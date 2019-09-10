親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
公懲會審管案
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

重考12年拚牙醫！她曬十分之一參考書自嘲：可開圖書館

從玩具到遊戲屋 屈尺國小師生零到有的創客精神

影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

2019-09-10 15:54希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

世界頂尖的法國巴黎動畫學校 Gobelins 於 2018 年推出此部動畫，內容敘述未來世界裡，竟有「好朋友販賣機」，只要付錢，你就能買到最棒的朋友。在這樣的未來，會發生什麼事情呢？

這齣短片從歡樂的慶生場景開始劇情一路急轉直下，是否也讓你看得既揪心又震撼呢？說到慶生，大家都習慣怎麼幫人慶生呢？有些人會舉辦派對、有些人會端出蛋糕請壽星許願，有些人則會在社群媒體上發送生日祝福...。今天就跟著希平方一起看看過程中可能會用到哪些英文，又或者該如何形容吧。

分享

辦生日派對

throw a birthday party

這裡的 throw 不是 「丟」，而是「舉行（派對）」的意思喔！例如：

We are looking for a cozy place to throw a birthday party for Kelly. Do you have any suggestions?（我們在找一個溫馨的地方為 Kelly 辦生日派對。你有任何建議嗎？）

點蠟燭

light the candles

Light 是動詞「點亮」，candle 則是名詞「蠟燭」，兩者合在一起自然就是「點蠟燭」的意思囉。例如：

A: Now’s the time. Let’s light the candles.（就是現在。我們來點蠟燭吧。）

B: Oops, I forgot the lighter. What are we going to do?（啊，我忘了打火機。我們該怎麼辦？）

拿出蛋糕

bring (out) the cake

Gina burst into tears when we brought out the cake.（Gina 在我們拿出蛋糕時哭了。）

唱生日快樂歌

sing "Happy Birthday"

We started singing "Happy Birthday" when he walked in.（他一走進來，我們就開始唱生日快樂歌。）

閉上眼睛

close one’s eyes

Now close your eyes. Don’t peek. We’ve got a surprise for you.（現在閉上眼睛。別偷看。我們有驚喜要給你。）

許願

make a wish

Wish 是「願望」，搭配動詞 make 來表示「許願」。那在臺灣，過生日時我們習慣許下三個願望，但在西方國家通常只會許下一個心願喔。例如：

All right, everyone, be quiet. The birthday boy is going to make a wish.（好了，大家，安靜一下。壽星要許願了。）

吹熄蠟燭

blow out the candles

Blow out 是「吹熄」，candle 則是「蠟燭」，合在一起自然就是指「吹熄蠟燭」囉。例如：

Don’t forget to make a wish before you blow out the candles.（吹熄蠟燭前別忘了許願。）

切蛋糕

cut the cake

It’s a common birthday tradition for the birthday person to cut the first piece of the cake.（由壽星切下第一塊生日蛋糕是常見的生日習俗。）

發送生日祝福

send a birthday wish

Nowadays, people like to send birthday wishes through text messages or social networking sites.（今日，人們喜歡透過簡訊或社群網站來發送生日祝福。）

學會這些表達法後，下次慶生時不妨試著用英文請朋友吹蠟燭、許願、切蛋糕喔！

延伸閱讀

1. 【交友英文】朋友除了『Friend』英文還可以怎麼說？

2. 聚會不尷尬－－你可以這樣用英文介紹朋友

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

動畫希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
【udn 生日 你快樂】GOGORO、電動自行車、仟元禮券..瘋狂送！錯過這次再等 20 年

