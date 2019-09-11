好人緣必備！請他人幫忙 一定要學會的英文句型！

以下請他人幫忙的情境，是否也曾發生在你身上呢？

「你回家時可以順便去一下超市嗎？」

「如果我跟你換座位可以嗎？」

「若我們提早到十點入住，你們方便嗎？」

今天我們就來學學 3 個有禮貌、委婉的英文句型，讓你麻煩別人時，依舊擁有好人緣喔！

句型一：Can you…? / Could you…?

Can you…? 是「你可以...嗎？」，另外也可以用 Can 的過去式 Could 來呈現出更有禮貌、委婉的語氣。（延伸閱讀： 原來如此！這些英文的「過去式」用法，能幫你緩和語氣 ）

舉例：

Can you swing by the supermarket on your way home? We are running out of tissue paper.

（你可以在回家的路上順便去一下超市嗎？我們的衛生紙快用完了。）

Could you help me carry my suitcase to the second floor? It weighs over 20 kilos, which is too heavy for me.

（你可以幫我把行李箱搬到二樓嗎？它超過 20 公斤，對我來說太重了。）

句型二：Is it + 形容詞 + if…?

Is it possible if…?（如果...是有可能的嗎？）、Is it okay if…?（如果...是可以的嗎？）、Is it convenient if…?（如果...是方便的嗎？） 等等也是超級實用喔！來看些例子吧：

Is it possible if I ask you to help me snag Lady Gaga’s concert tickets tomorrow? I may have to work long hours tomorrow.

（如果明天我請你幫我搶女神卡卡演唱會的票，是有可能的嗎？我明天或許必須加班。）

Is it okay if you take the kids to their piano lessons today? I’m not feeling well right now.

（如果你今天帶孩子們去上鋼琴課，是可以的嗎？我現在身體不舒服。）

Is it convenient for you if you get to the conference room before 8:30 a.m.? I need someone to set up everything with me.

（如果你早上八點半前到會議室，對你來說方便嗎？我需要一個人和我一起把所有的東西都架設好。）

► 推薦必讀：

另外，若把以上句型中的 is 變成 would be，像這樣 Would it be possible if…?、Would it be okay if…?、Would it be convenient if…?，聽起來禮貌度加倍喔。舉些例子：

Would it be possible if we change rooms? This room smells like cigarettes everywhere, which makes me feel uncomfortable.

（如果我們換房間，是有可能的嗎？這間房間聞起來到處都是菸味，這讓我覺得不舒服。）

Would it be okay if I change seats with you? I really want to sit with my friends.

（如果我跟你換座位，是可以的嗎？我真的很想和我的朋友們一起坐。）

I know the check-in time of your B&B is 2 p.m., but would it be convenient for you if you let us in and leave our luggage there first at about 10 o’clock?

（我知道你民宿的入住時間是下午兩點，但如果你大概十點時讓我們進去先放我們的行李，對你來說是方便的嗎？）

句型三：I was wondering if…?

wonder 是動詞「想知道」，if 在這裡則是「是否」的意思，所以 I was wondering if…? 就是「我正在想是否...」。

你有注意到嗎？這裡也是習慣用過去式動詞 was，來呈現委婉有禮的感覺喔！可以參考以下例子：

I was wondering if I could borrow your car tomorrow morning? I need to go to the airport to pick up a client, but the auto repair shop just called me and said my car won’t be ready until tomorrow afternoon.

（我在想是否我可以明天早上跟你借車？我需要去機場接一個客戶，但修車廠剛剛打給我說我的車明天下午才會好。）

另外，若你有需要的話，也可以把 I was wondering if…?（我正在想是否...）改成 We were wondering if…?（我們正在想是否...），像這樣：

We were wondering if you could look after our dog for a couple of days next month? We are thinking about going to Las Vegas to celebrate our 5th anniversary.

（我們在想是否你下個月可以照顧我們的狗幾天？我們想去拉斯維加斯慶祝我們五週年紀念日。）

以上三種句型在生活中、工作上、旅遊時都很常用到，你一定要趕快學起來啊！

