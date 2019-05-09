影／漫威迷照過來！ 復仇者聯盟齊聲唱：We Didn't Start the Fire

大家去看《復仇者聯盟 4》了沒？還沒看的朋友趕快趁假日衝電影院吧！復仇者英雄們一起翻唱了這首 We Didn't Start the Fire，如果你是漫威迷，一定會會心一笑的！

漫威英雄們經歷許多大大小小的戰役。而在英文中，也有不少與戰爭有關的表達法，像是：fight a losing battle、win some, lose some、all's fair in love and war...等等。這些表達法的意思是什麼呢？今天就跟著希平方一起探索一下吧！

◎ fight a losing battle

Losing 是「失敗的」，而這個表達法的意思就是「打一場無望取勝的仗」。例如：

No matter how hard I try, I still feel I'm fighting a losing battle.（不論我多努力嘗試，我還是覺得自己在打一場沒有勝算的仗。）

◎ fight an uphill battle

Uphill 是「上坡的」，延伸出「費力的」的意思。所以 fight an uphill battle 要表達的就是「苦戰、打一場硬仗」。例如：

I knew from the very beginning we were fighting an uphill battle to win his support.（我從一開始就知道要贏得他的支持是在打一場硬仗。）

◎ you win some, you lose some

字面意思是「你贏一些、你輸一些」，也就是我們中文常說的「勝敗乃兵家常事、沒有永遠的贏家」。例如：

A: We tried our best, but still lost the game.（我們盡力了，但還是輸了。）

B: Don’t lose heart. You win some, you lose some.（別灰心。勝敗乃兵家常事。）

或者也可以說：you can't win them all，意思是「你不可能全贏、不可能凡事都成功」。例如：

You can’t win them all. That’s how life is.（你不可能一直贏。人生就是這樣。）

◎ all's fair in love and war

意思是「愛情和戰爭裡沒有所謂的公平、愛情和戰爭裡沒有公平可言」。例如：

You can’t really blame him. After all, all's fair in love and war.（你不太能真的怪他。畢竟，在愛情和戰爭裡沒有所謂的公平。）

◎ lose the battle but win the war

Battle 是較小的「戰役」，war 則是較大的「戰爭」。因此當我們說 lose the battle but win the war，意思是「輸了戰役卻贏了戰爭」，而反過來的 win the battle but lose the war 意思則是「贏了戰役卻輸了戰爭」。例如：

Don’t get carried away. We don’t want to win the battle but lose the war.（別太得意忘形。我們可不想打了場勝仗卻輸掉整場戰爭。）

◎ choose your battles

也可以說：pick your battles，字面意思是「選擇你的戰役」，也就是「不要隨便跟別人起衝突」。例如：

Choose your battles wisely. You know he was just trying to pick a fight.（明智地挑選你的戰役。你知道他只是在試圖挑釁惹事。）

其中，pick a fight 雖然跟 pick your battles 很像，但它是「挑釁、找麻煩」的意思，也是很常見的表達法喔！

這些與戰爭相關表達法的意思跟你原先想的一樣嗎？學會這些表達法後，也別忘了找機會實際運用看看喔！

