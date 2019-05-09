親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
108國中會考衝刺
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
觀點評論
升學情報站
新知學習
升大學甄選攻略

賴清德見安倍心腹：若當選總統將推動日本5縣食品進口解禁

美、日、印、菲四國軍艦 首度共同航行南海！

影／漫威迷照過來！ 復仇者聯盟齊聲唱：We Didn't Start the Fire

2019-05-09 14:35希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

大家去看《復仇者聯盟 4》了沒？還沒看的朋友趕快趁假日衝電影院吧！復仇者英雄們一起翻唱了這首 We Didn't Start the Fire，如果你是漫威迷，一定會會心一笑的！

漫威英雄們經歷許多大大小小的戰役。而在英文中，也有不少與戰爭有關的表達法，像是：fight a losing battle、win some, lose some、all's fair in love and war...等等。這些表達法的意思是什麼呢？今天就跟著希平方一起探索一下吧！

分享

◎ fight a losing battle

Losing 是「失敗的」，而這個表達法的意思就是「打一場無望取勝的仗」。例如：

No matter how hard I try, I still feel I'm fighting a losing battle.（不論我多努力嘗試，我還是覺得自己在打一場沒有勝算的仗。）

◎ fight an uphill battle

Uphill 是「上坡的」，延伸出「費力的」的意思。所以 fight an uphill battle 要表達的就是「苦戰、打一場硬仗」。例如：

I knew from the very beginning we were fighting an uphill battle to win his support.（我從一開始就知道要贏得他的支持是在打一場硬仗。）

◎ you win some, you lose some

字面意思是「你贏一些、你輸一些」，也就是我們中文常說的「勝敗乃兵家常事、沒有永遠的贏家」。例如：

A: We tried our best, but still lost the game.（我們盡力了，但還是輸了。）

B: Don’t lose heart. You win some, you lose some.（別灰心。勝敗乃兵家常事。）

或者也可以說：you can't win them all，意思是「你不可能全贏、不可能凡事都成功」。例如：

You can’t win them all. That’s how life is.（你不可能一直贏。人生就是這樣。）

◎ all's fair in love and war

意思是「愛情和戰爭裡沒有所謂的公平、愛情和戰爭裡沒有公平可言」。例如：

You can’t really blame him. After all, all's fair in love and war.（你不太能真的怪他。畢竟，在愛情和戰爭裡沒有所謂的公平。）

◎ lose the battle but win the war

Battle 是較小的「戰役」，war 則是較大的「戰爭」。因此當我們說 lose the battle but win the war，意思是「輸了戰役卻贏了戰爭」，而反過來的 win the battle but lose the war 意思則是「贏了戰役卻輸了戰爭」。例如：

Don’t get carried away. We don’t want to win the battle but lose the war.（別太得意忘形。我們可不想打了場勝仗卻輸掉整場戰爭。）

◎ choose your battles

也可以說：pick your battles，字面意思是「選擇你的戰役」，也就是「不要隨便跟別人起衝突」。例如：

Choose your battles wisely. You know he was just trying to pick a fight.（明智地挑選你的戰役。你知道他只是在試圖挑釁惹事。）

其中，pick a fight 雖然跟 pick your battles 很像，但它是「挑釁、找麻煩」的意思，也是很常見的表達法喔！

這些與戰爭相關表達法的意思跟你原先想的一樣嗎？學會這些表達法後，也別忘了找機會實際運用看看喔！

延伸閱讀

『並肩作戰』、『患難與共』這些成語的英文怎麼說？

6 大英文慣用語的背後典故！為什麼「伸出橄欖枝」代表善意？

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

戰爭愛情希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
❤.母親節快樂.❤ 家樂福仟元禮券等你領 帶媽媽血拚去

