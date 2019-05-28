親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【新聞篇】 看卡通佩佩豬會有英國腔？

2019-05-28 10:12聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

cartoon [kɑrˋtun] n. 卡通（國中挑戰800字）

doubt [daʊt] v. 懷疑（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. expert 專家

2. be doubtful about… 對某事有懷疑

3. British accent 英式口音、腔調

A newspaper runs a report about cartoon “Peppa Pig.”

某報紙刊登了卡通《粉紅豬小妹》（佩佩豬）的報導。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Some parents say／their children／are having Peppa’s British accent／after watching it.

有些家長說／他們的小孩／講話有佩佩豬的英國腔／看完節目後。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids are just trying to imitate a few words.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the news about?

(A) A newspaper

(B) A movie

(C) A cartoon

2. What happened to U.S. kids after they watched the show?

(A) They had British gifts

(B) They had a British accent.

(C) They had British friends.

3. Does the expert believe it?

(A) Yes

(B) No

(C) Maybe

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Kids are just／trying to／imitate a few words.

兒童只是／試著去／模仿幾個字。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (B)

考題卡通多益會考解答
