會考生活英語／【校園篇】學校生活

2019-02-26 09:58 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

happen [ˋhæpən] v. 發生（國中基礎1200字） fair [fɛr] adj. 公平的（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. protect … from … 表「保護……免於……」。 2. come on 在此意思是「拜託；少來了」，用來表達不認同。 3. addiction 成癮現象

Two classmates are talking about smartphone addiction during the break.

兩位同班同學在下課時間談論有關手機成癮的情況。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

French students／between 3 and 15 years old／can’t have them／at school.

法國學生／介於三歲到十五歲／將無法使用他們／在學校時。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You’re always looking at your phone when you walk, eat, have class, and study!

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where might Sara get the news about French students?

(A) From a comic book

(B) On the Internet

(C) From the radio

2. What problem does Sara think Jake has?

(A) Eating too much

(B) Not going to school

(C) Using his phone all the time

3. How old is Jake most likely to be?

(A) thirteen

(B) seventeen

(C) twenty-one

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

You’re always／looking at your phone／when you walk, eat, have class,／and study!

你老是／看著你的手機／當你走路、吃飯、上課／還有讀書！

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)