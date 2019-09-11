親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

獨／長照大利多 養護機構住民每月可獲數千元補貼

算給你看！勞退不能終身領 有無延壽年金差在哪？

好人緣必備！請他人幫忙 一定要學會的英文句型！

2019-09-11 15:12希平方

以下請他人幫忙的情境，是否也曾發生在你身上呢？

「你回家時可以順便去一下超市嗎？」

「如果我跟你換座位可以嗎？」

「若我們提早到十點入住，你們方便嗎？」

今天我們就來學學 3 個有禮貌、委婉的英文句型，讓你麻煩別人時，依舊擁有好人緣喔！

分享

句型一：Can you…? / Could you…?

Can you…? 是「你可以...嗎？」，另外也可以用 Can 的過去式 Could 來呈現出更有禮貌、委婉的語氣。（延伸閱讀：原來如此！這些英文的「過去式」用法，能幫你緩和語氣

舉例：

Can you swing by the supermarket on your way home? We are running out of tissue paper.

（你可以在回家的路上順便去一下超市嗎？我們的衛生紙快用完了。）

Could you help me carry my suitcase to the second floor? It weighs over 20 kilos, which is too heavy for me.

（你可以幫我把行李箱搬到二樓嗎？它超過 20 公斤，對我來說太重了。）

句型二：Is it + 形容詞 + if…?

Is it possible if…?（如果...是有可能的嗎？）、Is it okay if…?（如果...是可以的嗎？）、Is it convenient if…?（如果...是方便的嗎？） 等等也是超級實用喔！來看些例子吧：

Is it possible if I ask you to help me snag Lady Gaga’s concert tickets tomorrow? I may have to work long hours tomorrow.

（如果明天我請你幫我搶女神卡卡演唱會的票，是有可能的嗎？我明天或許必須加班。）

Is it okay if you take the kids to their piano lessons today? I’m not feeling well right now.

（如果你今天帶孩子們去上鋼琴課，是可以的嗎？我現在身體不舒服。）

Is it convenient for you if you get to the conference room before 8:30 a.m.? I need someone to set up everything with me.

（如果你早上八點半前到會議室，對你來說方便嗎？我需要一個人和我一起把所有的東西都架設好。）

► 推薦必讀：

以前我聽力口說超沒自信，後來靠「這兩招」鹹魚翻身！

分享

另外，若把以上句型中的 is 變成 would be，像這樣 Would it be possible if…?、Would it be okay if…?、Would it be convenient if…?，聽起來禮貌度加倍喔。舉些例子：

Would it be possible if we change rooms? This room smells like cigarettes everywhere, which makes me feel uncomfortable.

（如果我們換房間，是有可能的嗎？這間房間聞起來到處都是菸味，這讓我覺得不舒服。）

Would it be okay if I change seats with you? I really want to sit with my friends.

（如果我跟你換座位，是可以的嗎？我真的很想和我的朋友們一起坐。）

I know the check-in time of your B&B is 2 p.m., but would it be convenient for you if you let us in and leave our luggage there first at about 10 o’clock?

（我知道你民宿的入住時間是下午兩點，但如果你大概十點時讓我們進去先放我們的行李，對你來說是方便的嗎？）

句型三：I was wondering if…?

wonder 是動詞「想知道」，if 在這裡則是「是否」的意思，所以 I was wondering if…? 就是「我正在想是否...」。

你有注意到嗎？這裡也是習慣用過去式動詞 was，來呈現委婉有禮的感覺喔！可以參考以下例子：

I was wondering if I could borrow your car tomorrow morning? I need to go to the airport to pick up a client, but the auto repair shop just called me and said my car won’t be ready until tomorrow afternoon.

（我在想是否我可以明天早上跟你借車？我需要去機場接一個客戶，但修車廠剛剛打給我說我的車明天下午才會好。）

另外，若你有需要的話，也可以把 I was wondering if…?（我正在想是否...）改成 We were wondering if…?（我們正在想是否...），像這樣：

We were wondering if you could look after our dog for a couple of days next month? We are thinking about going to Las Vegas to celebrate our 5th anniversary.

（我們在想是否你下個月可以照顧我們的狗幾天？我們想去拉斯維加斯慶祝我們五週年紀念日。）

以上三種句型在生活中、工作上、旅遊時都很常用到，你一定要趕快學起來啊！

推薦閱讀

1. 你看英文電影時，常有聽沒有懂？我多益 820 分是這樣練來的！

2. 國外住宿必備！「網路沒訊號」、「洗澡沒熱水」英文怎麼說？

3. 「不客氣」你只想得到 You’re welcome? 趕快把這幾句都學起來！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

行李衛生紙

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
【udn 生日 你快樂】GOGORO、電動自行車、仟元禮券..瘋狂送！錯過這次再等 20 年

