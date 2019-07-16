會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 氣象預報

2019-07-16 09:37 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

weather [ˋwɛðɚ] n. 天氣（國中基本1200字） typhoon [taɪˋfun] n. 颱風（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. weather forecast 氣象預報；weather forecaster 氣象預報員 2. plan for 計劃去做某事

Jack is asking Zoe what the weather will be like this weekend.

杰克在向柔伊打聽關於本週末的天氣狀況。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Have you heard／the weather forecast／for this weekend?

你有收聽／氣象預報嗎／週末的？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The weather forecaster said there will be heavy rain.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What will the weather be like?

(A) Sunny

(B) Cloudy

(C) Rainy

2. What is coming soon?

(A) A cousin

(B) A forecaster

(C) A typhoon

3. What should Jack do then?

(A) Take the trip

(B) Cancel the trip

(C) Cancel the forecast

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The weather forecaster said／there will be／heavy rain.

氣象預報員說／到時將會有／一場大雨。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)