會考生活英語／【校園篇】 獎學金
★單字
fill [fɪl] v. 充滿、填充、填寫（國中基本1200字）
accept [əkˋsɛpt] v. 接受（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. fill in／fill out 填寫（表格、申請書等）
2. feel free to 儘管去做某事
A senior high school is sending a letter to Zoe.
一家高中寄了信給柔伊。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The school／will offer you／a scholarship of $5,000 / the first semester.
本校／將提供妳／5000元的獎學金／第一學期。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Please fill out the form online, and reply by July 31, 2019.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What does the school tell Zoe?
(A) She is accepted
(B) She is rejected
(C) She is fired
2. How much is the scholarship?
(A) $5,500
(B) $5,000
(C) $1,500
3. When should Zoe reply?
(A) By July 1
(B) By July 13
(C) By July 31
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Please fill out／the form online,／and reply by July 31, 2019.
請填寫／線上表格，／並回覆／於2019年7月31日前。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)
