會考生活英語／【校園篇】 入學考試

★ 單字

glad [glæd] adj. 高興的（國中基本1200字） choice [tʃɔɪs] n. 選擇（國中挑戰800字） block [ˋblɑk] n. 街區（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. entrance exam 入學考試 2. commute 通勤往返

Two friends, Jessie and George, are talking about their dream schools.

Jessie和George這兩個朋友正在談論他們理想的學校。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It’ll take you two hours／to commute every day.

你將花費兩小時／每天通勤。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The high school just a few blocks away is not a bad idea.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why is George worried?

(A) He may not go to the school he wants.

(B) The entrance exam is coming.

(C) He is leaving high school soon.

2. What is the problem with George’s choice?

(A) It’s too far.

(B) It’s not good.

(C) It’s expensive.

3. Which is Jessie’s idea of a dream school?

(A) It has school buses to take.

(B) It has only nice teachers.

(C) It’s both great and near.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The high school／just a few blocks away／is not a bad idea.

那所高中／就在幾個街區的距離／是個不錯的選擇。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (C)