親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

「十秒被濃煙吞噬」 京都動畫火災倖存者：夥伴回不來了

日本傳統曾驚動聯合國 林志玲婚後一件事讓日人好羨慕

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 獎學金

2019-07-23 10:44聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

fill [fɪl] v. 充滿、填充、填寫（國中基本1200字）

accept [əkˋsɛpt] v. 接受（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. fill in／fill out 填寫（表格、申請書等）

2. feel free to 儘管去做某事

A senior high school is sending a letter to Zoe.

一家高中寄了信給柔伊。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The school／will offer you／a scholarship of $5,000 / the first semester.

本校／將提供妳／5000元的獎學金／第一學期。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please fill out the form online, and reply by July 31, 2019.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What does the school tell Zoe?

(A) She is accepted

(B) She is rejected

(C) She is fired

2. How much is the scholarship?

(A) $5,500

(B) $5,000

(C) $1,500

3. When should Zoe reply?

(A) By July 1

(B) By July 13

(C) By July 31

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please fill out／the form online,／and reply by July 31, 2019.

請填寫／線上表格，／並回覆／於2019年7月31日前。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題多益會考解答
熱浪來襲 不開冷氣也能「冰」的妙招

相關新聞

寫作教室／「故事改編」可挑選經典作品 啟示性、蘊含寓意者尤佳

2019-07-23 10:38

好讀周報／西班牙渡假的奇想 飄洋瓶中信在莫斯科被撿到

2019-07-18 16:06

好讀周報／日本猴子逃脫潮 沖繩跑掉14隻、京都招牌猴也蹺家

2019-07-18 15:46

想當YouTuber？超實用拍片小技巧 先把六個轉場技巧學起來

2019-07-17 16:16

紐時賞析／藝術逐漸平易近人 漫畫和時裝的異業結合

2019-07-17 16:06

紐時賞析／HBO電視劇《核爆家園》加持 車諾比掀觀光潮

2019-07-17 15:40

迪士尼經典《獅子王》真人版搬上大銀幕 重溫「哈庫那馬他他」

2019-07-16 15:21

原想當bartender… 被女巫店啟蒙的性別意識

2019-07-16 12:44

外遇、情殺事件層出不窮 保護自己的第一課──多談戀愛

2019-07-16 12:42

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 氣象預報

2019-07-16 09:37

數感實驗室／運用「微分」方程 模擬愛情變化的模型

2019-07-15 14:02

國際小學堂／槓上全球 日人為何愛吃鯨魚？

2019-07-11 23:32

影／「十年挑戰」──2008 vs. 2018 的高中生活

2019-07-10 16:25

紐時賞析／煤電式微 天然氣成氣候議題新戰場

2019-07-10 16:20

紐時賞析／紐約地鐵誤點和街友有關 官員：與這城市更大問題相關

2019-07-10 15:55

好讀周報／爸爸編的書包 柬埔寨老師PO網引網友關注

2019-07-09 15:43

影／想邊看電影邊學英文 超有效的方法你試過了嗎？

2019-07-09 15:38

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 夏令營

2019-07-09 09:17

就這樣懂AI—打敗職業級選手 什麼是「人工智慧」？

2019-07-08 15:25

數感實驗室／機率小妙用 玩大富翁、評估生病機率

2019-07-08 10:39

公民時事題／台灣列新聞最自由國家 假新聞與新聞自由的界線

2019-07-07 14:21

世學聯發起「衣錦還鄉」計畫

2019-07-06 12:54

就這樣懂AI—：在「三百六十度」裡的自然理解

2019-07-04 16:10

為什麼假設性問題值得回答？讀《另類時空圖書館》

2019-07-04 10:18

影／英國網路人氣YouTuber：我跟我五歲的弟弟出櫃了

2019-07-03 18:07

好讀周報／高齡化少子化考驗 廢校變休閒園區

2019-07-03 16:34

紐時賞析／選誰迎戰川普？美民主黨 恐因世代出現分歧

2019-07-03 16:05

紐時賞析／美國掀貿易戰 擋不了全球化

2019-07-03 15:24

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 晚餐吃得如何？

2019-07-02 10:00

影／韓國必吃雪花冰！ 外國人第一次吃到的反應是...

