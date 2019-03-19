會考生活英語／【運動篇】 躲避球賽

實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫



★單字

dodge ball [ˋdɑdʒ bɔl] phr. 躲避球（國中基本1200字） final [ˋfaɪnl] adj. 最後的（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. final game 決賽；semi-final game 半決賽 2. scheduled for. . . 時間被安排在…

A school is promoting the final game of its annual dodge ball competition.

一家學校正在宣傳他們年度躲避球賽的決賽。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The final game／is scheduled for／tomorrow at noon.

決賽／被安排在／明天中午。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The players must report to the judge by 12:00PM.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the game?

(A) Sunday

(B) Monday

(C) Tuesday

2. When does it start?

(A) 12:00PM

(B) 12:10PM

(C) 12:10AM

3. Who can come to cheer for the game?

(A) The players’ parents

(B) The judge

(C) All students

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The players／must report to／the judge／by 12:00PM.

球員們／必須報到／向裁判／中午12點以前。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (C)