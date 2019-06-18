會考生活英語／【生活篇】 氣象報告

2019-06-18 11:42 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

typhoon [taɪˋfun] n. 颱風（國中基礎1200字） reach [ritʃ] v. 到達；達到（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. weather report 氣象報告 2. across the country 遍及全國 3. be expected to + V （事／物）預期……

Here’s the TV weather report about a typhoon coming soon.

以下是有關颱風即將來襲的電視氣象報告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Now, let’s see／what the weather will be like tomorrow／and in next few days.

現在，我們來看看／明天的天氣將會如何／還有接下來的幾天。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Limas is expected to reach the north of Taiwan on Thursday morning.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How will the weather be tomorrow morning?

(A) Sunny

(B) Cool

(C) Rainy

2. When may people need their umbrellas?

(A) Very late tonight

(B) Tomorrow evening

(C) Tomorrow morning

3. What is true about the typhoon?

(A) It will hit the north of Taiwan first.

(B) It will arrive on Tuesday morning.

(C) It’s slow and may stay for 36 hours.

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Limas is expected／to reach the north of Taiwan／on Thursday morning.

Limas 預計／抵達北台灣／在週四早上。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (A)