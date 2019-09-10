影／用錢買到最棒朋友？ 若有一天出現了「好朋友販賣機」...

世界頂尖的法國巴黎動畫學校 Gobelins 於 2018 年推出此部動畫，內容敘述未來世界裡，竟有「好朋友販賣機」，只要付錢，你就能買到最棒的朋友。在這樣的未來，會發生什麼事情呢？

這齣短片從歡樂的慶生場景開始劇情一路急轉直下，是否也讓你看得既揪心又震撼呢？說到慶生，大家都習慣怎麼幫人慶生呢？有些人會舉辦派對、有些人會端出蛋糕請壽星許願，有些人則會在社群媒體上發送生日祝福...。今天就跟著希平方一起看看過程中可能會用到哪些英文，又或者該如何形容吧。

辦生日派對 throw a birthday party

這裡的 throw 不是 「丟」，而是「舉行（派對）」的意思喔！例如：

We are looking for a cozy place to throw a birthday party for Kelly. Do you have any suggestions?（我們在找一個溫馨的地方為 Kelly 辦生日派對。你有任何建議嗎？）

點蠟燭 light the candles

Light 是動詞「點亮」，candle 則是名詞「蠟燭」，兩者合在一起自然就是「點蠟燭」的意思囉。例如：

A: Now’s the time. Let’s light the candles.（就是現在。我們來點蠟燭吧。）

B: Oops, I forgot the lighter. What are we going to do?（啊，我忘了打火機。我們該怎麼辦？）

拿出蛋糕 bring (out) the cake

Gina burst into tears when we brought out the cake.（Gina 在我們拿出蛋糕時哭了。）

唱生日快樂歌 sing "Happy Birthday"

We started singing "Happy Birthday" when he walked in.（他一走進來，我們就開始唱生日快樂歌。）

閉上眼睛 close one’s eyes

Now close your eyes. Don’t peek. We’ve got a surprise for you.（現在閉上眼睛。別偷看。我們有驚喜要給你。）

許願 make a wish

Wish 是「願望」，搭配動詞 make 來表示「許願」。那在臺灣，過生日時我們習慣許下三個願望，但在西方國家通常只會許下一個心願喔。例如：

All right, everyone, be quiet. The birthday boy is going to make a wish.（好了，大家，安靜一下。壽星要許願了。）

吹熄蠟燭 blow out the candles

Blow out 是「吹熄」，candle 則是「蠟燭」，合在一起自然就是指「吹熄蠟燭」囉。例如：

Don’t forget to make a wish before you blow out the candles.（吹熄蠟燭前別忘了許願。）

切蛋糕 cut the cake

It’s a common birthday tradition for the birthday person to cut the first piece of the cake.（由壽星切下第一塊生日蛋糕是常見的生日習俗。）

發送生日祝福 send a birthday wish

Nowadays, people like to send birthday wishes through text messages or social networking sites.（今日，人們喜歡透過簡訊或社群網站來發送生日祝福。）

學會這些表達法後，下次慶生時不妨試著用英文請朋友吹蠟燭、許願、切蛋糕喔！

