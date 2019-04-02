會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 戲劇表演

★單字

miss [mɪs] v. 錯過（國中基本1200字） drama [ˋdrɑmə] n. 戲劇（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. don’t miss sth. 別錯過某件事 2. sold out 賣光、售完、銷售一空

The Drama Club is promoting its shows for next week at the school.

戲劇社正在宣傳下星期在學校的表演。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The Drama Club／is proud to／present “Mamma Mia!”

戲劇社／驕傲地／呈獻《媽媽咪呀！》音樂劇。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For ticket information, please contact the Drama Club soon.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the event about?

(A) A book

(B) A movie

(C) A show

2. Are tickets still available?

(A) Yes, for Friday

(B) Yes, for Saturday

(C) Yes, for Sunday

3. When is the show on Sunday?

(A) 3:00 AM

(B) 3:00 PM

(C) 7:00 PM

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For ticket information,／please contact／the Drama Club／soon.

關於購票資訊，／請聯絡／戲劇社／儘快地。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)