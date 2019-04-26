親愛的網友：
影／科學大突破！ 天文學家怎麼拍出史上第1張黑洞照片的？

2019-04-26 11:39希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

2019 年 4 月 10 日，將成為天文學史上偉大的一天－－史上第一張黑洞照片展示於世人眼前。天文學家怎麼辦到的？黑洞又有何神秘之處呢？

原來史上第一張黑洞影片是這樣拍出來的，實在是太不容易了！如果大家想要更了解黑洞的科普知識，不妨到英文網站上搜尋搜尋，而今天，我們就先來暖暖身，認識一些影片中出現的天文詞彙吧！

分享

◎ astronomer 天文學家

也就是研究天文（astronomy）的科學家（scientist）。

Kepler and Newton are some of the most famous astronomers of all time.（克卜勒、牛頓是有史以來最著名的一些天文學家。）

這個字的形容詞是 astronomical，意思是「天文的、天體的」，而我們常說的「天文數字的、數額龐大的」也可以用這個字來表達喔！

I can’t believe you are asking for such an astronomical price.（我不敢相信你居然會索要這樣的天價。）

◎ telescope 望遠鏡

常聽到的有像是天文望遠鏡（astronomical telescope）、電波 / 無線電望遠鏡（radio telescope）、光學望遠鏡（optical telescope）、太空望遠鏡（space telescope）...等。

It’s quite a unique experience to observe the moon through an astronomical telescope instead with the naked eye.（用天文望遠鏡而不是肉眼去觀察月亮是個很不一樣的體驗。）

◎ black hole 黑洞

天體爆炸後形成，其引力大到所有物質（matter）、能量（包含光線）都會被吸進去。

The gravitational field of a black hole is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape.（黑洞的重力場太過強大，以致於沒有任何東西，包括光，可以逃脫。）

這個字也可以用來表示「想像中事物（特別是金錢）消失的地方」。例如：

It’s nothing more than throwing money into a black hole by investing this way.（這樣投資不過是把錢丟入黑洞罷了。）

◎ accretion disk 吸積盤

受重力影響，而圍繞著一個巨大天體（如黑洞）轉動的結構。

◎ event horizon 事件視界

簡單來說就是黑洞的邊界，越過這個邊界，所有物質（包含光線）都無法逃脫。

The spinning matter around the event horizon of the black hole is called the accretion disk.（繞著黑洞的視界事件轉動的物質就就叫做吸積盤。）

◎ gravity 重力 / gravitational 重力的、引力的

重力的英文是 gravity。而我們常說的「重力」，英文可以說 gravity、gravitation 或 gravitational force。

The surface gravity on the moon is only about 16.6 percent of that on Earth.（月亮的表面重力只有地球表面重力的百分之十六點六。）

學會這些詞彙後，是不是對黑洞也更加了解了呢！有機會可以到國外網站看看外國人是怎麼介紹黑洞及這次事件喔！

黑洞太空牛頓希平方愛因斯坦

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
