除了一般的「搧風」，fan 也可以用來表示「藉由煽或吹讓空氣流動、使火燒得更旺」。例如：

Fanned by the strong east wind, the fire spread quickly and caused serious damage.（在強勁東風的助長下，火勢迅速蔓延並造成嚴重災情。）

◎ 煽動、激起

除了指「搧風」，fan 也有「煽動、激起某種情緒或行為」的意思。例如：

Playing dumb with her just fanned her anger even further.（跟她裝傻只是激起她更多怒火。）

或者也可以運用 fan the flames of something 這個表達法來表示。例如：

Her sensational article fanned the flames of panic in the public.（她聳動的文章引起大眾恐慌。）

看完這篇專欄後，相信你也更認識 fan 的各種常見用法了。生活中別忘了找機會實際用用看喔！

延伸閱讀

1. laugh 相關用法，你認識幾個呢？

2. 超划算！一句話學兩種意思！

3. 七組你一定要搞清楚的『超相似英文單字』！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

電影希平方微風

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。

相關新聞

幽默版懶人包／2分鐘看完蘋果發表會：i11Pro、i11、Apple Watch

2019-09-25 16:03

紐時賞析／非洲文物 在歐洲更安全？

2019-09-25 15:36

紐時賞析／分散旅遊興起 鼓勵你朝人少處去

2019-09-25 15:28

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 教師節

2019-09-24 17:10

矽谷科技冬令營 3C巨頭教創意

2019-09-23 23:48

寫作教室／學生問「寫這幹麻？」 他：生活中的寫作會反饋

2019-09-23 14:46

國際小學堂／美軍18年打不垮 神學士憑什麼？

2019-09-20 00:06

影／爆笑喜劇看翻譯宿命 「史上最爛的翻譯」

2019-09-18 17:08

紐時賞析／串流媒體時代 對古典樂不利

2019-09-18 17:02

紐時賞析／保護區開放探油 川普政府美化收益

2019-09-18 16:54

影／常用片語go with the flow 到底是什麼意思？

2019-09-18 09:22

寫作教室／議論最基本要求 你的說明清楚嗎？

2019-09-16 16:25

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（下）

2019-09-16 16:15

紐時賞析／受虐遭棄… 印度寡婦庇護所 她們找到新家

2019-09-11 16:06

紐時賞析／美眾院告川普 史無前例法律戰

2019-09-11 15:40

好人緣必備！請他人幫忙 一定要學會的英文句型！

2019-09-11 15:12

公民時事題／充電用這條「Lightning線」 一插駭客就能偷你資料

2019-09-10 16:01

影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

2019-09-10 15:54

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（中）

2019-09-09 15:23

寫作教室／點燃寫作之火 而非知識填鴨

2019-09-09 12:10

國際小學堂／G7成員 為何沒大陸又趕走俄

2019-09-05 23:27

U值媒／面對頭痛孩，老師的同理心練習

2019-09-05 12:48

紐時賞析／電商網站 「黑暗模式」充斥

2019-09-04 16:55

紐時賞析／取代上司角色 改由AI扮演

2019-09-04 16:36

影／「冰雪奇緣 2」預告出爐 超實用字seem的4個常見用法

2019-09-04 15:52

影／「我的爸爸是騙子」泰國暖心廣告 讓百萬網友哭了

2019-09-04 15:28

寫作教室／思維的解構重組

2019-09-02 09:18

U值媒／沒品德只是製造恐怖份子！品德教育怎麼教？

2019-08-29 12:38

紐時賞析／史坦貝克喜感短篇 英文原貌面世

2019-08-28 17:30

紐時賞析／YouTube推薦極右派人物影片 使巴西變得更激進？

2019-08-28 17:23

影／《艾倫秀》就是這些荒謬爆笑的照片讓 Ellen 不想生小孩！

