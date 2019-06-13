影／看小天后泰勒絲新曲ME 學表達愛意、撩人的英文

親愛的網友：
2019-06-13 16:10

美國小天后泰勒絲(Taylor Swift)的新單曲單曲〈ME！〉於26日發布後...
美國小天后泰勒絲(Taylor Swift)的新單曲單曲〈ME！〉於26日發布後，Youtube的官方MV觀看數不到兩個半小時就突破了1100萬點閱，
除了常聽到的「我愛你」I love you，以及歌詞中提到的 You’re the only one of you. 還有哪些特別的說法可以向心愛的她或他，表達愛意呢？今年就讓希平方帶你愛情世界走一回！

形容對方特別

◎ one in a million

Million 是「百萬」，one in a million 字面意思是「百萬裡的一」，在浪漫的情況下，其實就是在說對方是一百萬人中的唯一一個，可以用來描述對方有多麼獨特喔！來看看它歌詞中的精髓：

You’re one in a million. You’re once in a lifetime.

（你就是萬中選一的那個。你就是一生中難得遇見的那個。）

曾經紅極一時，由珊卓布拉克主演的電影《麻辣女王》片中就插了這首經典情歌 One in a Million 來形容女主角，我們也來欣賞欣賞吧：

◎ one of a kind

這一句跟 one in a million ，都可以用來形容對方相當特別。kind 在這裡是作為名詞，有「種類」的意思，one of a kind 就是「獨一無二的」，像泰勒絲在歌曲中的 the only one of you 也是類似用法喔！

She is one of a kind. She really is. Don’t ever let her go.

（她很特別。她真的是獨一無二。可別讓她跑啦。）

形容愛很大

◎ head over heels for someone

Head 是「頭」，heels 是「腳跟」， head over heels 就像是在說頭跑到腳的位置，其實意思就是在說你對某人「神魂顛倒」啦！

Rachel and Eric are head over heels for each other.

（Rachel 和 Eric 對彼此愛得神魂顛倒。）

◎ to be madly in love

大家可能都知道 in love 有「戀愛了」的意思，那 mad 是「瘋狂的」，madly 是副詞「瘋狂地」，用 madly 來描述 in love，其實就產生了和上一句 head over heals 類似的意思，都可以用來形容愛得魂不守舍哦。

He is madly in love with you—everyone can see that.

（他深深地愛著妳－－大家都看得出來。）

◎ to the moon and back

Moon 是月亮，to the moon and back 是在說到月球「距離」，如果說你愛某人愛到 to the moon and back，就是在說你對某人的愛，像是地球到月球的距離一樣，非常遠，非常愛喔！

I love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!

（我愛你愛得不得了。情人節快樂哦，親愛的！）

形容天造地設

◎ a match made in heaven

Match 在這裡是「一對」的意思，那就像大家耳熟能詳的 made in Taiwan 是「台灣製造」，made in heaven 可以想成是「天堂製造」，那 a match made in heaven 意思就是「在天堂製造的一對」，也就是在說「天生一對、天作之合」啦！

We have so much in common. We must be a match made in heaven!

（我們有很多共通點。我們一定是天作之合！）

◎ meant to be

跟上一句大同小異，有「命中註定」的意思。Mean 有許多意思，在這裡是動詞「意欲、意圖、打算」的意思，這句被動式片語 be meant to do something 意思是「註定要...」，所以如果說 We are meant to be (together). 就是「我們註定要在一起」。像鐵肺小天后碧碧姐蕾克莎 Bebe Rexha 的暢銷單曲《命中註定》就有運用到這樣的句型喔。

If it’s meant to be, it will be.（如果它是註定的，那它就會發生。）

They’re meant to be each other’s soulmate. （他們註定是彼此的靈魂伴侶。）

原來聽英文歌也可以學到這麼多好用的句型，大家趕快多聽幾首吧！