相關新聞

公民時事題／充電用這條「Lightning線」 一插駭客就能偷你資料

2019-09-10 16:01

數感實驗室／費馬最後定理（中）

2019-09-09 15:23

寫作教室／點燃寫作之火 而非知識填鴨

2019-09-09 12:10

國際小學堂／G7成員 為何沒大陸又趕走俄

2019-09-05 23:27

U值媒／面對頭痛孩，老師的同理心練習

2019-09-05 12:48

紐時賞析／電商網站 「黑暗模式」充斥

2019-09-04 16:55

紐時賞析／取代上司角色 改由AI扮演

2019-09-04 16:36

影／「冰雪奇緣 2」預告出爐 超實用字seem的4個常見用法

2019-09-04 15:52

影／「我的爸爸是騙子」泰國暖心廣告 讓百萬網友哭了

2019-09-04 15:28

寫作教室／思維的解構重組

2019-09-02 09:18

U值媒／沒品德只是製造恐怖份子！品德教育怎麼教？

2019-08-29 12:38

紐時賞析／史坦貝克喜感短篇 英文原貌面世

2019-08-28 17:30

紐時賞析／YouTube推薦極右派人物影片 使巴西變得更激進？

2019-08-28 17:23

影／《艾倫秀》就是這些荒謬爆笑的照片讓 Ellen 不想生小孩！

2019-08-28 15:37

影／暑假旅遊好去處 宿霧必去五景點

2019-08-28 09:33

數感實驗室／11種不同的「25×16％＝？」

2019-08-26 16:19

寫作教室／送給自己 用一首歌閱讀人生

2019-08-26 10:21

好書上線／《薩賓娜之死》破格文學

2019-08-24 13:50

好書上線／《白鯨記》經典再現

2019-08-24 13:49

好書上線／《空間正義》都市省思

2019-08-24 13:47

好書上線／《阿勒坡的養蜂人》戰爭故事

2019-08-24 13:45

U值媒／教孩子別打架，最好的方法是

2019-08-23 12:48

國際小學堂／貨幣戰若開打 美中誰最受傷

2019-08-22 23:43

台灣傳統節慶名稱 農曆7月鬼門開英文怎麼說？

2019-08-21 16:23

紐時周報／昂貴核武競賽 可能再次上演

2019-08-21 16:17

紐時賞析／武器自主殺人 你敢想像嗎？

2019-08-21 16:01

影／【中二動畫系列】有 AirPods 就是比較高級？

2019-08-21 09:20

公民時事題／爆登革熱疫情 男子散布謠言罰5000

2019-08-20 16:11

公民時事題／珍珠麻婆豆腐、珍奶泡飯 日本人創意嚇壞台灣人

2019-08-20 16:09

國際小學堂／船上掛哪國國旗 有黑暗兵法

2019-08-20 15:41

數感實驗室／「搶23」遊戲 懂數學就會獲勝

2019-08-19 09:49

好讀周報／安藤忠雄號召種樹 50萬人吹涼東京

2019-08-15 16:35

好讀周報／選美才藝秀化學 表演「分解過氧化氫」

2019-08-15 16:30

影／海獺為什麼會牽手手？ 可愛海獺行為大解密

2019-08-15 12:52

紐時賞析／新一代主廚 擦亮美國台菜招牌

2019-08-14 16:46

紐時賞析／天然氣供過於求 以色列陷兩難

2019-08-14 15:59

那些課本沒教的英文 My bad.不是「我很壞」的意思！

2019-08-14 15:34

數感實驗室／數字藝術家 宮島達男以數字創作

2019-08-12 10:06

寫作教室／閱、寫的進階層次：深度「思考」

2019-08-12 09:20
看更多

熱門文章

學烤肉一學期！ 大學秒殺選修課 為中秋而生？

2019-09-10 10:00

重考12年拚牙醫！她曬「十分之一」參考書自嘲：可開圖書館

2019-09-10 15:30

少子化嚴峻 華梵大學12系減成5系、書法列必修

2019-09-10 11:32

大陸少林寺練功一個月 樹德科大學生返台展演功力倍增

2019-09-10 10:55

陸委會插手赴陸任教 陳學聖批：將引學術界恐慌

2019-09-10 11:27

回響／逾百大學生死於騎機車 教部規畫交安彈性課程模組

2019-09-09 21:35

嘉女學生獲地科奧林匹亞銀牌 創校最佳紀錄

2019-09-09 19:11

政策開大門 僑外生畢業後留台工作者 五年破萬人

2019-09-09 23:03

發聘管中閔當校長 吳瑞北批教育部：破壞法治

2019-09-10 14:32

海大教授開發天然草本生物活性碳 抗病毒增1000倍　

2019-09-10 10:44

「60萬步的夏天」挑戰 新興國小有學生近95萬步

2019-09-09 17:40

交大碩士生江坤森 一年摘8項國際插畫與設計大獎

2019-09-10 14:36

2019教育創新100／從玩具到遊戲屋 屈尺國小師生零到有的創客精神

2019-09-10 15:31

他19歲參加世界名廚錦標賽 奪下4項金牌

2019-09-10 14:31

挪社宅做辦公室 桃園教師會澄清：是有償租用

2019-09-09 18:14

陪他變老的台灣郵冊回家了 北醫大學生為日本爺爺圓夢

2019-09-10 11:24

開發素養題好貴每題1萬 清華名師「素養題庫」上線

2019-09-10 11:32

最愛沒有標準答案… 她「銀」了奧賽

2019-09-09 23:36

教部規畫 國中小交安課程模組

2019-09-10 00:19

弘光科大新生推環保 千人牽手護台灣不用塑膠吸管

2019-09-10 10:46

花好月圓禮盒融入108課綱 虎尾農工愛心月餅有創意

2019-09-09 20:02

僑外生留台工作 去年4146人次創新高

2019-09-10 00:04

培育水域運動人才 中山大學「西子灣新海域中心」動土

2019-09-10 12:27

台日大學生攜手打造機器人 模擬推車送貨

2019-09-10 10:42

竹市「HBL搖籃」 舊社國小籃球場啟用

2019-09-10 14:47

中秋節職校生特別忙 大成學生用愛製餅傳愛心

2019-09-09 19:57

南投學子獲總統教育獎 林明溱勉邁向人生目標

2019-09-09 17:40

北市校園營養午餐 有機蔬菜供應平台上路

2019-09-10 15:11

海大研發天然草本生物活性碳 有望抑制超級細菌

2019-09-10 11:22

孝道教育融入新課綱 教部開發孝道補充教材

2019-09-10 11:35

教育部孝道教材 YOU好100種方式辨證不說教

2019-09-10 12:15

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 舉辦園遊會

2019-09-10 15:46

北醫生見習巧遇日本爺爺 幫忙「送郵票回家」

2019-09-10 14:24

大華科大攜手喜來登大飯店 互相支援實務教學

2019-09-10 11:20

清大生科教師合作 用烏賊果蠅研究設計素養題

2019-09-10 12:15

台科大與東京工業大學生聯手打造送貨機器人

2019-09-10 12:09

影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

2019-09-10 15:54

公民時事題／充電用這條「Lightning線」 一插駭客就能偷你資料

2019-09-10 16:01

U值媒／你曾想過放棄考大學嗎？

2019-09-10 12:48
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top