相關新聞

贈書／不再迷網！ 12星座為自己選個好科系、好職業

2019-05-09 09:00

使用機率論對賭博分析 數學家能在賭場中贏錢嗎？

2019-05-09 10:54

影／Google全新產品Google Tulip 竟然可以跟植物說話？

2019-05-09 13:40

紐時賞析／巴黎聖母院 融入法國時尚

2019-05-08 15:34

紐時賞析／阿拉伯國家的足球權力學

2019-05-08 15:20

好讀周報／沒制服沒課本 芬蘭教育觀：玩樂也是學習

2019-05-07 15:40

好讀周報／9歲助聖母院 越洋郵寄善款「希望不要蓋太久」

2019-05-07 15:36

影／從一個星星的誕生學片語 命中注定的英文怎麼講？

2019-05-05 10:53

國際小學堂／聖母院大火 燒不醒吝嗇法國

2019-05-02 23:47

公民時事題／父病中死後都等不到兒 法院判子繼承權不存在

2019-04-30 13:10

紐時賞析／社群網站除弊 不妨學華爾街

2019-04-30 10:35

要辦好不容易！策展人帶玩心 挑戰威尼斯雙年展

2019-04-30 10:20

好讀周報／復活節斯里蘭卡連環炸…6小時8起 瞄準飯店及教堂

2019-04-29 14:02

好讀周報／諧星演總統假戲真作當選總統 烏克蘭換人當家

2019-04-29 14:02

寫作教室／文章收尾怎麼寫？ 延伸性結尾、多面思考

2019-04-29 13:55

數感實驗室／用視覺化的方式 一堂可以討論的數學課

2019-04-27 09:30

申請上玉山計畫 他捐年薪為台灣高教育才

2019-04-26 14:28

影／都是「特別」 especially和specially差在哪？

2019-04-26 11:48

影／科學大突破！ 天文學家怎麼拍出史上第1張黑洞照片的？

2019-04-26 11:39

公民時事題／英國議長突出招 封殺脫歐協議三度表決

2019-04-24 17:19

紐時賞析／生物剽竊？ 當盜獵者是名科學家…

2019-04-24 13:36

紐時賞析／能否被視為運動員？ 電競選手接受傳統運動團隊訓練

2019-04-24 13:19

寫作教室／不用直覺反應 下筆素材挑選要敏銳觀察

2019-04-22 13:40

好讀周報／巴基斯坦女大生海報 畫「女生開腿坐」引熱議

2019-04-22 13:15

栽培出金馬獎導演 菁培擴大規模

2019-04-20 13:30

紐時賞析／梵谷狂野？ 試想他是住郊區的上班族

2019-04-17 16:13

紐時賞析／俄總統普亭 究竟握有多大權力？

2019-04-17 15:54

影／野外生存秘技！ 沒有GPS 的也能安全回家

2019-04-17 15:39

影／2019最佳旅遊去處 享受芬蘭浴、賞極光

2019-04-16 16:07

好讀周報／超頑強超級細菌「耳念珠菌」 全球各地出現

2019-04-15 13:12

寫作教室／千篇一律閱卷者生厭 同中求異、別出心裁是得分關鍵

2019-04-15 13:06

數感實驗室╱數學老師竟教你變成狙擊手？

2019-04-14 09:50

影／《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》Revenge跟Avenge涵義和用法

2019-04-10 16:35

紐時賞析／中東政治變貌 五大支柱傾倒

2019-04-10 16:28

紐時賞析／「取代理論」 世界各地極右派同溫層蔓延

2019-04-10 13:10

公民時事題／落實反避稅措施獲認同 我自歐盟稅務「灰名單」除名

2019-04-10 11:11

影／如果氧氣消失五秒會發生什麼事 假設語氣怎麼說？

2019-04-09 16:03

世界的真貌超乎想像！我讀《世界觀》

2019-04-09 11:49

寫作教室／事件的敘述與延伸 不要侷限只寫一種文體

2019-04-08 14:00
看更多

熱門文章

統測當學測？ 國文狂考閱讀理解

2019-05-09 00:08

整理包／108國中會考衝刺！ 各科必考重點一次看

2019-05-09 12:34

高校生創意料理成「金牌便當」 限量5萬份今全台開賣

2019-05-08 16:14

板中辦男裙周校長遭質詢 網友揪穿裙力挺

2019-05-08 23:12

統測國文9成試題考閱讀素養 高職師批：把統測當學測

2019-05-08 17:56

108學測試題鑑別度不足？大考中心：數學科近五年最佳

2019-05-09 11:10

疑似不適任教師從市區介聘到偏鄉 小校教評會：拒收！

2019-05-08 19:24

贈書／不再迷網！ 12星座為自己選個好科系、好職業

2019-05-09 09:00

永平工商連12年全國創意劇特優 不怕挑戰家庭失和議題

2019-05-08 16:36

實驗教育大爆發 開放可聘外籍教師、最長待3年

2019-05-09 09:12

未公布標準答案 統測生無所適從

2019-05-08 17:23

非美術科班的她 憑「小學生風格插畫」在東京辦兩次個展

2019-05-09 10:00

護理人才搶手 新生醫專每人5工作可選

2019-05-08 23:34

108新課綱／升大學考題三大改變：純選擇題走入歷史

2019-05-09 10:00

教部不該獨厚部分教團 教團：上下交相賊

2019-05-09 12:39

國文課本送審時間趕 朱宥勳：從0開始的我們沒時間抱怨

2019-05-08 17:50

使用機率論對賭博分析 數學家能在賭場中贏錢嗎？

2019-05-09 10:54

外國師傅請不來...台灣實驗教育不能再閉門造車

2019-05-09 10:23

家長會長洗腳報親恩 弘德工商母親節活動超感人

2019-05-09 11:54

抽獎活動／你愛的書中角色是什麼星座？ 宋怡慧新作《星讀物語》贈書

2019-05-09 09:30

台灣程式大賽史上最年輕 小二生勇奪國際首獎

2019-05-08 17:27

影／嘉大國樂演奏「派對動物」 快閃高鐵站

2019-05-09 11:56

體感科技騰飛！全台大學首所「AVR+ School」9月開課

2019-05-09 13:09

過分重視鑑別度 大考中心：有違理念

2019-05-09 13:07

輔英科大 75位「男」丁格爾加冠

2019-05-08 23:32

教育部擬試辦公共出借權 出版界關心補償機制

2019-05-08 21:45

靜宜大學學生結合AI 研發系統助投資人避地雷股

2019-05-08 16:23

教師推介營養品調校挨批袒護 高市：未違規

2019-05-08 15:57

教部擬試辦公共出借權 年底從國立圖書館先行

2019-05-08 20:30

紐時賞析／巴黎聖母院 融入法國時尚

2019-05-08 15:34

科大攜高職和企業產學合作 培育電競電腦工程師

2019-05-09 13:52

北市國中教甄 釋60名職缺

2019-05-08 17:45

小二生國際程式賽奪冠 創台灣最低年齡紀錄

2019-05-08 18:08

解決護理人力不足 輔英科大在澎湖開班

2019-05-08 19:47

紐時賞析／阿拉伯國家的足球權力學

2019-05-08 15:20

中華醫大護理系加冠典禮 332人宣誓為南丁格爾傳人

2019-05-08 17:47

大成商工校友會大孝獎 21人獲獎助學金

2019-05-08 17:41

佳里警方與佳里國小連辦6年路跑 提醒這件事

2019-05-08 18:48

嘉大百年校慶 高鐵嘉義站快閃表演揭開序幕

2019-05-08 17:50

違法仲介中國留學 教部移送檢調12家

2019-05-08 15:21
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top