2019-08-28 15:37

影／暑假旅遊好去處 宿霧必去五景點

2019-08-28 09:33

數感實驗室／11種不同的「25×16％＝？」

2019-08-26 16:19

寫作教室／送給自己 用一首歌閱讀人生

2019-08-26 10:21

好書上線／《薩賓娜之死》破格文學

2019-08-24 13:50

好書上線／《白鯨記》經典再現

2019-08-24 13:49

好書上線／《空間正義》都市省思

2019-08-24 13:47

好書上線／《阿勒坡的養蜂人》戰爭故事

2019-08-24 13:45

U值媒／教孩子別打架，最好的方法是

2019-08-23 12:48
看更多

熱門文章

僑光科大校長兒「神速」取得學士碩士 教育部重罰50萬

2019-09-24 17:34

擺脫全國最爛宿舍 興大4年「終結」1678張水泥床

2019-09-24 21:26

高階人才無用？ 藍委：4頂大研究所招生掛蛋

2019-09-25 10:03

你是忘記還是根本沒念？ 教部小編秀26考古題考網友

2019-09-25 00:35

才剛開學…竹縣國小水痘群聚1班 昨緊急停課

2019-09-24 17:46

2020全球大學就業力排名 台大上升25名

2019-09-24 17:21

專訪／毫不起眼卻蘊藏生命力 讓孩子一眼就愛上的種籽實小魅力何在？

2019-09-25 08:20

北歐風、青旅風、主題村 中部大學瘋宿舍改造拚招生

2019-09-25 07:09

返校日很恐怖？文化大學廣告系公布「七大厭世排行榜」

2019-09-24 18:18

文大校園附近港陸學生衝突 校方回應了

2019-09-25 11:34

被爆疑似校長宿舍給前妻住 張瑞雄：保留法律追訴權

2019-09-25 12:23

升學向上銜接 「實驗大學」行不行？

2019-09-25 08:18

國中會考試務改台師大心測中心統籌 目標零缺失

2019-09-24 16:32

專訪／學生提案讓你去TRY 清大蘇寄偉：自由發展 才知最後結果

2019-09-25 08:19

北商大校長宿舍疑雲 教育部發文學校要求說明

2019-09-25 12:40

北大音律電機資訊大樓落成啟用 校友捐4億創紀錄

2019-09-25 13:52

影／「因為家暴，我得了影展首獎」 她錄下父母爭吵聲創作得獎

2019-09-24 18:56

揮別水泥床 興大第4棟男宿文青風登場

2019-09-24 18:47

影／嘉市高中生一鏡到底熱舞 祝教師節快樂

2019-09-25 10:45

教育部：大學招生參採內容是選才方向 非逐科比序

2019-09-24 17:08

想當軍人體檢卡關 女學生一個月瘋狂減重10公斤達標

2019-09-25 15:12

2019教育創新100／文化國小沉浸式英語課 讓孩在真實情境中學習

2019-09-24 16:43

為學生和黑道談判、給學生10年保固 58人獲菁師獎

2019-09-24 18:53

偏鄉上學路難！台南左鎮小姊弟要走一公里崩塌山路

2019-09-25 11:55

放棄美國博士夢 師鐸獎得主越南教書一待16年

2019-09-25 09:42

北市77所校園夜間不開燈 民眾抱怨得「摸黑」運動

2019-09-24 18:57

166名優秀國中畢業生在地就學 基隆發331萬獎學金

2019-09-25 12:57

大學招生多元選才 不是逐科比序

2019-09-24 23:55

師鐸獎頒獎 蘇貞昌三度鞠躬：好老師決定國家興衰

2019-09-25 11:10

會考作文拿高分 這招很有用

2019-09-25 12:10

立委批頂大AI碩班招生掛蛋 台大澄清：已招滿

2019-09-25 15:17

第八屆「教育大愛菁師獎」頒獎典禮 馬英九出席頒獎

2019-09-24 18:01

《返校》翠華中學令人發毛 細數20大校園「鬼地方」

2019-09-25 16:03

宿舍改造潮 大學招生添「住」力

2019-09-24 23:39

陽明大學率全國之先 籌組大學防疫聯盟

2019-09-25 11:27

人工智慧成全球顯學 台灣率先推出AI科研指引

2019-09-25 14:05

台南市增設第六所非營利幼兒園 上午啟用

2019-09-25 11:53

菁師獎58人獲獎 避免學生被吸收 師找黑道談判

2019-09-25 00:02

終結水泥床 興大男宿舍變文青好宅

2019-09-24 23:35

全國試務會林口揭牌 會考改由台師大心測中心統籌

2019-09-24 23:52
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top