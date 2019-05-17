影／超實用！ 如何和人搭話三大技巧

1 only to （影片時間0:07）

only to do sth 此片語是 「不料卻；沒想到卻」 的意思，後面接 原形動詞 ，形容隨後發生某件意料之外的事情。

I spent half an hour preparing for the ingredients for blueberry muffins only to find there was no more yeast.

我花了半小時準備藍莓馬芬的食材，結果卻發現酵母用完了。

2 conversational （影片時間0:17）

conversational 翻譯為 「談話式的；口語的」 ，例如談話技巧的英文是 conversational skills ；此外也可用來形容活潑生動的寫作風格。

That novelist is famous for her easy conversational style.

那位小說家以她輕鬆、對話式的寫作風格聞名。

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

3 spark （影片時間0:20）

spark 可以當名詞和動詞，名詞解釋為 「火花、導火線」 ，當動詞則指 「引起、觸發」 後續事件的動作。

The fire gradually got bigger and bigger; sparks flew off in all directions.

火燒得越來越旺，火花四濺。

The new policy is expected to spark heated debate.

新推出的政策八成會引發熱烈討論。

4 anchor （影片時間0:51）

anchor 當動詞翻譯為 「主持」 ，通常指擔任某一電視或廣播節目的主持人。

He anchors the 15-minute evening newscast.

他負責主持傍晚時段的 15 分鐘新聞播報。

anchor 當名詞時則是 「船錨」 ，也可以衍生為某人的 「精神支柱」 。

The captain of the ship ordered his men to lower the anchor .

船長下令船員開始降下船錨。

Those friends are my emotional anchor whenever I meet setbacks.

每當遭遇挫折，那些朋友是我精神上的支柱。

5 stump （影片時間 1:18）

stump 當動詞時翻譯成 「語塞；被難倒」 ，形容講話講到一半詞窮，或是想不出某個問題的解決方法。

I'm completely stumped ㄧhow did she manage to go through the data in ten minutes?

我百思不得其解ㄧ她是怎麼在十分鐘內看完那堆資料的？

文／Jessie

VoiceTube