2019-07-02 09:55

公民時事題／英首相梅伊含淚下台 歷史如何評斷功過？

2019-06-30 15:57

好讀周報／巴菲特商業夥伴對建築有驚人想法 1句話讓女廁加大

2019-06-30 15:51

書介／雙層巴士頂冒出古烏賊？古生物圖鑑有創意

2019-06-29 09:11

書介／厭世姬如何成為厭世姬？傷心故事揭露

2019-06-29 08:16

書介／看看文史脈絡 了解香港反送中

2019-06-29 08:13

書介／專家建議大學申請入學降門檻 改院校為單位

2019-06-29 08:01

書介／約聘增、公務員減薪...你也成不穩定無產階級？

2019-06-29 07:59

國際小學堂／4個糾結 伊朗為核槓上歐美

2019-06-28 00:36

反送中懶人包／看看香港想想台灣：反送中 到底反什麼？

2019-06-27 10:57
看更多

熱門文章

全國首例！ 板橋高中新學年起開放男生可穿裙上學

2019-07-22 13:22

新學年「男女都可穿裙」板中：增加學生選擇自主性

2019-07-22 15:18

警專同學變辦案麻吉 派出所雙警考取警大

2019-07-22 16:12

國際數學奧林匹亞台排名歷年最差 團長：表現有些失常

2019-07-22 16:08

數學奧林匹亞競賽台灣1金2銀3銅 排名第21歷年最低

2019-07-22 13:18

嘉藥老服系學生赴日實習 獲機構提早延攬錄用

2019-07-22 13:34

台北科大攜手友達 培育光電產業高階研發菁英

2019-07-22 11:11

等了70年 馬祖首間大學9月開學

2019-07-23 00:27

水火箭一飛沖天 這個科學營一開放報名就秒殺

2019-07-22 17:25

服裝自主 板中開放男生穿裙上學

2019-07-22 23:51

等了70年！海洋大學成為馬祖第1所大學

2019-07-22 14:11

歷年最差…國際數學奧林匹亞 台灣落居21名

2019-07-22 23:54

生死學 彰化文興高中學生新體驗

2019-07-22 16:48

全國中小學科展到高雄 韓國瑜范巽綠同台揭幕

2019-07-22 22:10

南臺科大學生洪瑀襄不被家境打敗 成烘焙高手為國爭光

2019-07-22 13:56

數感實驗室／愛情並非難以捉摸！ 羅密歐與茱麗葉的數學模型

2019-07-22 15:23

友達、北科大四方向產學合作 率先啟動智慧製造專案項目

2019-07-22 16:00

板中男生可穿裙上學 校友賴瑞隆：自由學風

2019-07-22 15:42

板橋高中開放男生可穿裙上學 新北教局：尊重

2019-07-22 18:00

北科大、友達擴大合作育才

2019-07-22 14:36

男生穿裙子上學 中一中：5年前有個案申請

2019-07-22 18:46

北科大攜手友達 四大方向產學合作

2019-07-22 15:11

推住宿型戶外教育 教育部修法補助估400校受惠

2019-07-23 10:27

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 獎學金

2019-07-23 10:44

樹德科大金牌團隊操刀 高市環教體驗遊戲誕生

2019-07-22 15:28

桌球運動訓練新南向 星國與長榮中學簽約交流

2019-07-22 18:27

去年赴日颱風攪局 民生國中棒球隊捲土重來

2019-07-22 18:02

寫作教室／「故事改編」可挑選經典作品 啟示性、蘊含寓意者尤佳

2019-07-23 10:38
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top