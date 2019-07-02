會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 晚餐吃得如何？

2019-07-02 10:00 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審 英語教學博士張迪、編寫



★單字

dinner [ˋdɪnɚ] n. 晚餐（國中基本1200字） price [praɪs] n. 價錢（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. How much does it cost? 它值多少錢？ 2. each of us 我們當中每一個

Zoe and Irene are asking Jack about last night’s dinner.

柔伊和艾琳在問杰克昨天他的晚餐吃得如何。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The Japanese food／was quite good,／but the price／was too high.

日本菜／很好吃，／但價錢／太貴了。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

How much did the meal cost?

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where did Jack go last night?

(A) Chinese restaurant

(B) Japanese restaurant

(C) Korean restaurant

2. What does he think about the dinner?

(A) The food is expensive

(B) The food is cheap

(C) The food is bad

3. How many people attended the dinner?

(A) 5

(B) 4

(C) 3

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

How much／did the meal cost

多少錢／這一餐要價

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)