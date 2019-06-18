親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
升大學甄選攻略
升學情報站
新知學習
觀點評論

誇張！機長搞烏龍 乘客被迫2000公尺高空跳傘

治不好殺醫生？印度80萬醫生「反醫療暴力」大罷工！

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 氣象報告

2019-06-18 11:42聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

typhoon [taɪˋfun] n. 颱風（國中基礎1200字）

reach [ritʃ] v. 到達；達到（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. weather report 氣象報告

2. across the country 遍及全國

3. be expected to + V （事／物）預期……

Here’s the TV weather report about a typhoon coming soon.

以下是有關颱風即將來襲的電視氣象報告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Now, let’s see／what the weather will be like tomorrow／and in next few days.

現在，我們來看看／明天的天氣將會如何／還有接下來的幾天。

分享

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Limas is expected to reach the north of Taiwan on Thursday morning.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How will the weather be tomorrow morning?

(A) Sunny

(B) Cool

(C) Rainy

2. When may people need their umbrellas?

(A) Very late tonight

(B) Tomorrow evening

(C) Tomorrow morning

3. What is true about the typhoon?

(A) It will hit the north of Taiwan first.

(B) It will arrive on Tuesday morning.

(C) It’s slow and may stay for 36 hours.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Limas is expected／to reach the north of Taiwan／on Thursday morning.

Limas 預計／抵達北台灣／在週四早上。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (A)

