親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
三語的未來小學
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
新知學習
升學情報站
升大學甄選攻略
觀點評論

NBA／林書豪配詹姆斯 能救得了湖人嗎？

後悔與陸建交？薩爾瓦多法院判 暫緩取消與台灣自貿協定

紐時賞析／全球出名指揮家之一 指揮大師巴倫波被指霸凌

2019-03-14 08:38紐時賞析

巴倫波因去年在柏林一場紀念音樂會上指揮。 歐新社
巴倫波因去年在柏林一場紀念音樂會上指揮。 歐新社
分享

Daniel Barenboim Seemed Untouchable. Now He’s Accused of Bullying.

指揮大師巴倫波被指霸凌

Daniel Barenboim, one of the world’s most celebrated conductors, is known for doing what he wants.

巴倫波因是全球最出名的指揮家之一，以敢於做他想做的事聞名。

Barenboim, 76, has long been considered untouchable in Berlin, where he is music director of the Staatsoper — the city’s premier opera house — and principal conductor for life of its orchestra, the Staatskapelle. He is close to city politicians and has used his influence to ensure the opera company receives a healthy annual subsidy of 50.4 million euros ($57.4 million) from Berlin’s government.

76歲的巴倫波因在柏林向來被認為批評不得，他是柏林頂尖歌劇院「柏林國立歌劇院」的音樂總監，也是這家歌劇院管弦樂團「柏林國立樂團」的終身首席指揮。他與柏林政界人物熟識，並運用影響力確保歌劇院每年從柏林市府得到可觀的5040萬歐元（5740萬美元，約合台幣18億元）補助款。

But cracks have begun to emerge in the conductor’s image as Barenboim has been accused of bullying and humiliating members of the Staatskapelle. The accusations have been reported widely in German media, and there have been calls for politicians to intervene.

不過，由於巴倫波因被控欺負和羞辱柏林國立樂團團員，這位指揮家的形象已開始出現瑕疵。這些指控受到德國媒體廣為報導，有人呼籲政界介入。

The New York Times has communicated with seven former or current members of the Staatskapelle. All highlighted examples of Barenboim’s behavior that they said was bullying and went beyond what was normal for a conductor.

紐約時報與柏林國立樂團七名前任與現任團員聯繫，七人全都舉出巴倫波因行為的明顯案例，認為這是霸凌，踰越了指揮家的正常分際。

Barenboim dismissed the accusations. In an email exchange with The Times, he denied bullying anyone. “Bullying and humiliating someone,” he wrote, “implies the intention of wanting to cause someone hurt, of taking pleasure in it, even. This is not in my character.”

巴倫波因駁斥這些指控。他與紐時通電郵時否認曾經欺負任何人，他寫道：「欺負和羞辱某人，意味著有心想讓某人受傷，甚至以此為樂。這不是我的作風。」

Highhanded behavior was common in conductors of the last century, with maestros like Arturo Toscanini and Georg Solti known as harsh taskmasters.

專橫行為在上個世紀的指揮家之中常見，托斯卡尼尼和蕭提等指揮名家就以指派繁重任務且要求嚴格著稱。

“The issue is not personal, but a question of how orchestras are run in the 21st century,” Martin Reinhardt, a trombonist in the Copenhagen Philharmonic who played in the Staatskapelle and has openly criticized Barenboim’s behavior, said in a statement.

丹麥哥本哈根愛樂管弦樂團長號手萊因哈特曾在柏林國立樂團任職，並公開批評過巴倫波因的行為，他發表聲明說：「這並非私人議題，而是21世紀管弦樂團如何經營的問題。」

Barenboim said that the accusations were part of a campaign to stop him from continuing as music director of the Staatsoper. “The fact these allegations have surfaced now, just as I am in negotiations about renewing my contract beyond 2022,” he wrote in the email exchange, “makes me wonder: If people were indeed hurt, as they claim to have been, why speak about it now, at this precise moment?

巴倫波因說，這些指控是宣傳活動的一部分，意在阻止他續任柏林國立歌劇院音樂總監。他在電郵中寫道：「這些指控就在我洽談2022年之後續簽合約的當下出現，這讓我納悶，如果人們真的如他們宣稱的受了傷，為什麼要到這個不早不晚的時機才講出來？」

Barenboim acknowledged that the world is changing. “That is generally a good thing,” he said. But, he added, “an orchestra cannot function if every tempo, every dynamic is put up for a democratic vote. Somebody has to lead, take decisions and be ultimately responsible.”

