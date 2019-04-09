會考生活英語／【文化篇】 四月節慶

2019-04-09 11:12 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

arrive [əˋraɪv] v. 到達（國中基本1200字） fool [ful] v. 愚弄；欺騙（國中挑戰800字） member [ˋmɛmbɚ] n. 成員；會員（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. come to life 變得活潑、有生氣 2. April Fools’ Day／Tomb Sweeping Day／Easter 愚人節／清明掃墓節／復活節 3. play tricks on + 人 和某人開玩笑；捉弄某人

Here is a student’s short essay about famous holidays around the world in April.

以下是一篇由學生撰寫有關世界各地知名的四月節慶的短文。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

It means winter is over／and spring has arrived.

它意味著冬季結束／而春天已然到來。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In the West, people celebrate Easter and have fun in their egg hunt games.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is true about April?

(A) It shows the end of spring.

(B) In April, the world is full of life.

(C) People often get mad during this month.

2. When is April Fools’ Day?

(A) April 5th

(B) April 1st

(C) April 30th

3. What might people do in April?

(A) Tell jokes on April Fools’ Day.

(B) Play games on Tomb Sweeping Day.

(C) Fool others on Easter.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

In the West,／people celebrate Easter／and have fun in their egg hunt games.

在西方，／人們慶祝復活節／並且開心玩著尋找彩蛋的遊戲。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)