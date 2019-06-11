親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【節慶篇】 6月的第3個星期日 美國父親節

2019-06-11 10:08聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

together [təˋgɛðɚ] adv. 一起（國中基本1200字）

hope [hop] v. 希望（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. I’m afraid (that)… 表「恐怕……」，用於婉轉告知壞消息時。

2. final exam 期末考

Sandy is writing a card to her father, who is in the US.

Sandy正在寫一張卡片給她在美國的父親。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I’m afraid／I can’t come back to the US／to be with you.

恐怕／我無法回來美國／和你在一起。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll be having my final exams here in Taiwan.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is Father’s Day in the US?

(A) The eighth of August

(B) The eighth of June

(C) The third Sunday of June

2. What CAN’T Sandy do?

(A) Send a card to her father.

(B) Go home for Father’s Day.

(C) Have her final exams.

3. Where is Sandy now?

(A) In the US

(B) In the UK

(C) In Taiwan

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll be having my final exams／here in Taiwan.

我將會在考我的期末考／在台灣這裡。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)

※註：美國的父親節在6月的第3個星期日

考題多益會考解答

