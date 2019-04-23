親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【校園篇】 環境志工

2019-04-23 10:42聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

afraid [əˋfred] adj. 害怕的（國中基本1200字）

receive [rɪˋsiv] v. 接待；接受（國中挑戰800字）

event [ɪˋvɛnt] n. 事件；活動（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. volunteer 志工；也可當動詞，表「自願…」。

2. in the woods 在森林裡

3. leave a message 留言

Here’s a post on a student club’s FB fan page about the upcoming event.

以下是一則張貼在學生社團粉絲專頁的貼文，說明即將到來的活動。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Love to enjoy the nature／like Emily Dickinson／and help keep it clean?

喜愛享受大自然／像艾蜜莉‧狄金森一樣／並且協助保持它的清潔嗎？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

To know more about the event, leave a message NOW!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where will this event take place?

(A) In the mountains

(B) At the beaches

(C) In the MRT stations

2. What is Emily Dickinson’s poem about?

(A) Volunteer work

(B) Beautiful nature

(C) Mountain hikes

3. What CAN’T we know from this post?

(A) Earth Day is on April 22nd.

(B) The event is from morning to afternoon.

(C) Students should call to join the event.

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

To know more／about the event,／leave a message NOW!

想了解更多／關於本活動，／現在就留言吧！

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

考題多益會考解答

