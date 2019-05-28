會考生活英語／【新聞篇】 看卡通佩佩豬會有英國腔？
★單字
cartoon [kɑrˋtun] n. 卡通（國中挑戰800字）
doubt [daʊt] v. 懷疑（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. expert 專家
2. be doubtful about… 對某事有懷疑
3. British accent 英式口音、腔調
A newspaper runs a report about cartoon “Peppa Pig.”
某報紙刊登了卡通《粉紅豬小妹》（佩佩豬）的報導。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Some parents say／their children／are having Peppa’s British accent／after watching it.
有些家長說／他們的小孩／講話有佩佩豬的英國腔／看完節目後。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Kids are just trying to imitate a few words.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What is the news about?
(A) A newspaper
(B) A movie
(C) A cartoon
2. What happened to U.S. kids after they watched the show?
(A) They had British gifts
(B) They had a British accent.
(C) They had British friends.
3. Does the expert believe it?
(A) Yes
(B) No
(C) Maybe
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Kids are just／trying to／imitate a few words.
兒童只是／試著去／模仿幾個字。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)
留言