巴倫波因承認世界正在改變，他說「這基本上是好事」，不過他接著又說，「如果每個拍子、每個力度都要交付民主表決，管弦樂團沒法運作。總有人要帶頭、做決定，並負起最終責任」。

文／Alex Marshall and Christ 譯／李京倫

柏林樂團歌劇院紐約時報

紐時賞析

精選紐約時報精彩報導譯為中文並刊出原文，配合賞析導讀，讓讀者除了學英語也能深入了解全球文化。
♥情人節♥單身有福了～快把Switch帶回家→

相關新聞

影／迪士尼樂園員工薪水不夢幻 怎麼跟老闆提加薪？

2019-03-13 10:00

金馬獎最佳動畫短片得主 黃勻弦讓捏麵人技藝躍上大螢幕

2019-03-13 09:30

影／打破夢想鴻溝 你能成為任何模樣

2019-03-12 15:40

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 情人節

2019-03-12 10:50

李昌鈺CSI鑑證科學營 尋找小神探

2019-03-11 23:42

好讀周報／小姊妹受困荒野44小時 靠燕麥棒機智保命

2019-03-11 13:25

好讀周報／遊太空近了！飛龍二號試飛 計畫在月球打造基地

2019-03-11 13:25

寫作教室／暖冬，那一次的失約

2019-03-11 13:13

國際小學堂／英脫歐在即… 跨國企業掀逃難潮

2019-03-07 23:38

影／「太over」台式英文老外聽不懂 道地英文怎麼說？

2019-03-07 10:04

公民時事題／火力電廠面臨除役風暴 衝擊全台電力調度

2019-03-06 16:23

影／追憶永遠的時尚傳奇：「老佛爺」卡爾．拉格斐

2019-03-06 16:11

紐時賞析／空襲查德勾起老問題 法國離得開非洲嗎？

2019-03-06 15:48

公民時事題／美中貿易戰正酣 伊凡卡五商標再獲陸批准

2019-03-06 15:16

紐時賞析／名聞全球的德國高速公路要限速？ 大腳油門反對

2019-03-06 10:44

「鋼鐵人3」幕後推手 鼓勵學子多發問

2019-03-05 23:26

會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 晚自習後吃什麼？

2019-03-05 08:41

數感實驗室╱年終慶95折、滿五千送五百 連續折扣技怎算？

2019-03-04 16:39

好讀周報／7年用掉6千罐氣瓶為護海洋 他讓世人看到海底之美

2019-03-04 15:53

好讀周報／募款養小熊 設IG開直播近2萬人訂閱

2019-03-03 11:53

好讀周報／給錢助脫貧？芬蘭實驗2年 失業者仍沒找到工作

2019-03-03 08:57

影／台灣人最愛說的 「英文厭世語錄」

2019-02-28 16:26

紐時賞析／海洋愈來愈吵 危及海洋生態系

2019-02-27 16:32

影／情侶看見彼此九十歲的樣子 會有什麼反應呢？

2019-02-27 15:50

紐時賞析／我們為何要傷害機器人？

2019-02-27 15:37

寫作教室／寫作現場實錄 「冬至，回不去的團圓」（上）

2019-02-27 08:49

紐時賞析／為什麼醫院應該讓你好眠？

2019-02-26 15:44

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 學校生活

2019-02-26 09:58

數感實驗室／從《證明．無解》歌詞 看數學感性的一面

2019-02-26 09:00

寫作教室／把握對象事物本質 微觀與宏觀的映襯

2019-02-25 09:14

紐時賞析／「造成破壞性影響」北韓告誡人民 提防智慧手機

2019-02-22 16:40

紐時賞析／人類可以用更少的土地 生產更多糧食嗎？

2019-02-22 16:03

國際小學堂／國名一字之差 希臘、馬其頓吵了27年

2019-02-21 23:43

韓國歐巴告白 為什麼說「台灣腔」中文很重要

2019-02-21 15:53

好讀周報／與智慧手機、平板為伍 科技無所不在的α世代

2019-02-21 11:55

紐時賞析／鯨魚不只發出聲音 座頭鯨為什麼歌唱？

2019-02-21 10:15

