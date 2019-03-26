會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 如何訂房？
★單字
book [bʊk] v. 預訂（國中基本1200字）
available [əˋveləbl] adj. 可用的（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. book a room 訂房
2. single room 單人房；double room 雙人房；suite 套房
Zoe wants to book a room at a hotel for the next weekend.
柔伊想要向某旅館預訂下週末的房間。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Hi,／I need to book a single room／for 2 nights／next weekend.
嗨，／我需要訂一間單人房／兩個晚上／在下週末。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We don’t have any single room available.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When does Zoe need a room?
(A) Next weekend
(B) This weekend
(C) Last weekend
2. What does she need?
(A) A single room
(B) A double room
(C) A suite
3. What does the clerk offer her?
(A) A cheap single room
(B) A nice suite
(C) A double room
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
We don’t have／any single room／available.
我們沒有／任何的單人房／可供預訂的。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)
