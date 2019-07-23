影／暑假到了 比爾蓋茲的2019「夏日閱讀書單」

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

徜徉書海的比爾蓋茲又來推薦今夏的閱讀書單了！此次書單少了些科普，多了些與國家歷史政策相關的議題，暑假或休假時不妨找一本來讀讀，為心靈充電吧。

比爾蓋茲推薦書單的同時，其實也運用了一些常見的英文片語。這些表達法你都認識嗎？跟著希平方一同瞧瞧吧！

分享 facebook

影片中的常用片語

◎ It's kind of a fantastical romance. But it's kind of the real world, too.

這裡的 kind of 要連在一起看，是「有點、稍微」的意思，能弱化語氣，讓語氣不會顯得太過篤定，或者也可以用更口語的 kinda，意思是一樣的。在英文口語中都相當常見喔！例如：

He’s kind of jealous that his brother gets to study abroad on a scholarship.（他有點忌妒他弟能拿獎學金出國留學。）

除了 kind of / kinda，也能用 sort of 來表示同樣意思，差別在於前者比較偏美式，後者比較偏英式喔！

◎ Individualism has been taken too far.

這句運用了一個常見片語 take / carry something too far，意思是「某事做得太過頭、太過火」。例如：

She had reasons to be angry, but shouting insulting words is taking things too far.（她有理由生氣，但污辱人是有點過火了。）

除此之外，還有另一個常見片語 go too far 可以用來描述「太過頭、太過火」。例如：

I know he was joking. But this time, he’s gone too far.（我知道他在開玩笑。但這次，他玩笑開過頭了。）

◎ We have to have a group thing where we're not just out for ourselves.

這裡運用了 out for oneself 這個片語，用來形容一個人「做事只顧自己、太過自私」。例如：

No one wants to make friends with her because she’s always out for herself.（沒人想跟她做朋友，因為她太過自私自利。）

◎ He took examples of countries that actually had dealt with a problem and come out of it better off.

其中，come out of 是「從困境中走出來」的意思。例如：

Though the country is facing an economic crisis, I believe it will come out of it before long.（這個國家雖然正面臨經濟危機，但我相信它很快就能走出來。）

至於 better off 則是「境況更好」的意思。例如：

You’d be better off living for yourself instead of others.（若你是為自己而不是為他人而活，你會過得更好。）

◎ Will it work for what the U.S. is facing in terms of polarization?

這裡的 in terms of 也要連在一起看喔，意思是「在...方面、從...方面來說」。例如：

In terms of work-life balance, he is better off in his current job.（就工作與生活的平衡來說，他現有工作維持得比較好。）

學會這些片語之後別忘了找機會實際練習，學以致用喔！

延伸閱讀

這本書『高潮迭起』英文怎麼說？

比爾‧蓋茲來估價－－民生用品猜猜猜！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】