考題多益颱風會考解答
【限時】爽領 7-11 購物金，飲料零食請你吃→

相關新聞

學口語英文─帥到掉渣 That's so sick！跟生病沒有關聯

2019-06-18 12:08

快譯通／美國一些鄉村州 正加倍努力吸引新住民

2019-06-15 13:12

國際小學堂／美彈劾總統太難 川普在偷笑

2019-06-14 00:32

寫作教室／閱讀西遊三打白骨精 眼見不一定為憑

2019-06-13 17:21

影／看小天后泰勒絲新曲ME 學表達愛意、撩人的英文

2019-06-13 16:10

紐時賞析／怪獸世界的陰與陽──摩斯拉與哥吉拉

2019-06-12 15:49

紐時賞析／英國BBC推「普亭脫口秀」 俄人驚呼

2019-06-12 15:34

好讀周報／河川染抗生素111條濃度超標 亞非洲最嚴重

2019-06-11 16:14

影／看白蛇傳說學英文：我願修練千年直至遇見你

2019-06-11 16:02

會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 6月的第3個星期日 美國父親節

2019-06-11 10:08

數感實驗室／努力的人必有收穫？ 勵志書的方法科學嗎

2019-06-10 15:07

影／穿搭、設計配色永遠搭不好？ 你缺的可能是基本色彩概念

2019-06-09 08:48

NG 英文…歡迎來我們家玩 不能說 Welcome to visit my house.！

2019-06-09 07:57

紐時賞析／博物館背後的瑕疵 當藝術、金錢與道德衝突時

2019-06-05 15:58

紐時賞析／紐約有窗景的房 你會為此花多少錢？

2019-06-05 15:48

公民時事題／WTO終審大逆轉 南韓核食訴訟日本敗訴

2019-06-05 15:33

數感實驗室／愛情像走在麥田摘稻穗 找到真愛的機率是多少？

2019-06-04 16:28

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 入學考試

2019-06-04 08:33

寫作教室／〈琵琶行〉低潮時的寫照 從閱讀「聽」見落寞

2019-06-03 14:26

書人書語／這是最好的時代

2019-06-01 13:23

好書上線／《六四事件全程實錄》六四30年

2019-06-01 13:20

好書上線／《最後來的是烏鴉》當大師年少

2019-06-01 13:19

好書上線／《字形散步走在台灣》路上觀察學

2019-06-01 13:18

好書上線／《用資訊圖表讀懂第二次世界大戰》歷史變好讀

2019-06-01 13:18

好書上線／《憤怒時光》駭人謀殺案

2019-06-01 13:17

悅讀書房／當你有話不說 《暴政》就近了

2019-06-01 13:16

書介／二戰哪些國傷亡最慘重？答案嚇到你

2019-06-01 12:23

書介／科幻電影風、寶塚風 日人眼中台灣招牌這麼美

2019-06-01 12:21

書介／《最後來的是烏鴉》看卡爾維諾的左翼時期

2019-06-01 12:21

書介／六四30年 你不可不讀的歷史

2019-06-01 12:20

書介／從希特勒、普亭到川普 政府如何讓異聲閉嘴？

2019-06-01 12:14

國際小學堂／新英相爭奪戰 脫歐風向往哪吹

2019-05-30 22:43

好讀周報／打造羅浮宮金字塔大師貝聿銘長逝 設計曾遭法國人唾棄

2019-05-30 15:52

好讀周報／社群非全負面 牛津大學長期研究：反能促進親子關係

2019-05-30 15:31

影／拍電影時 該怎麼讓小寶寶一秒落淚？

2019-05-29 16:13

紐時賞析／馬奎斯：盼人們不是記得百年孤寂或諾貝爾獎 而是報紙

2019-05-29 16:04

紐時賞析／當戰士、自殺炸彈客、斬首者 伊斯蘭國孩子該如何安置？

2019-05-29 15:26

公民時事題／日天皇生前退位200年來首次 天皇的角色與功能？

2019-05-29 14:38

無差別殺人、媒體自律 看《我們與惡的距離》學英文

2019-05-28 15:13
看更多

熱門文章

司徒文續聘案如管案再現？ 台大教授：政教不分將淪災難

2019-06-18 08:40

獨／屏東一所私校超收新生 教育部開鍘

2019-06-18 10:05

公懲會公審管中閔兼職案 洪秀柱：以為百姓都是笨蛋嗎？

2019-06-17 20:33

公開審管中閔案是奉命而為？ 公懲會：無謂揣測

2019-06-17 16:34

影／清大楊銀圳埋首60年研究核融合 無汙染發電救北極熊

2019-06-17 18:39

田中5校畢業生路跑 487名小朋友難忘的共同回憶

2019-06-17 19:37

指考衝刺／物理科多演練考古題 留意「福衛七號」命題

2019-06-18 06:56

不續聘教師案比喻秋行軍蟲 全教總籲私校勿踩紅線

2019-06-17 13:52

申請入學考生表現較佳？ 台大：不宜以休退學率論斷

2019-06-17 18:08

整理包／108指考衝刺 各科考前重點整理一次看

2019-06-18 08:18

影／存6年的學校獎勵點數 小六生換到日本大阪來回機票

2019-06-17 14:28

有2大學申請新學年調漲學雜費 7月中旬前公告結果

2019-06-17 19:10

2018世界大學學術排名 元智大學財金前200、全國第3

2019-06-18 11:00

交大設越南碩士專班 培育半導體產業人才

2019-06-17 15:27

教育部編了教材卻刪掉課程 教師憂國小AI教育難落實

2019-06-18 09:57

大學考招制度怎樣才合適？台大說話了

2019-06-17 15:20

想拿畢業證書 97位畢業生勇敢挑戰小鐵人

2019-06-17 12:54

高雄登革熱疫情熱區學校嚴陣以待 教局長巡查防治情形

2019-06-17 12:57

大學申請調漲學雜費傍晚截止 1校已提交

2019-06-17 13:54

台大畢業青年投身友善農業 將所學帶回農村

2019-06-17 20:24

2校擬漲學雜費 反教盟：大學學費過高

2019-06-18 00:17

以色列師生訪北市交流 教育局：北市回訪明年擴大辦

2019-06-17 17:57

3D動畫全國大賽 崑山科大視傳數媒動畫贏很大

2019-06-17 14:11

學口語英文─帥到掉渣 That's so sick！跟生病沒有關聯

2019-06-18 12:08

高科大打造3萬人智慧大學城 行動支付各項規費洗衣冷氣

2019-06-18 11:21

在家自學組鋼彈 他獲市長獎

2019-06-17 22:49

影／好神！資源回收機器人3秒辨識 清大團隊創新研發

2019-06-18 11:54

侯友宜頒市長獎：精進自己 還有更多看不到的第一名

2019-06-17 17:49

土國科博會 我學生奪一等獎、二等獎

2019-06-18 00:19

新北市長獎學生談心得 做喜歡的事追求興趣多元發展

2019-06-17 17:51

大學申請調漲學雜費最終日 反教盟籲教長「正視高學費問題」

2019-06-17 14:18

青少年校園反毒防詐騙 表演科學生編劇生動演出吸睛

2019-06-17 18:50

「呱吉」對大學生說創業要點：沒人做過或獨特優勢

2019-06-18 12:31

蔬果受不了多雨 汐止東山國小盼能蓋溫室

2019-06-17 20:04

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 氣象報告

2019-06-18 11:42

土耳其科學能源工程博覽會 台生勇奪一等獎

2019-06-17 15:12

睽違四年再辦教師甄試 雲林錄取率僅5.7%

2019-06-18 12:45

學生暑假將到 教部提醒避免毒品網路成癮

2019-06-18 11:07

通過高樓垂降 消防學程畢業生才能領畢業證書

2019-06-18 12:28
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top