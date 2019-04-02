親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
觀點評論

專題／高鐵南延有必要？來看高鐵5站12年後是荒地還是黃金

獨立機關不獨立？從美國聯邦通訊委員會看NCC

會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 戲劇表演

2019-04-02 11:04聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

miss [mɪs] v. 錯過（國中基本1200字）

drama [ˋdrɑmə] n. 戲劇（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. don’t miss sth. 別錯過某件事

2. sold out 賣光、售完、銷售一空

The Drama Club is promoting its shows for next week at the school.

戲劇社正在宣傳下星期在學校的表演。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The Drama Club／is proud to／present “Mamma Mia!”

戲劇社／驕傲地／呈獻《媽媽咪呀！》音樂劇

分享

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For ticket information, please contact the Drama Club soon.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the event about?

(A) A book

(B) A movie

(C) A show

2. Are tickets still available?

(A) Yes, for Friday

(B) Yes, for Saturday

(C) Yes, for Sunday

3. When is the show on Sunday?

(A) 3:00 AM

(B) 3:00 PM

(C) 7:00 PM

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

For ticket information,／please contact／the Drama Club／soon.

關於購票資訊，／請聯絡／戲劇社／儘快地。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

考題多益會考解答音樂劇
大人版的兒童節禮物 全聯 500 元禮券等您領

相關新聞

好讀周報／川普讚揚終結「哈里發國」 IS被擊潰？

2019-04-01 13:07

好讀周報／通俄案終結…川普全身而退 批川聲浪再起

2019-04-01 13:06

寫作教室／有力道的開頭 強調思考層面的深刻性

2019-04-01 12:59

數感實驗室／愛情摩天輪轉多快？

2019-03-30 08:40

影／上睫毛膏英文怎麼說？ 美妝必備：化妝品單字

2019-03-27 16:25

紐時賞析／透過新創公司請醫生像呼叫優步 你家客廳就是候診室

2019-03-27 16:20

公民時事題／日治診所整修成免費展覽空間 文化資產背後的精神

2019-03-27 16:19

紐時賞析／科技巨頭亞馬遜時代下 勞工的艱難選擇

2019-03-27 16:01

影／重溫童年回憶！真人版《阿拉丁》即將登上大銀幕

2019-03-26 15:52

會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 如何訂房？

2019-03-26 11:40

未來明星產業…生物科學到底在念什麼 出路有哪些？

2019-03-26 10:16

寫作教室／作文「不會寫」？ 換個著眼點試試吧

2019-03-25 14:12

好讀周報／改善學生長期缺課 美中小學妙招助貧

2019-03-25 13:02

好讀周報／破紀錄！圓周率大挑戰 算到小數點後31.4兆位數

2019-03-25 13:01

有口音就學不好英文？語言是學來溝通的

2019-03-22 15:11

國際小學堂／偌大印度竟是單一時區 還害得窮孩子難畢業

2019-03-22 00:54

影／少女時代 Tiffany 帶你去吃洛杉磯最好吃的冰淇淋！

2019-03-21 09:13

紐時賞析／槍擊事件不斷 美國重刑犯為何仍能擁槍？

2019-03-20 15:46