相關新聞

紐時賞析／受虐遭棄… 印度寡婦庇護所 她們找到新家

2019-09-11 16:06

紐時賞析／美眾院告川普 史無前例法律戰

2019-09-11 15:40

公民時事題／充電用這條「Lightning線」 一插駭客就能偷你資料

2019-09-10 16:01

影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

2019-09-10 15:54

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（中）

2019-09-09 15:23

寫作教室／點燃寫作之火 而非知識填鴨

2019-09-09 12:10

國際小學堂／G7成員 為何沒大陸又趕走俄

2019-09-05 23:27

U值媒／面對頭痛孩，老師的同理心練習

2019-09-05 12:48

紐時賞析／電商網站 「黑暗模式」充斥

2019-09-04 16:55

紐時賞析／取代上司角色 改由AI扮演

2019-09-04 16:36

影／「冰雪奇緣 2」預告出爐 超實用字seem的4個常見用法

2019-09-04 15:52

影／「我的爸爸是騙子」泰國暖心廣告 讓百萬網友哭了

2019-09-04 15:28

寫作教室／思維的解構重組

2019-09-02 09:18

U值媒／沒品德只是製造恐怖份子！品德教育怎麼教？

2019-08-29 12:38

紐時賞析／史坦貝克喜感短篇 英文原貌面世

2019-08-28 17:30

紐時賞析／YouTube推薦極右派人物影片 使巴西變得更激進？

2019-08-28 17:23

影／《艾倫秀》就是這些荒謬爆笑的照片讓 Ellen 不想生小孩！

2019-08-28 15:37

影／暑假旅遊好去處 宿霧必去五景點

2019-08-28 09:33

數感實驗室／11種不同的「25×16％＝？」

2019-08-26 16:19

寫作教室／送給自己 用一首歌閱讀人生

2019-08-26 10:21

好書上線／《薩賓娜之死》破格文學

2019-08-24 13:50

好書上線／《白鯨記》經典再現

2019-08-24 13:49

好書上線／《空間正義》都市省思

2019-08-24 13:47

好書上線／《阿勒坡的養蜂人》戰爭故事

2019-08-24 13:45

U值媒／教孩子別打架，最好的方法是

2019-08-23 12:48

國際小學堂／貨幣戰若開打 美中誰最受傷

2019-08-22 23:43

台灣傳統節慶名稱 農曆7月鬼門開英文怎麼說？

2019-08-21 16:23

紐時周報／昂貴核武競賽 可能再次上演

2019-08-21 16:17

紐時賞析／武器自主殺人 你敢想像嗎？

2019-08-21 16:01

影／【中二動畫系列】有 AirPods 就是比較高級？

2019-08-21 09:20

公民時事題／爆登革熱疫情 男子散布謠言罰5000

2019-08-20 16:11

公民時事題／珍珠麻婆豆腐、珍奶泡飯 日本人創意嚇壞台灣人

2019-08-20 16:09

國際小學堂／船上掛哪國國旗 有黑暗兵法

2019-08-20 15:41

數感實驗室／「搶23」遊戲 懂數學就會獲勝

2019-08-19 09:49

好讀周報／安藤忠雄號召種樹 50萬人吹涼東京

2019-08-15 16:35

好讀周報／選美才藝秀化學 表演「分解過氧化氫」

2019-08-15 16:30

影／海獺為什麼會牽手手？ 可愛海獺行為大解密

2019-08-15 12:52

紐時賞析／新一代主廚 擦亮美國台菜招牌

2019-08-14 16:46

紐時賞析／天然氣供過於求 以色列陷兩難

2019-08-14 15:59
看更多

熱門文章

楊文科拍板定案建校 竹北1國中、1國小111學年度招生

2019-09-11 10:31

國三生注意！ 明年會考仍有素養題、無1年內時事題

2019-09-10 21:48

馬祖第一所大學78人報到 有一半爭當北竿孩子課輔老師

2019-09-11 10:14

赴陸任教被請辭 中研院：憂對方須照陸官方指示

2019-09-11 12:26

機器人大賽全國第3 僑泰高中學生進軍世界賽

2019-09-10 18:40

12系減為5系 華梵大學改革選課模式

2019-09-10 23:59

父母搶「代填志願」考生超無奈 網友：出社會還是被控制

2019-09-11 14:31

這所大學新生營是進夜店 密室闖關尋吸毒車禍主角死因

2019-09-11 12:43

少子化業務激增教部擴編100人 國教署增「學前教育組」

2019-09-11 15:03

台大碩士生研究植物類病毒 奪首屆正瀚創新獎金獎

2019-09-11 11:02

新北6師獲師鐸獎 校長：學習是教育人的優勢

2019-09-11 14:11

「討厭考試」曾麗娜獲師鐸獎 隨時隨地備課、英文生活化

2019-09-11 13:14

心測中心釋疑 明年會考 素養題、基本題都有

2019-09-10 23:56

穿裝備體驗變老的感覺 北醫大老護系納入必修課

2019-09-11 11:14

南大附中爆食物中毒 121人腹痛腹瀉

2019-09-11 16:25

2019台積電盃青年尬科學 竹女「Bad Girls」奪冠

2019-09-11 13:27

樹德科大 赴少林寺練功

2019-09-10 23:27

救空汙！中山大學舉辦減排策略產業論壇對抗PM2.5

2019-09-11 16:12

元智大學開發AR中文字典 呈現「漢字小時候」

2019-09-10 18:30

749校推動特色共讀站 教長：連大人都想躺進去

2019-09-11 14:09

紐時賞析／美眾院告川普 史無前例法律戰

2019-09-11 15:40

台大碩士生研究植物類病毒 獲20萬獎金

2019-09-11 13:45

好人緣必備！請他人幫忙 一定要學會的英文句型！

2019-09-11 15:12

紐時賞析／受虐遭棄… 印度寡婦庇護所 她們找到新家

2019-09-11 16:06

教長：優秀不是單一標準 選才也不會是

2019-09-11 16:42

影／中秋節前 大里立新國中校長彈吉他唱歌灑祝福、勉學生

2019-09-11 15:18

U值媒／你有念大學嗎？別盲目追求學歷

2019-09-11 11:38
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top