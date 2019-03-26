會考生活英語／【旅遊篇】 如何訂房？

親愛的網友：
2019-03-26 11:40聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

book [bʊk] v. 預訂（國中基本1200字）

available [əˋveləbl] adj. 可用的（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. book a room 訂房

2. single room 單人房；double room 雙人房；suite 套房

Zoe wants to book a room at a hotel for the next weekend.

柔伊想要向某旅館預訂下週末的房間。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Hi,／I need to book a single room／for 2 nights／next weekend.

嗨，／我需要訂一間單人房／兩個晚上／在下週末。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We don’t have any single room available.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When does Zoe need a room?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. What does she need?

(A) A single room

(B) A double room

(C) A suite

3. What does the clerk offer her?

(A) A cheap single room

(B) A nice suite

(C) A double room

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

We don’t have／any single room／available.

我們沒有／任何的單人房／可供預訂的。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)

考題多益會考解答訂房