紐時賞析／德荷聯手 打造歐洲自己的部隊

2019-03-20 15:16

影／大家都玩過的「老師說」、「鬼抓人」 用英文怎麼玩？

2019-03-19 15:10

工作太多讓你焦頭爛額？ 子彈筆記讓你保持專注力

2019-03-19 15:00

會考生活英語／【運動篇】 躲避球賽

2019-03-19 10:22

公民時事題／蔡英文受訪CNN：台灣最大的挑戰是能否維持獨立存在

2019-03-18 15:32

公民時事題／喪夫要被兒監護 沙國女權永遠未成年

2019-03-18 15:29

寫作教室／用桌遊翻轉教學 讓想像力自由馳騁

2019-03-18 14:43

好讀周報／9歲女孩參與柯瑞新球鞋設計 助青少女上大學

2019-03-18 13:32

好讀周報／帶便便演講…比爾蓋茲驚人之舉 力推免沖水馬桶

2019-03-18 13:31

數感實驗室／數學愛好者慶祝 3月14日國際圓周率日

2019-03-16 08:25

紐時賞析／惡老闆會是好的領導者嗎？

2019-03-14 09:50

紐時賞析／全球出名指揮家之一 指揮大師巴倫波被指霸凌

2019-03-14 08:38

影／迪士尼樂園員工薪水不夢幻 怎麼跟老闆提加薪？

2019-03-13 10:00

金馬獎最佳動畫短片得主 黃勻弦讓捏麵人技藝躍上大螢幕

2019-03-13 09:30

影／打破夢想鴻溝 你能成為任何模樣

2019-03-12 15:40

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 情人節

2019-03-12 10:50

李昌鈺CSI鑑證科學營 尋找小神探

2019-03-11 23:42

好讀周報／小姊妹受困荒野44小時 靠燕麥棒機智保命

2019-03-11 13:25

好讀周報／遊太空近了！飛龍二號試飛 計畫在月球打造基地

2019-03-11 13:25

寫作教室／暖冬，那一次的失約

2019-03-11 13:13

國際小學堂／英脫歐在即… 跨國企業掀逃難潮

2019-03-07 23:38
看更多

熱門文章

台大教授柯慶明今辭世 鄭麗君：哀傷與遺憾

2019-04-01 20:57

台灣9所大學赴歐洲攬才 首場吸引300多人參與

2019-04-01 12:12

邱炯友／「掠奪性」出版的反思與台灣策略

2019-04-01 22:07

南應大美術系學生「狂想」自畫像 美術繪畫賽得金獎

2019-04-01 16:19

工程學群不用當爆肝工程師 鍍金二類組出路多元

2019-04-02 09:29

南臺科大聘金曲歌后小百合周月綺任教 小班教學受歡迎

2019-04-01 20:09

醫藥衛生學群培訓、證照制度完善 醫學院預約金飯碗

2019-04-02 09:06

獲選金門優秀青年 熱心教師代表參加全國表揚

2019-04-01 23:54

大學先修課擴辦 22門可認抵

2019-04-02 00:22

交大攜手台達電打造新系統 省電省時助5G發展

2019-04-01 13:41

寫作教室／有力道的開頭 強調思考層面的深刻性

2019-04-01 12:59

FRC機器人夏威夷區賽 南科實中贏得「企業家精神獎」

2019-04-01 18:25

「孩子乘車安全不如小黃？」私幼盼娃娃車汰換也有補助

2019-04-02 09:56

好讀周報／通俄案終結…川普全身而退 批川聲浪再起

2019-04-01 13:06

馬公高中傑出校友 太空材料專家高華鵬受矚目

2019-04-01 22:09

台灣學生聯合會成立 盼跨校合作促進學生權益

2019-04-01 12:04

研發新型電洞傳輸層 嘉大研究登國際期刊

2019-04-01 17:37

汰娃娃車業者傾向現金補助 靖娟盼能減少「白牌車」

2019-04-02 10:03

陽明成立寵物電腦斷層掃描中心 診斷毛小孩癌症

2019-04-01 14:38

全國大專優秀青年 南華大學生和教職員皆榜上有名

2019-04-01 17:40

桃園「興光堡壘」啟用 至善高中木工作品耀眼展出

2019-04-01 15:05

台灣學生聯合會成立 盼為學生發聲

2019-04-01 13:41

來華山動動手 輕鬆搞定兒童節

2019-04-02 00:22

官邸提前過兒童節 總統與興華國小師生相見歡

2019-04-01 17:38

會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 戲劇表演

2019-04-02 11:04

我們的校園／螢橋傳承稻香 學童體驗插秧

2019-04-01 23:36

好讀周報／川普讚揚終結「哈里發國」 IS被擊潰？

2019-04-01 13:07
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top