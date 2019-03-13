影／迪士尼樂園員工薪水不夢幻 怎麼跟老闆提加薪？

2019-03-13



縱使迪士尼樂園是個充滿歡樂，且似乎任何事情都可以發生的地方，但很遺憾地，他們員工的薪水其實並不如外界以為的高，甚至有可能危及溫飽。一起來看看幾位迪士尼員工的訪談，深入了解他們面臨的困境。

薪水不如預期，卻不知如何跟老闆提加薪...你也有這樣的煩惱嗎？其實只要掌握幾個大原則，就能讓你更自信地爭取機會。今天就跟著希平方一起看看，如果想要寫信跟老闆提加薪可以怎麼寫，又有哪些重要元素可以含括在信件之中吧！

信件開頭

信件開頭要有「稱呼語」明確指出收信對象。常見的有像是「Dear + 收信人」或「Hi + 收信人」。例如：Dear Mr. Smith,、Dear Mary,、Hi John.。

信件內容

有了信件開頭，之後就是信件的內容啦！而在爭取加薪的信中，有幾項要素可以包含在內：

◎ 來信目的 可以簡短說明是為了爭取加薪，並善用 I am writing to…、I would like to... 等句型。例如： ● I am writing to formally request a review of my current salary.（我來信是為了正式請求檢視我的現有薪資。） ● I would like to request an adjustment to my salary.（我希望請求調整我的薪資。）

◎ 工作資歷 可以簡單敘述自己的職稱年資，並在言語中透露對公司的忠誠、工作的熱愛及責任感等。例如： ● I have greatly enjoyed working at XXX Company, and I feel I have contributed a great deal to the company in the past five years.（我在 XXX 公司工作一直都很愉快，而在過去這五年，我認為我為公司做出很大貢獻。） ● During my time as a Marketing Executive for XXX Company, I have become an integral member of the marketing team.（我在擔任 XXX 公司的行銷專員期間，成為行銷團隊不可或缺的一份子。）

◎ 成就與貢獻 可以積極強調在公司的成就及貢獻，並舉出具體例子。例如： ● In the past year alone, for example, I have accomplished the following tasks:（舉例來說，僅在過去這一年，我便完成以下任務：） - took the lead on the new XXX project（領導全新的 XXX 計畫） - assumed additional responsibilities such as XXX（承擔額外職責如 XXX） ● My salary has remained the same since March 2015. Since then, I have achieved the following goals:（我的薪水自 2015 年 3 月起就維持不變。在那之後，我達成了下列目標：） - brought in $45,000 more in sales than the year before（為公司賺取高出去年四萬五千美元的銷售獲利） - implemented new systems and saved annual expenditure by 5% for the company（執行新系統並為公司省下百分之五的年開支）

◎ 具體調薪數字 可以根據市場薪資行情等，提出理想中的具體調薪數字。例如： ● I would like to request a pay raise by five percent, which would put my compensation in line with industry standard.（我希望請求加薪百分之五，這將會使我的報酬符合行業標準。） ● My research indicates the average annual salary for my position is $50,000, so I believe a raise of 10 percent would be appropriated.（我做的調查指出我的職位平均年薪是五萬美元，所以我認為調薪百分之十是恰當的。）

◎ 感謝語 提完加薪要求之後，可以在信中再次表達感謝，並表示希望能有進一步的討論。例如： ● I enjoy my work, and I appreciate the support you and the team have shown me. Thank you for your time. I look forward to meeting with you soon.（我很喜歡我的工作，也很感謝您以及團隊對我表現出的支持。謝謝您抽空讀信。期待近期和您碰面。） ● I'm grateful to be a member of this company. If possible, I'd love the opportunity to meet with you and further discuss this in person.（我很感謝能成為這間公司的一份子。如果可能的話，我希望能有機會跟您碰面並當面進一步討論這件事。）

信件結尾

信件最後記得寫上像是：Sincerely,、Regards,、Kind Regards, 等常見結尾用語，之後換行並寫上自己名字喔！

掌握這些原則，相信下次想要寫信跟老闆提加薪時，就不會千頭萬緒完全不知如何下筆囉！

