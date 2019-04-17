親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
產學合作新模式
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
觀點評論

選邊站？郭台銘參選總統 北市議會挺韓國瑜連署生變

當沉默的多數成被操弄的多數 「脫歐」影視中的啟示

影／野外生存秘技！ 沒有GPS 的也能安全回家

2019-04-17 15:39希平方

（影音內容建議利用 Firefox、Google Chrome 瀏覽器，方能觀賞最佳內容）

如果在山上、野外迷了路，絕對不能慌亂，參考影片提出的幾點野外生存秘技，讓你即使沒有GPS也能安全回家。一起來看看吧！

看完這支影片，相信下次迷路時就知道可以怎麼做，而不會驚慌失措囉！說到迷路，想必大家或多或少都有過這樣的經驗。不過想要表示「迷路」，究竟要用 lose、lost 還是 loss 呢？這三個字的意思跟用法差在哪裡？彼此之間有什麼關係呢？今天就跟著希平方一起探索探索吧！

分享

◎ lose 是「動詞」，過去式及過去分詞是 lost

簡單來說，lose 有兩個比較廣的定義，就是「失」（not have）和「敗」（be defeated）。套用在不同情境，可以延伸出「失去、喪失、遺失、損失、輸掉...」等等的含意，例如：

I don’t want to lose you.（我不想失去你。）

He often loses his car keys.（他經常遺失他的車鑰匙。）

We will not lose the game.（我們不會輸掉這場比賽。）

My grandfather is gradually losing his memory.（我爺爺慢慢在喪失他的記憶力。）

Let’s give it a try. After all, we have nothing to lose.（我們試試看吧。反正，我們不會有什麼損失。）

如果要表示一件事發生在過去（過去式）或已經發生（完成式），就會用到 lost。例如：

He lost his father at the age of 15.（他十五歲時失去他的父親。 ）→ lost 是過去式

I have lost my trust in him.（我已經對它喪失信心。） → lost 是過去分詞

而如果要表示「迷路」，我們可以搭配 lose one’s way 這個用法。字面意思是「失去方向」，可以用來表示「迷路、找不到路」，例如：

I think we have completely lost our way in the forest.（我想我們已經完全迷失在森林中。）

除此之外，這個用法也可以用來表示「迷惘、迷失、在人生中失去方向」喔！。例如：

People sometimes lose their way in life.（人們有時候會在人生中失去方向。）

◎ lost 是「形容詞」

lost 除了可以作為 lose 的過去式和過去分詞，也可以作為「形容詞」。它有幾個重要的意思，像是「失去的、輸掉的、找不到的」。例如：

Not taking his offer was a lost opportunity.（沒接受他的邀約是一個失去了的機會。）

It’s normal to lose a game, but we need to learn something from the lost games.（輸掉比賽很正常，但我們必須從輸掉的比賽中學到一些事情。）

The archaeologists believe that this is the lost city they have been looking for all these years.（考古學家相信這就是他們這些年來一直在找的那座失落的城市。）

lost 同樣也能用來表示「迷路、失去方向的」或「迷惘、迷失的｣。例如：

They got lost in the desert and almost died of thirst and hunger.（他們在沙漠中迷路，差點死於口渴和飢餓。）

He looks a little lost and lonely recently.（他最近看起來有些迷惘。）

◎ loss 是「名詞」

Loss 是動詞 lose 的名詞形式，含意跟 lose 類似。例如：

There will be a number of job losses if the factory closes down.（如果工廠倒閉，將會有許多工作機會喪失。）

The young couple still couldn’t get over the loss of their son.（這對年輕夫婦仍然無法走出喪子之痛。）

The company is trying to offset the loss of two million dollars by the end of this year.（這間公司正試著在今年年底前抵銷兩百萬美元的虧損。）

loss 也有「迷惘、失落」的意思，例如：

She was at a loss as to what to do next.（她很迷惘不知道接下來要做什麼。）

He felt a great sense of loss and emptiness when his best friend left.（他最好的朋友離開時，他感受到強烈的失落及空虛感。）

