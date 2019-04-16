會考生活英語／【生活篇】 春假

2019-04-16 15:04 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

break [brek] n. 休息；短暫假期（國中基本1200字） line [laɪn] n. 隊伍；行列（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. turn out to be 結果是… 2. check into 入住；登記 3. get around 到處走動

Frank is talking to his friend, Kevin, about his spring break.

Frank 正和他的朋友 Kevin 談論他的春假。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

What did you do／during your spring break?

你做了什麼／在你的春假期間？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the room was too small for four people.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How did Frank feel during his spring break?

(A) Lucky

(B) Tired

(C) Great

2. Who was likely to go to Taipei with Frank?

(A) His friend and brother

(B) His father and Kevin

(C) His parents and sister

3. What is true about Frank’s trip?

(A) He saw a lot of people in many places.

(B) He didn’t book a hotel room.

(C) He didn’t know where to go.

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

But the room was too small／for four people.

但是房間太小了／對四個人而言。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)