影／《艾倫秀》就是這些荒謬爆笑的照片讓 Ellen 不想生小孩！

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

Ellen 到底為什麼不生小孩？來看看這些荒謬的照片就知道了！《艾倫秀》的「為什麼我不生小孩」橋段絕對讓你笑到肚子痛，快來看看小孩在爸媽不注意的時候都做了哪些好事！

影片中孩子做出的各種讓人哭笑不得的事，是否也成功引起你的共鳴，或讓你想起年幼時的自己呢？在資訊發達的今日，我們經常能看到親朋好友在社群媒體上分享家中孩子的近況，有些小孩「天真可愛」、有些小孩「文靜害羞」、有些小孩「調皮任性」...，你知道英文可以怎麼形容嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起瞧瞧吧！

分享 facebook

如何形容孩子「天真可愛」？

許多人可能會用 cute（可愛的），但除此之外還有許多其他說法喔，例如：

◎ innocent 天真的、單純的 ◎ sweet 可愛的、迷人的、討人喜愛的

She’s smiling at me. What a sweet, innocent child!（她在對我笑耶。真是個可愛又天真的孩子！）

◎ adorable 可愛的、討人喜歡的

Look at that chubby face. He’s so adorable.（你看那胖嘟嘟的臉蛋。他好可愛。）

如何形容孩子「文靜害羞」？

除了 shy（害羞的）、quiet（安靜的）之外，也可以說：

◎ gentle 文靜的、溫和的

Have you ever seen a gentle child like her? She’s so quiet and calm.（你有看過像她一樣文靜的孩子嗎？她好安靜好沉穩。）

◎ timid 羞怯的、膽小的

Terry is a timid child. He always hides behind his parents when he sees a stranger.（Terry 是個很害羞的孩子。他看見陌生人時總會躲到他爸媽身後。）

如何形容孩子「調皮任性」？

有些小孩可能相當淘氣，這時候就可以用這些詞彙來形容：

◎ naughty 調皮的、淘氣的

My nephew was punished for being naughty and disrespectful.（我姪子因為太皮又沒禮貌而被處罰。）

◎ wayward 任性的、難以管束的

Jenny is smart but a bit wayward; she often does the opposite of what her parents told her.（Jenny 很聰明但有點任性；她總是跟她爸媽唱反調。）

◎ disobedient 不順從的、不聽話的

字首 dis- 有「不」的意思，obedient 則是「順從的、聽話的」。因此 disobedient 合在就是指「不順從的、不聽話的」。

Nicky is a dutiful son, but he was quite disobedient when he was a child.（Nicky 是個孝順的兒子，但他小時候很不聽話。）

那如果要表示孩子乖巧聽話，自然可以用 obedient 這個字。

Tiffany is an obedient child; she never talks back to her parents.（Tiffany 是個很乖巧的孩子；她從來不跟她爸媽頂嘴。）

其他常見形容

◎ smart / clever / intelligent / bright 聰明的 ◎ stupid / foolish / ignorant 愚昧的、無知的

Don’t mind him. He’s just an ignorant kid.（別理他。他就是個無知的孩子。）

◎ restless 坐不住的、好動的

Your son is clever but restless; he’s so full of energy but can’t concentrate in class.（妳兒子很聰明但坐不住；他總是充滿活力但在課堂上無法專心。）

學會這些用法喔，也別忘了在生活中實際找機會用用看喔！

延伸閱讀

1. 嬰兒/青少年/成年/老人？人生各階段英文

2. 『有其父必有其子』英文怎麼說？跟父母有關的英文俚語大公開！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】