紐時賞析／義大利民粹主義者 為達文西跳腳

2019-02-21 09:59

影／如何整理房間？ 怦然心動的人生整理魔法

2019-02-21 08:38

影／世界各地新年都吃什麼？小朋友先來幫你試吃！

2019-02-20 11:44
看更多

熱門文章

學測37級分讓她超崩潰 4年後她連中8個頂尖研究所

2019-03-13 19:46

虎高學生學測71級分多益910分 錄取香港科技大學工學院

2019-03-13 16:24

師崇拜韓國瑜！逼學生喊「5千洞之菊」 教長：不當

2019-03-13 09:41

教團批韓國瑜行政減量跳票 教育局：暫停學校評鑑2年

2019-03-13 12:07

音樂老師上課頻「唱」政治 校方：送考核建議大過

2019-03-13 12:50

黃國昌批台大隱匿教授違法兼職名單 台大回應了

2019-03-13 18:21

5高中生遊太空「爆炸卡片」好創意 勇奪全國第一名

2019-03-13 10:04

注意！台南國一女生免費子宮頸癌疫苗開打啦

2019-03-13 13:48

教長終於接地氣！澄清不取消寒暑假貼文11萬人點擊

2019-03-13 16:44

輔英健管系大四生 提早畢業就業搶先機

2019-03-13 11:04

靜宜副教授吳賦哲研發Violet繪圖系統 李家同也喊讚

2019-03-13 14:35

教師法限期升等引不滿 教長：持續了解如何配套

2019-03-13 09:59

影／罕見校園彩色國父銅像 貼上英文成了教學道具

2019-03-13 14:57

「地球發燒，大人卻無動於衷」14特教生要靜坐抗議到畢業

2019-03-14 00:03

影／全國角力賽常勝軍徐睿宏 求學坎坷勵志故事感人

2019-03-13 17:33

全教總：國民黨團力挺五一國定假日、回復補償金

2019-03-13 16:43

年輕學者養成計畫 入選者點出兩憂慮

2019-03-14 00:09

影╱小學生掌中戲配嗩吶演濟公傳神 200幼兒融化了

2019-03-13 13:16

台北新民小學不只雙語、雙導師 請假還能上網補課

2019-03-13 21:03

強制幼兒園裝監視器 教長：目前沒有規畫

2019-03-13 12:10

礁溪國中排球隊摘下全國總冠軍 家長憂人才留不住

2019-03-13 18:47

中小學、幼兒園監視影片 保留14天

2019-03-13 14:19

6都準公幼將上路 家長心慌怕搶不到學校

2019-03-13 14:22

休學後重返校園 弘光生奪獎麵包有機會在超商上架

2019-03-13 11:28

影／迪士尼樂園員工薪水不夢幻 怎麼跟老闆提加薪？

2019-03-13 10:00

「粉紅鋼鐵喵」書車進校 基隆明德國中學生快樂看書

2019-03-13 17:06

金馬獎最佳動畫短片得主 黃勻弦讓捏麵人技藝躍上大螢幕

2019-03-13 09:30

影／幼兒園虐童頻傳 國教署擬監視系統至少保留14天

2019-03-13 11:16

小六英語難不難？台北街頭實測的結果是...

2019-03-13 17:29

怒吼青春榮譽最終戰 HBL冠軍球隊免費入住六福莊

2019-03-13 12:22

維護特教生權益 擬修法培訓教師

2019-03-13 18:38

中原大學團隊研發血液減白器 獲FDA上市許可

2019-03-13 11:51

走出教室 七校響應瑞典少女環保行動

2019-03-13 23:39

黃國昌爆台大教授違法兼職 台大：無隱匿相關情事

2019-03-13 20:01

偏遠學生就學難 立委要教部查訪

2019-03-13 18:39

教師法修法受關注 教長臉書澄清文觸及率高

2019-03-13 22:59

中山大學停課辦運動會 校方決議暫停教室學習移至操場

2019-03-13 14:03

中興學童掌中戲精采 200幼兒看呆了

2019-03-14 00:08

高中職生活創意 二信5學生「爆炸卡」奪冠

2019-03-14 00:03

基隆二信小王子英語卡片 立體書概念創意賽奪冠

2019-03-13 15:37
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top