會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】晚自習後吃什麼？
★單字
hungry [ˋhʌŋgrɪ] adj. 飢餓的（國中基本1200字）
convenience store [kənˋvinjəns ͵ stor] phr. 便利商店（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. let’s go to. . . 我們就去吧…
2. food court 美食街、美食廣場
After “evening self-study” at school, Jack, Zoe and Irene want to have some snacks.
學校「晚自習」後，傑克、柔伊和艾琳想要去吃點心。
Conversation
Zoe: I am so hungry after “evening self-study” tonight. Is the food court still open?
Jack: It is closing in about 15 minutes at 9:00PM.
Zoe: How about the fast food restaurant?
Irene: But it is 10 blocks away.
Zoe: Let’s go to the convenience store at the corner.
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
It is closing／in about 15 minutes／at 9:00PM.
它即將打烊／十五分鐘內／在晚上九點。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Let’s go to the convenience store at the corner.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. What time is it now?
(A) 9:15PM
(B) 9:00PM
(C) 8:45PM
2. Where is the fast food restaurant?
(A) 10 blocks away
(B) 15 blocks away
(C) At the corner
3. Where are they going after school?
(A) Food court
(B) Fast food restaurant
(C) 7-Eleven
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
Let’s go to／the convenience store／at the corner.
我們就去吧／那家便利商店／在街角的。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (C)
