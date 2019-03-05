會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】晚自習後吃什麼？

1. let’s go to. . . 我們就去吧…

學校「晚自習」後，傑克、柔伊和艾琳想要去吃點心。

分享 facebook

Zoe: I am so hungry after “evening self-study” tonight. Is the food court still open?

Jack: It is closing in about 15 minutes at 9:00PM.

Zoe: How about the fast food restaurant?

Irene: But it is 10 blocks away.

Zoe: Let’s go to the convenience store at the corner.