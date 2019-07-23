會考生活英語／【校園篇】 獎學金

2019-07-23 10:44 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

fill [fɪl] v. 充滿、填充、填寫（國中基本1200字） accept [əkˋsɛpt] v. 接受（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. fill in／fill out 填寫（表格、申請書等） 2. feel free to 儘管去做某事

A senior high school is sending a letter to Zoe.

一家高中寄了信給柔伊。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The school／will offer you／a scholarship of $5,000 / the first semester.

本校／將提供妳／5000元的獎學金／第一學期。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please fill out the form online, and reply by July 31, 2019.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does the school tell Zoe?

(A) She is accepted

(B) She is rejected

(C) She is fired

2. How much is the scholarship?

(A) $5,500

(B) $5,000

(C) $1,500

3. When should Zoe reply?

(A) By July 1

(B) By July 13

(C) By July 31

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please fill out／the form online,／and reply by July 31, 2019.

請填寫／線上表格，／並回覆／於2019年7月31日前。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)