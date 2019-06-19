影／爸媽跟小孩解釋「同儕壓力」 小孩的反應是？

親愛的網友：
2019-06-19 10:00希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

你感受過同儕壓力嗎？若同儕邀請你一起吸菸、喝酒甚至吸毒，你會如何反應呢？來看看爸媽怎麼跟小孩解釋「同儕壓力」。

說到「壓力」的英文，有些人會想到 stress，有些人則會聯想到 pressure。這兩個詞在中文都可以翻成「壓力」，但它們的用法有差嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起探討一下吧！

stress 跟 pressure 的用法差異

◎ stress 偏向內在的心理壓力

● 字典定義：

a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or demanding circumstances

根據英英字典，stress 可以用來表示「惡劣或苛刻環境造成的心理或情緒上的緊張感、緊繃感」。例如：

She’s been dealing with a lot of emotional stress because she’s facing some marriage problems.（她最近在處理許多情緒壓力，因為她的婚姻正面臨一些問題。）

Tiredness, headaches, and sleeping difficulties are just some of the common symptoms of stress.（疲倦、頭痛、睡眠障礙只是一些常見的壓力症狀。）

※ emotional stress（情緒壓力）、symptoms of stress（壓力症狀）都是指心理或情緒上所感受到的壓力。

◎ pressure 偏向外在的壓力或壓力源

● 字典定義一：

the influence or effect of someone or something

意思是「能對某人事物造成影響或後果的壓力」。而影片中提到的「同儕壓力」是同儕給你的影響力，因此會用 pressure 這個字，寫成 peer pressure。其他常見的還有像是常對個人造成影響的「群體壓力」（group pressure）、對政府或企業造成影響的「公眾壓力 / 與論壓力」（public pressure）等。

Parents should never overlook the tremendous impact of peer pressure.（父母千萬不能輕忽同儕壓力的巨大影響。）

The pressure of wanting his team to win the championship caused him to play the best game of his life.（想要他的隊伍贏得冠軍的壓力，讓他打出生涯最佳的一場比賽。）

Hospital staff are under increasing pressure to work longer hours.（醫護人員遭受越來越多增加工時的壓力。）

Leo’s parents put enormous pressure on him to graduate as soon as possible.（Leo 的父母給他極大的壓力，要他盡快畢業。）

※ peer pressure（同儕壓力）、pressure of wanting his team to win（想要他的隊伍贏的壓力） pressure to work longer hours（增加工時的壓力）、pressure to graduate（畢業的壓力）都是指那些來自外在、可能會對某人產生影響的壓力。

● 字典定義二：

a sense of stressful urgency caused by having too many demands on one's time or resources.

意思是「（對某人的時間或資源）要求太多所造成的急迫壓力感」。例如：

He was laid off because he couldn’t work well under pressure.（他被解雇，因為他無法在有壓力的狀態下好好工作。）

※ pressure 指外在給予的「急迫壓迫感」，而這種壓迫感可能會讓某些人心理產生壓力，但對某些人可能就沒什麼影響。

雖然 pressure 跟 stress 可以用來表示壓力，且息息相關，但兩者在用法上有一些微妙差異。學會如何區分之後，相信之後用字就能更加精確囉！

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
