影／拍電影時 該怎麼讓小寶寶一秒落淚？

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

到底導演該怎麼讓劇中的小寶寶哭或笑呢？這時候就需要一個特別的角色－－「baby wrangler（嬰兒引導員）」，他們的任務就是要讓寶寶在該笑的時候笑，該哭的時候一秒落淚。來看看他們是怎麼辦到的吧！

那我們都知道「哭」的英文是 cry，「眼淚」的英文是 tear，但你是否跟這位同學一樣有過這樣的困惑呢：

老師您好，為什麼這句話：I was moved to tears when I heard his story.（我聽到他的故事時感動落淚。） tears 後面會有 s 呢？眼淚不是不可數嗎？

現在就讓今天的【老師救救我】單元為大家揭開 tear 的神祕面紗吧！

分享 facebook

tear 可數不可數？

中英文對於可數不可數的思維不見得相同，tear 就是其中一個例子。在英文思維中，tear 指「一滴眼淚、一顆淚珠」。例如：

I saw a tear rolling down her cheek.（我看到一滴眼淚滾落她的臉頰。）

不過因為哭泣時通常不會只掉落一滴眼淚，因此 tear 這個字通常會用複數形式呈現。例如：

My eyes were filled with tears as I waved goodbye to her.（我跟她揮手道別時眼裡都是淚水。）

When she put down the phone, there were tears of joy in her eyes.（她放下電話時，眼中滿是喜悅的淚水。）

He couldn’t stop the tears from coming at the thought of his mother’s death.（他一想到去世的母親就忍不住流淚。）

（小燈泡）tear 的常見搭配用詞

英文中 tear 的用法相當廣泛，也有許多搭配用語，常見的有像是：

◎ in tears

意思是「含著眼淚」，也就是「哭了」的意思。例如：

The children were in tears as they said goodbye to each other.（孩子們相互道別時都哭了。）

◎ tears in one’s eyes

意思是「眼中有淚、眼裡含著淚水、眼眶泛淚」。例如：

With tears in his eyes, he left the stage to thunderous applause.（他含著眼淚，在如雷掌聲中離開舞臺。）

◎ shed / weep tears

Shed 跟 weep 都是動詞，意思是「流（淚）」，所以 shed / weep tears 自然就是「流淚、落淚、掉淚...」的意思囉。例如：

She shed tears as she read the letter.（她邊讀那封信邊落淚。）

而我們中文常說的「貓哭耗子」，英文則可以說 shed crocodile tears，例如：

Don’t shed crocodile tears. We all know what you did to him.（別貓哭耗子了。我們都知道你對他做了什麼。）

◎ burst into tears

Burst into 是「突然迸出」的意思，所以 burst into tears 的字面意思是「突然迸出眼淚」，也就是「突然哭出來、眼淚奪眶而出」。例如：

The anxious parents burst into tears when they saw their lost child come home safe.（這對焦急的父母看到他們走失的孩子平安返家時，眼淚奪眶而出。）

◎ break down in tears

Break down 指「無法忍住想哭的情緒」，所以 break down in tears 的意思自然就是「忍不住哭出來、突然崩潰大哭」的意思囉！例如：

Knowing that she’d never come back, he couldn’t help but break down in tears.（得知她再也不會回來後，他忍不住崩潰大哭。）

◎ hold / fight back one’s tears

Hold back 跟 fight back 有「忍住、強忍」的意思，所以 hold / fight back one’s tears 指的就是「忍住淚水、強忍眼淚」。例如：

She raised her head, trying to fight back tears.（她抬起頭，試圖忍住眼淚。）

這些 tear 的用法及常見的搭配詞都記起來了嗎？別忘了找機會實際應用看看喔！

延伸閱讀

【TT】超常見但不一定會說的『哭哭』英文

你上一次哭泣是什麼時候呢？

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】