會考生活英語／【生活篇】 情人節

2019-03-12 10:50 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

finish [ˋfɪnɪʃ] n. 結束（國中基本1200字） important [ɪmˋpɔrtənt] adj. 重要的（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. each other 彼此 2. as long as 表「只要」，可用來連接兩個子句。 3. pop star 流行明星或歌手

YouTuber Bitty is talking online with a young pop star, Pinky.

網紅Bitty正在網路上和一位年輕的流行歌手Pinky閒聊。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

How are you going to／celebrate Valentine’s Day／with your boyfriend?

妳將如何／慶祝西洋情人節／和妳的男友？

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

When we finish work, we usually stay home with each other.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who is Ted?

(A) Bitty’s fan

(B) Pinky’s boyfriend

(C) Pinky’s fan

2. What may Pinky do on Valentine’s Day?

(A) Eat in a restaurant

(B) Have fun at a party

(C) Stay home after work

3. Why does Bitty say “every day can be Valentine’s Day”?

(A) It’s never too late to give gifts.

(B) We can show our love any time.

(C) People should enjoy each day of their lives.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

When we finish work,／we usually stay home／with each other.

當我們結束工作／我們通常待在家裡／陪伴彼此。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)