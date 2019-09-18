影／常用片語go with the flow 到底是什麼意思？

可能有人聽過 go with the flow 這個片語，但它到底是什麼意思呢？跟「水流」有關嗎？一起用一分鐘的時間學片語！

大家有沒有這種經驗呢？看到某句英文的時候明明各個單字都認識，但整句理解起來好像哪裡怪怪的...？

像是以下對話：

Debby: I’m so nervous about my first day of work!（上班第一天，我好緊張喔！）

Brenda: Just relax and go with the flow. You’ll be just fine.（放輕鬆，__________。你會沒事的啦。）

聰明的讀者們可能看過 flow 這個字，它表示「流動」的意思，但這邊是否可以把 Just relax and go with the flow. 理解成「放輕鬆，跟著一起流動。」呢？Brenda 是要 Debby 去游泳一下、紓緩緊張的心情嗎？

嘿～其實這邊 go with the flow 要一起看，這是一個片語喔，它的英英解釋是 to do what other people are doing or to agree with other people because it is the easiest thing to do（別人做什麼就跟著做或是附和，因為這是最簡單的辦法）

簡單來說 go with the glow 就是「隨和、隨波逐流」的意思，也可以用來指「順其自然、隨遇而安」。

所以前面的例子裡，Brenda 其實並不是要 Debby 去游泳，而是要她放輕鬆、就看情況怎麼樣，順其自然就好。

再舉幾個例子讓大家熟悉熟悉這個片語的用法：

(1)

A: The trip is tomorrow, but I haven’t figured out which spots I want to visit!

（明天就要去旅行了，但我還沒想好我想去哪些景點！）

B: Don’t worry. Sometimes it’s more fun to just go with the flow during vacation.

（別擔心啦。有時候度假時順其自然才更有趣啊。）

(2)

My sister is really stubborn, so I might as well just go with the flow to avoid arguments.

（我姐真的很固執，所以我還是隨和一點，以避免爭執。）

(3)

A: Do you feel like having sushi or pizza for dinner?

（你晚餐想吃壽司還是披薩呢？）

B: Either one is fine with me; I’d like to go with the flow.

（哪一個都可以；我隨便都行。）

經過今天的專欄解析，希望大家有更熟悉 go with the flow 的用法囉。下次如果再有這種「每個字都看得懂，但整句話理解起來有點奇怪」的情況時，大家可以推測一下，這可能是要一整個片語一起理解的情況喔～