懂得區分這些字之後，也別忘了找機會多多應用喔～

延伸閱讀

野外求生秘技：如何鑽木取火

別再暈頭轉向了，八招教你問路指路的英文說法！

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】

希平方

希平方

讓所有想學好英文的人能夠利用網路上豐富又有趣的影片資源，一起輕鬆愉快學英文。
衝不了澎湖花火節 小編怒送小七 500 元商品卡

相關新聞

紐時賞析／梵谷狂野？ 試想他是住郊區的上班族

2019-04-17 16:13

紐時賞析／俄總統普亭 究竟握有多大權力？

2019-04-17 15:54

影／2019最佳旅遊去處 享受芬蘭浴、賞極光

2019-04-16 16:07

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 春假

2019-04-16 15:04

好讀周報／超頑強超級細菌「耳念珠菌」 全球各地出現

2019-04-15 13:12

寫作教室／千篇一律閱卷者生厭 同中求異、別出心裁是得分關鍵

2019-04-15 13:06

數感實驗室╱數學老師竟教你變成狙擊手？

2019-04-14 09:50

影／《復仇者聯盟：終局之戰》Revenge跟Avenge涵義和用法

2019-04-10 16:35

紐時賞析／中東政治變貌 五大支柱傾倒

2019-04-10 16:28

紐時賞析／「取代理論」 世界各地極右派同溫層蔓延

2019-04-10 13:10

公民時事題／落實反避稅措施獲認同 我自歐盟稅務「灰名單」除名

2019-04-10 11:11

影／如果氧氣消失五秒會發生什麼事 假設語氣怎麼說？

2019-04-09 16:03

世界的真貌超乎想像！我讀《世界觀》

2019-04-09 11:49

會考生活英語／【文化篇】 四月節慶

2019-04-09 11:12

寫作教室／事件的敘述與延伸 不要侷限只寫一種文體

2019-04-08 14:00

好讀周報／參加極地馬拉松行李被航空公司弄丟 他穿皮鞋渡冰湖

2019-04-08 13:19

好讀周報／睡眠有助鞏固記憶 還能「學習」外語

2019-04-08 13:18

國際小學堂／搶占戈蘭高地 以敘半世紀恩怨

2019-04-04 23:46

影／新加坡政府 如何成功解決住宅問題？

2019-04-04 08:53

紐時賞析／知名小說家狄更斯 想把妻子關進精神病院

2019-04-03 16:42

紐時賞析／俄國作家屠格涅夫貶抑祖國 仍受克宮尊崇

2019-04-03 16:05

影／打造出夢想中的房間 床頭櫃、斗櫃英文怎麼說？

2019-04-03 15:40

水電工阿伯自學成才 與各國工程師大講英文

2019-04-02 15:32

會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 戲劇表演

2019-04-02 11:04

好讀周報／川普讚揚終結「哈里發國」 IS被擊潰？

2019-04-01 13:07

好讀周報／通俄案終結…川普全身而退 批川聲浪再起

2019-04-01 13:06

寫作教室／有力道的開頭 強調思考層面的深刻性

2019-04-01 12:59

數感實驗室／愛情摩天輪轉多快？

2019-03-30 08:40

影／上睫毛膏英文怎麼說？ 美妝必備：化妝品單字

2019-03-27 16:25

紐時賞析／透過新創公司請醫生像呼叫優步 你家客廳就是候診室

2019-03-27 16:20

公民時事題／日治診所整修成免費展覽空間 文化資產背後的精神

2019-03-27 16:19

紐時賞析／科技巨頭亞馬遜時代下 勞工的艱難選擇

2019-03-27 16:01

影／重溫童年回憶！真人版《阿拉丁》即將登上大銀幕

2019-03-26 15:52

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 如何訂房？

2019-03-26 11:40

未來明星產業…生物科學到底在念什麼 出路有哪些？

2019-03-26 10:16

寫作教室／作文「不會寫」？ 換個著眼點試試吧

2019-03-25 14:12

好讀周報／改善學生長期缺課 美中小學妙招助貧

2019-03-25 13:02

好讀周報／破紀錄！圓周率大挑戰 算到小數點後31.4兆位數

2019-03-25 13:01

有口音就學不好英文？語言是學來溝通的

2019-03-22 15:11
看更多

熱門文章

獨／盼留一半名額給指考...高中師給蔡總統四千字長信

2019-04-17 07:32

高中師寫信給小英盼提高指考名額 招聯會回應了

2019-04-17 12:52

韓國瑜承諾全市國中小裝冷氣清淨機 需35億元5年完成

2019-04-16 20:45

獨／免學雜費仍沒人念！高職照服科首招僑生開不成班

2019-04-16 23:29

今年台中市super教師是這6人 將參加全國選拔

2019-04-17 07:41

怕阿公跌倒沒人知 高中生發明獲國際發明展金牌

2019-04-17 12:22

學生會長當選資格被「拔」 澎科大學生赴教部陳情

2019-04-17 11:26

猜拳選會長？ 澎科大：代理會長由議會、學生會投票選出

2019-04-17 10:10

台東大學實小1班級10人疑染A型流感 全班停課1周

2019-04-16 16:41

照服科招嘸學生 長照人力成隱憂

2019-04-17 00:00

好辣！新興高中熱舞社 逆天長腿辣跳嗨舞

2019-04-17 13:56

教師法爭議 高教工會：暫緩修法

2019-04-16 23:51

台科大電致變色材料研究 登國際期刊

2019-04-16 23:48

明新科大原資中心揭牌 打造原民文化傳承基地

2019-04-17 12:22

仁德醫專導入P-Tech模式 全台第四所新五專開學

2019-04-17 11:08

普立茲突發新聞獎 政大新聞系友參與其中

2019-04-16 21:05

高餐大五專餐飲廚藝科微型創業展 主題「新眺-Beyond」

2019-04-16 17:04

調整技專入學乙級證照加分比率 將辦公聽會

2019-04-17 09:41

搶救師資！台大延長新進教師宿舍借用年限

2019-04-16 18:10

管中閔上任100日推留才方案 延長台大教師宿舍年限

2019-04-16 19:13

學校裝冷氣與空氣清淨機 高市府：污染區周邊優先

2019-04-16 22:45

教師法修法座談會 家長、教師團體交鋒

2019-04-17 14:13

教師法修法 高教工會：流氓教授佳話不再

2019-04-16 18:07

金點新秀設計獎 南應大158件入圍大贏家

2019-04-16 21:24

環球科大畢展只到18日 展現「闁櫃」回憶

2019-04-16 22:21

影／野外生存秘技！ 沒有GPS 的也能安全回家

2019-04-17 15:39

猜拳選會長？澎科大學生會爆爭議

2019-04-17 14:20

紐時賞析／俄總統普亭 究竟握有多大權力？

2019-04-17 15:54

公民時事題／鳳梨價格護盤 農委會收購會影響農民嗎？

2019-04-17 16:20

紐時賞析／梵谷狂野？ 試想他是住郊區的上班族

2019-04-17 16:13
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top